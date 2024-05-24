Emil Avdaliani：Saudi Arabia in the Age of Great Power Competition Between China and the U.S.

Yet, the country also looks elsewhere. Its relations with the rest of the Middle East as well as bigger states such as Russia, China, and the collective West likewise represent an area for active Saudi diplomacy.

The monarchy prefers a balance of power in the region. This is mainly caused by the fact that the monarchy fears the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The latter through its levers of influence such as direct military might, diplomacy, and financial and security assistance to various semi-military groupings across the Middle East pursues its own agenda of transforming the region into a Irano-centric geopolitical order.

To balance Iran Saudi Arabia has traditionally looked to other actors and the U.S. has played a critical role in Riyadh's thinking. Indeed, Washington was long considered as a chief security guarantor (though not officially) to the kingdom. Bilateral relations spoke volume about the security side of cooperation. Trade and investment ties grew as did political and military cooperation.

Yet, over the past decade, Saudi Arabia has become increasingly disenchanted with the U.S. and its ability to react to security challenges the kingdom faced from the Houthis in Yemen or Iran in the Persian Gulf.

Relatedly, another major shift which contributed to reassessment of Saudi security situation is the rise of China and Asia overall. Beijing's economic clout and political prestige made significant changes in Riyadh's calculations. The latter began to realize that with a careful application of mutl-vector foreign policy the kingdom could navigate between the U.S. and China and be able to advance its national interests.

Indeed, Saudi Arabia's turn to China, well visible in March 2023 when Beijing played a mediating role between the kingdom and Iran, served the purpose of showing to the U.S. that Riyadh can act without American support, and that there are alternative players that could be relied upon.

This diplomatic maneuver along with Saudi Arabia's recent inclination to engage China in military affairs such as arms trade increased the kingdom's profile but, most of all, pushed the U.S. to change its posture in the region by seeking greater understanding with Riyadh.

A major bone of contention between the two sides have long been the issue of Saudi-Israeli normalization process. Riyadh pushed for iron-clad security guarantees from Washington, greater access to American high-tech weaponry and most of all transfer of civil nuclear energy. Yet this all, from the U.S. perspective, should be exchanged for Saudi Arabia establishing full diplomatic ties with Israel. This would serve as a powerful tool for American diplomacy to further advance Israel's cause in the Middle East and perhaps even create a sound basis for longer-term peace in the region.

However, for the U.S. the Israeli-Saudi normalization most likely would not suffice. Washington wants to anchor Saudi Arabia more solidly to pro-Western geopolitical vector potentially demanding from Riyadh to keep distance from Eurasian actors such as Russia and China. This could involve limiting security and military ties Moscow and Beijing, and Saudi leadership might agree to this new reality.

Indeed, the civil nuclear energy is an attractive element as in the future it might allow the kingdom to transform the program into a fully-fledged nuclear one. Despite Saudi-Iranian normalization process which continues to grow apace, geopolitical competition between the two countries is unlikely to go away. The two remain long-term rivals and, if Iran goes nuclear, it is natural for Saudi Arabia to seek balance by developing its own nuclear capabilities.

For the U.S. therefore the relations with Saudi Arabia are at crossroads and neither of potential scenarios is fully agreeable to Washington. Yet the urge to limit Russia, China and keep Iran contained might eventually serve as the biggest incentive to make concessions to Riyadh.

Emil Avdaliani is a professor of international relations at European University in Tbilisi, Georgia.

