Emil Avdaliani：Iran Between Asia and the West

The primacy of Iran was further strengthened in the later period, when during the Safavid dynasty (especially in the 17th century) Iran connected not only Central Asia and the Mediterranean Sea, but also the Hindustan peninsula with the Ottoman Empire. Iran also linked the rising Russian state to the Middle East. The best example of this policy was Shah-Abbas I, who, despite the fact that he is mainly credited with organizing successful military campaigns, made an equally important contribution to the transformation of Iran into a major comercial and transit country.

Today, Iran has ambitions to play a similar role. Some steps have already been taken to accomplish this. Iran and Russia are working on the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor that will connect Russia's Baltic Sea ports with the Indian Ocean. Iran is also trying to play an active role in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Along with this, it is also worth noting that Iran is blocked in the trade and economic projects initiated by the West, which allows us to say that, compared to the previous centuries, the dynamics of Iran's foreign and trade-economic policy is more inclined towards Asia today. Indeed, Iran has been left out of the plan for an India-Europe trade and economic corridor through Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and the European Union, which was announced in September 2023.

Despite this push for occupying a central role in Eurasia's trade and transit routes, the balance in Iran's foreign policy, established by the fathers of the Islamic revolution since 1979, has lately been distorted. For the country's political elite, the pivot towards the East has now replaced the traditional approach to pursue a policy that would not deviate either to the East or to the West.

There are several reasons for Iran's growing orientation towards Asia, but the most important of them are the tension with the collective West. Secondly, a large part of the country's political elite believes that the collective dominance of the West in world affairs has been broken and that the US is in decline. The Islamic Republic also believes that there is a rise of Asia. China, India and the entire Southeast Asia, these are the countries and regions whose economic rise, from Tehran's point of view, will lay the foundation for a new global balance of power.

Added to this is the war waged by Russia in Ukraine, which proved to be a watershed moment for Iran. With this protracted conflict Russia has deepened trade and military cooperation with Iran and has become a part of the anti-Western group of countries along with Iran.

Iran's rulers are realists. For them, religion is important to the extent that it serves the country's strategic interests. They also understand very well that dependence on Russia or any other large country is not a completely safe foreign policy model. Iran does not want to conclude comprehensive alliance agreements with Russia or China. For countries such as the Islamic Republic, the official military-political alliance narrows the field of action, narrows the foreign policy choices and makes them dependent on one major player. Tehran does not want this, and it will do everything to ensure that, even if official alliance agreements with Moscow or Beijing are signed, it does not restrict foreign policy choices.

Therefore, maintaining balance in foreign policy remains a major goal for Iran and in order to achieve this Tehran needs to at least normalized its relations with the West, which, most probably, means the restoration of economic and diplomatic ties via a new nuclear agreement.

Iran is a large and ambitious country that can live under sanctions for decades and at the same time produce high-end weapons. But the cost of this is quite high, and one of them is precisely the loss of balance in foreign policy and a disproportionate shift towards Asia. The period after 1979 clearly shows that the current situation of Iran represents a different phase of Iran's geopolitical development. It suits the modern changing world order, where for Tehran, the strengthened Eurasian countries are a much more attractive geopolitical force than the West.

Emil Avdaliani is a professor of international relations at European University in Tbilisi, Georgia.

[Emil Avdaliani]