Emil Avdaliani：From the Caucasus to Central Asia: Russia and Iran are Seeking a New Balance of Power

First it is the developing infrastructure. Amid Russia’s accelerating pivot to Asia and the Middle East, Tehran and Moscow made massive progress on the development of International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). The route runs from the Russian heartland to Iran and thus connects the two countries’ most populous and developed regions. The main branch of the corridor passes through Azerbaijan, which in turn helped to elevate Baku’s strategic posture vis-à-vis its two big neighbors. Though the work on the expansion of the corridor grew in pace since the war in Ukraine broke out, the eastern part of the Caucasus always played an important role in linking Eurasia with the Middle East. Russia and Iran are leveraging the region’s geography, namely, the western shore of the Caspian Sea.

Rasht-Astara railway link on the border between Azerbaijan and Iran is the only remaining part that still needs to be completed. For years, the railway project lacked funding, but recently Russia activated its policy. Russian president Vladimir Putin’s visit to Iran in 2022 was important as it boosted bilateral relations with mostly Russian investment pledged for the completion of the 162-kilometer railway line, while the Iranian side would finance the 12 km section. For that the Russian side pledged to provide a loan of some $5 billion. A new document to that end was signed in February.

So far, the work is still ongoing and there are question regarding different railway gauges that Russia and Iran are using. Yet, if completed, Russia and Iran will effectively complete a major expansion phase in the project which will is poised to allow Russian goods to reach the Persian Gulf and further the Indian subcontinent. Various estimates suggest that the INSTC would be able to process up to 30 million tons of goods annually by 2030 and producing the revenue of $1.5 billion. But most of all, this massive 7 200 km long route will allow Russia to alleviate the commercial break with the West by enhancing its pivot to the Middle East and Asia.

Another interesting aspect of the growing Russo-Iranian cooperation beyond Ukraine is the new vision of the regional order in the South Caucasus. Though mistrust alternated with outright animosity has been a hallmark of the relations between Russian and Persian powers ever since they first clashed militarily in the South Caucasus in 19th century, their relations since the 1990s were characterized by a shared vision – regionalism – of the region. Moscow and Tehran agree that the South Caucasus should be managed solely by regional actors. They loath external military presence and any kind of political interference, which befits the two countries’ vision of a new global system based on spheres of influence and the idea of multipolarity.

By portraying themselves as civilization states, Iran and Russia claim to be integral to the fate of the South Caucasus. This concept of regionalism is in fact so important for Moscow and Tehran that the two have even duly mentioned the need to keep external powers at bay in their recently signed comrehensive strategic partnership agreement. No wonder then that Russia and Iran support the idea of 3+3 – a peculiar geopolitical initiative which consists of these two actors plus Turkey along with the three South Caucasus states, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia (though the latter has so far refused to participate because of continuing Russian military presence on Georgian soil). The ultimate goal is to limit Western influence in the region. This is not the only region where Russia and Iran apply this concept. In the Caspian Sea agreements and various memorandums on cooperation with other littoral states often evoke the idea of keeping the sea safe from non-regional actors.

No less important, the two also fear Turkey’s growing influence in the South Caucasus and beyond in Central Asia. Ankara is keen on opening the so-called Zangezur corridor, which aims to link the Azerbaijan proper with its Nakhchivan eclave and further with Turkey. Given the fact that the route would run through Armenia’s southernmost province of Syunik, the move will cut Iran from Armenia and potentially from the South Caucasus overall giving allowing the creation of the Turkic corridor from Turkey to Turkmenistan, all along Iran’s northern border. Iran fears this might cut the Islamic Republic’s ability to influence the South Caucasus.

Further east Iran and Russia look to restructure Central Asia’s connectivity. In May, Tehran hosted senior railway officials from China, Turkey and Central Asian states to discuss expansion of trade corridors from China to West Asia. Russia too wants to tap into Central Asia’s untapped connectivity potential with the ultimate goal of advancing the INSTC all the way through the region to Iran and Afghanistan with which Moscow has built closer ties recently by removing the Taliban from the terrorist organizations list. In July 2024 Russia, Central Asian states and the Persian Gulf countries held an inaugural meeting on INSTC. Earlier this year, Russia announced it would send trains to Pakistan through Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Iran within the framework of the INSTC.

Iran and Russia increasingly aligned. This has become more prounounced in the light of the war in Ukraine, yet their cooperation has been no less consuequential in the arc from the South Caucasus to Central Asia. To be sure, the two remain distrustful of each other. Iran’s’ historical grievances as well as the fear that in the end it might be a pawn in the larger game of that the US and Russia hold over Ukraine and the Middle East.

Emil Avdaliani is a professor of international relations at the European University in Tbilisi, Georgia, and a scholar of Silk Roads. He can be reached on Twitter/X at @emilavdaliani.

[Emil Avdaliani]