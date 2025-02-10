Hassan Doutaghi：Iran Has Been a Steadfast and Reliable Partner for Centuries

For more than four decades, the great nation of Iran has been undergoing a new form of existence. The glorious Iranian revolution over the past 46 years has managed to maintain its forward momentum despite all pressures, including the imposed war of Iraq against Iran, extensive unilateral and multilateral sanctions, attempts at coup d'état, the implementation of containment policies by the United States, hybrid warfare, and various other threats. I will point to three interconnected concepts related to the geopolitical structure of the Islamic Republic of Iran as the reasons behind this.

Iran as a Connector

Iran serves as an irreplaceable communication highway. It borders at least five regions (the Caucasus, the Persian Gulf, Central Asia, the Indian subcontinent, and the Eastern Mediterranean) and shares common borders with 15 countries. Iran is a connector; anyone wishing to travel from Central Asia to Arab countries must pass through Iran. Due to its geographical location along the Silk Road, Iran connects the East to the West and the North to the South. This position presents Iran with both opportunities and challenges. The opportunity lies in the fact that crises in any of these regions position Iran as part of the solution. The challenge arises from Iran's exposure to the crises in these areas. Some of the crises in Iran's neighborhood are regional and some are global. Anti-colonial struggles and the Palestinian liberation movement are among these, necessitating a wise strategy to prevent the impact of the crises on Iran itself.

Furthermore, having 24 international land borders, 5 railway connections, and over 11 large and small commercial ports reinforces the concept of "communication highway" in a specific sense and significantly facilitates the use of Iranian routes for other countries.

In such a context, living in the heart of a region that has been the epicenter of colonial aggression and schemes, building a new system has not been an easy task. However, by adopting a clear strategy and utilizing the abundant natural and human resources within the country, we have managed to take significant steps in indigenous development.

Iran as a Builder

The second concept is that Iran is a builder. With approximately 3.2 million university students and more than 16 million schoolchildren, as well as vast reserves of oil, gas, and other natural resources, Iran has established a system based on its national-religious values and principles, maintaining stability in a crisis-ridden and tumultuous region.

As the 18th most populous country, Iran currently possesses the 23rd largest economy in the world, ranks 16th in global scientific production, and holds a prominent position in fields such as stem cell research, transportation systems, cyber competitiveness, the ability to establish a complete nuclear fuel cycle, the development of missiles capable of carrying satellites, and military technologies, among others. Iran is home to over 10,000 knowledge-based companies, 59 science and technology parks, and 350 innovation centers, ranking third in scientific production among Islamic countries. All of these achievements have been realized based on the principles of the Iranian people's revolution and rely on the religious-national identity of glorious Iran. Over the past four decades, the Islamic Republic of Iran has endeavored to utilize these successes and achievements in constructing a strong and prosperous region and has played a constructive role in regional and international interactions. During this time, it has fully supported the independence of countries, the preservation of their sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, the inviolability of borders, non-interference in the affairs of other nations, prohibition of the use of force, promotion of peace, and the right of nations to self-determination, as these are core principles of Islamic Iran, founded on the belief that building from within is the most enduring and universally acceptable system.

Iran as a Responsible Actor

The third concept is that Iran is a responsible actor. Today, no rationality supports terrorism, occupation, and murder, and for over four decades, Iran has been at the forefront of the fight against these issues. The West Asian region has long suffered from foreign interventions, wars, terrorism, drug trafficking, religious conflicts, water shortages, refugee crises, and environmental destruction.

Unfortunately, distorted interpretations justify many injustices, acts of oppression, violence, and aggression.

In a region afflicted with crisis and insecurity for decades due to terrorism and its supporters, Iran has managed to confront this malevolent phenomenon, even though it has itself been a victim of terrorism, bearing significant costs to combat it. Over the years, 23 thousand of Iran's most noble citizens, including state and military officials, scientists, commanders, and ordinary people, have fallen victim to this phenomenon. Despite this, we have managed to overcome these crises, relying on Almighty God and our people, while continually emphasizing and acting against violence in the region. Today, we stand more powerful, secure, and determined than ever, with hope for the future. Iran does not hesitate or rush in its self-defense, while simultaneously advocating for a safe, united, strong, and stable region where the resources of nations are utilized for the welfare of the people, rather than being plundered by foreign entities.

As a key player in West Asia, Iran has consistently highlighted the necessity of combating violence, with the principle of non-violence deeply ingrained in the beliefs of its people. This has led to the fight against violence being emphasized by both the Iranian people and government as an integral part of Iranian identity. We believe that terrorism and extremism do not belong to any region, religion, or ethnicity; rather, they are the result of the inefficacy of the international system and flawed policies adopted by certain countries. A true believer, whether Muslim, Jew, Christian, or from any faith, would never resort to violent acts. For this reason, the supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stated that those who oppose the independence of nations lay the foundation for violence and terrorist activities. The vast energy resources in West Asia have led some countries to establish and support terrorist groups to facilitate the plundering of these resources for themselves.

Furthermore, on July 30, 2024, Mr. Pezeshkian, upon being sworn in as the new president of Iran, raised the concept of "accord," indicating a collaboration aimed at greater welfare, security, stability, and a better future for all nations.

Iran's behavior over the past four decades has been security-building. Iran has consistently supported the establishment of lasting peace in the region and the world. Iran's positive role as a responsible actor in defeating ISIS and establishing peace is undeniable.

As a result, given Iran's cultural, economic, and political capacities, the use of outdated and worn-out tactics, such as Iranophobia, Islamophobia, or even instilling fear regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear capability—which has demonstrated the highest level of transparency to the world—aimed at limiting Iran and increasing pressure on it, is no longer convincing and is destined to fail. Iran stands ready as a good and reliable partner to deepen its cooperation with friendly countries.

In this context, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China, as two civilizations with rich histories, enjoy a long-standing and profound friendship that spans thousands of years, alongside close interactions in both West and East Asia. This relationship has continued over centuries and has transformed into a strategic partnership now. The comprehensive 25-year strategic plan between Iran and China reflects the historical and profound friendship between the two nations, resulting in the exchange of hundreds of delegations and the expansion of cooperation in all fields.

Moreover, relationships between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region are also developing positively. Iran has been a friend and reliable partner to Hong Kong and is determined to enhance cooperation. Significant steps have been taken to develop people-to-people cooperation, with academic collaborations also being established and strengthened. Given the broad potential on both sides, tourism, culture and sport are among the areas of interest for deepening cooperation. The strategic positioning of Iran and Hong Kong facilitates each other's presence in surrounding regions. There exist abundant opportunities for joint cooperation in technological fields, investment, solar energy, knowledge-based industries, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, museums and arts, and more. Actions must speak louder than words, and it is gratifying to observe that the increase in economic relations between the two sides indicates that the relationship is progressing positively. The year 2025 could mark a leap in relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Hong Kong.

Iranians are known worldwide for their hospitality. The tourist attractions of Iran, its cultural diversity, the stunning and varied attire of its people, Iranian art and poetry, the rich culinary culture, a diverse economic marketplace, and its medical and therapeutic capacities, combined with its four-season nature, promise beautiful and pleasant days for tourists interested in Iranian culture and civilization.

Long Live the Blessed, Free and Sovereign Iran.

Dr. Hassan Doutaghi is Acting Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hong Kong and Macao

[Hassan Doutaghi]