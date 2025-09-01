Emil Avdaliani：An Old New Order in the Middle East

The degradation of the Axis is indeed a major development which impacts the Middle East in its entirety. But there are other trends as well. The rise of Israel to the regional dominance at least in medium term is much evident. The vacuum created by Iran’s weaker position is also being filled by other powers among which Turkey is a primary example. In Syria, Ankara managed to evolve into the main player – it now plans to build a series of military bases in the country and generally push Syria into tighter alignment. Turkish influence has likewise expanded in Iraq where Ankara aims to build the Development Road – a major infrastructure project which aims connecting Anatolia with the Persian Gulf, or more broadly the EU with the Indian Ocean. The project comes in contrast to the IMEC – India-Middle East-Europe – route suggested in 2023, but which has seen little progress ever since.

Yet, in many ways the Middle East remains unchanged. Bedeviled with the same problems as was the case years or even decades ago, to many observers, the region is as static in geopolitical development as always. Indeed, though weakened, Iran still remains a power to reckon with. Israel might be a powerful actor, but its resources are no match for Turkey’s or Iran’s potential. In the longer run, competition with Iran is a drain on Israel’s resources and the latter will always need decisive external support. Nor is Iran’s Axis entirely incapable of mounting coordinated pressure on the United States or Israel. Its military potential is undoubtedly undermined, but given the geographic spread, resource base and most of all, support from local populations groups where Axis members (Hezbollah, Hamas, and others) are located, the network remains a potent actor across the Middle East.

Another constant is Russia’s presence. Though weakened with the fall of the Assad dynasty in Syria, Moscow has managed to reconstitute its posture in the Middle East. A string of high-level visits to Moscow by major Arab country leaders as well as active Russian diplomacy in the Gulf region and the Levant indicates that Russia has maintained a comfortable position. In fact, even in Syria, Moscow succeeded to regain momentum. For instance, the Russian media recently reported that Damascus expressed interest in the Russian military police resuming patrols of Syria’s southern provinces. This followed similar reports from the Arab media which stated reported that Russia simultaneously resumed patrols near Syria’s northeastern city of Al-Qamishli. Both steps come after the Syrian FM’s visit to Moscow, which in itself was related to the Syrian government’s efforts to limit Israel’s military activity, which expanded territorial control over Syria’s southern regions since the fall of Assad in late 2024. Overall, these steps pave the way for Russia to retain its military presence in two military bases on Syria’s Mediterranean shore. Russia thus remains much ingrained in the geopolitics of the Middle East. More broadly, it will allow Russia to preserve a comfortable link with the northern Africa and the Sahel region where Moscow has invested significant resources to build its geopolitical influence.

Then there is perhaps the main unchanged geopolitical trend – the issue of the Palestinian statehood. It remains at the core of nearly all Middle Eastern conflicts and despite the efforts made by external players, the EU, Russia, China, the United States and others, little progress has been achieved. And until this happens the Middle East is bound to remain a troubled land where a new order which is purportedly emerging from the ashes of the war in Gaza is in fact not so new after all.

Emil Avdaliani is a professor of international relations at the European University in Tbilisi, Georgia, and a scholar of Silk Roads.

[Emil Avdaliani]