【鼠年2020．短片】Agile as a Mouse！鼠年學簡易英文祝賀語拜年 (14:22)

Gung Hay Fat Choy（恭喜發財）！農曆新年，拜年逗利市，不少得各類好意頭的祝賀語。英文了得的立法會議員毛孟靜（Ms Mo），今年教《明報》讀者鼠年祝賀語的英文說法，祝大家Best of luck in the Year of Rat。
鼠年祝賀語
鼠年大吉：Great Fortune
靈巧如鼠：Agile as a Mouse
鼠運亨通：Best of luck in the Year of Rat
鼠年一般說法是「the Year of Rat」，毛孟靜指出，「mouse」和「rat」雖然都是鼠，但兩者外貌稍有不同，何時用「mouse」、何時用「rat」一般是約定俗成的，例如「Agile as a Mouse」就可讓人聯想到米奇老鼠（Mickey Mouse）的可愛。
其他常用祝賀語
萬事如意：Whatever you wish, you get it／Fulfill your wishes
四季平安：Peace throughout the year／Yearlong peace
五福臨門：Five blessings at your door
龍馬精神：Good spirits
財源廣進：Bounteous wealth
年年有餘：Gains always