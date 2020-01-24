【鼠年2020．短片】Agile as a Mouse！鼠年學簡易英文祝賀語拜年 (14:22)

鼠年祝賀語

鼠年大吉：Great Fortune

靈巧如鼠：Agile as a Mouse

鼠運亨通：Best of luck in the Year of Rat

鼠年一般說法是「the Year of Rat」，毛孟靜指出，「mouse」和「rat」雖然都是鼠，但兩者外貌稍有不同，何時用「mouse」、何時用「rat」一般是約定俗成的，例如「Agile as a Mouse」就可讓人聯想到米奇老鼠（Mickey Mouse）的可愛。

其他常用祝賀語

萬事如意：Whatever you wish, you get it／Fulfill your wishes

四季平安：Peace throughout the year／Yearlong peace

五福臨門：Five blessings at your door

龍馬精神：Good spirits

財源廣進：Bounteous wealth

年年有餘：Gains always

青春常駐：Forever young