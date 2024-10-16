Public Relations of Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran：Iran's position on Gaza conflict

Highlighting Iran's recent military operations against Israel, he justified these actions as legitimate self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, specifically in response to the assassination of Palestinian leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. He criticized the UN Security Council for failing to respond effectively to Israeli aggression amid pressure from the United States, lamenting UNSC's inability to hold Israel accountable for acts of terrorism and violations of international law, calling for stronger international intervention against Israel's military actions.

While Israel targets civilians and their infrastructure, Iran adheres to international humanitarian principles, focusing solely on military targets. The Islamic Republic remains prepared to defend its sovereignty against foreign aggression.

The address noted the severe humanitarian impacts of Israeli military actions in Lebanon, which have resulted in civilian casualties and extensive injuries, including to those involved in humanitarian efforts. The speaker denounced the use of prohibited weapons, such as bunker-buster bombs, emphasizing the ongoing barbarity of Israeli operations which have resulted in significant loss of life and suffering among Lebanese civilians. Among the victims was a prominent leader and military advisor from Iran, reflecting the interconnected nature of regional conflicts.

The ongoing atrocities committed by the Israeli regime against the defenseless populations of Gaza and Lebanon present a serious threat to international peace and security. The tragic toll has reached over 43,000 martyrs and 100,000 injuries in Gaza, 2,000 martyrs and 10,000 injuries in Lebanon, mostly women and children, as well as the displacement of over two million civilians and the destruction of crucial infrastructure, including residential, medical, and educational facilities. This systematic violence, exacerbated by the killing of UN personnel and humanitarian workers, constitutes war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, and genocide against the Palestinian people.

The Israeli regime's impunity has led to further aggressions, including extensive airstrikes on civilian areas in Lebanon, employing U.S.-supplied bunker-buster bombs. These actions threaten to repeat the genocide observed in Gaza. The lack of a decisive response from the United Nations Security Council has emboldened Israeli leaders to continue their violent campaigns.

In light of the current circumstances, silence and inaction only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, risking further conflict in the region. The Iranian government calls for diplomatic efforts from the international community to cease hostilities, protect innocent lives, and facilitate humanitarian aid delivery to both Lebanon and Gaza. Swift action is essential to restore peace and stability in a region plagued by violence.

Emphasizing Hezbollah's role, Takhtravanchi championed resistance against Israeli occupation, framing it as a legitimate defense against aggressors, and reinforced the position that the continued resistance was necessary considering the ongoing threats to Lebanese sovereignty. He articulated Iran's unwavering support for Hezbollah and the Lebanese people's right to defend themselves.

In conclusion, the deputy foreign minister reaffirmed Iran's commitment to regional peace and security, asserting that while the recent military response was concluded, Iran remained vigilant and prepared to react decisively to any further Israeli aggressions. This firm stance highlighted the complex dynamics of regional security, illustrating Iran's readiness to defend its sovereignty against any threats. The address concluded with a reiteration of Iran's dedication to promoting stability both regionally and globally.

[Public Relations of Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran]