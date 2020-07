【NBA】近年屢批土國總統埃爾多安　簡達自爆每日收逾千死亡恐嚇 (18:59)

Fascist Erdogan using his goons to keep sending me Death Threats.

This is ONLY some of the thousands of Death Threats I get every day.

I will NOT stop until every innocent soul in Turkish prisons is set free.

I’m in your head you tyrant @RTErdogan 🙌 RENT FREE pic.twitter.com/yKN15cuzGI

— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 30, 2020