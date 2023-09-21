Emil Avdaliani：New ''Silk Road'' Initiative Aims to Re-shape Eurasian Connectivity

Beyond the connectivity issues, there are purely geopolitical motivations too. For instance, the US backs the IMEC project as part of its larger diplomatic strategy to broker a Middle East peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Moreover, Washington also sees it as a countermeasure to China's sprawling Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), fitting under the Partnership for Global Infrastructure Investment (PGII).

However, the Middle Eastern nations view the IMEC differently. Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE perceive it as an economic and infrastructural advantage, aligning with their efforts to better position themselves amidst global connectivity shifts, notably after the war in Ukraine began in February 2022. They also see it as a tool to champion a multi-polar world. Their involvement in the IMEC mirrors their recent decision to become members of BRICS, which emphasized their willingness to construct a more multi-vectorial foreign policy. Relying solely on China was never their intention, nor dependence on the US is seen as a winning foreign policy strategy. What UAE and Saudi Arabi pursue is a multifaceted approach which explains their near simultaneous embrace of BRICS and IMEC.

There are other motives too. Internally, UAE and Saudi Arabia have specific development agendas. Saudi Arabia sees the corridor as a means to diversify its economy by 2030. UAE views it as an opportunity to showcase its potential to global investors and enhancing its geopolitical prominence.

Then comes the IMEC's arguably most important player – India – which echoes similar sentiments as in the Gulf countries. While countering China's regional ambitions is part of the narrative in Delhi, the primary focus for India is its own geo-economic interests. The IMEC corridor offers India a secure link to the Middle East, a region increasingly significant for the South Asia country due to India's rising Gulf oil needs and its considerable diaspora in the region.

However, embracing the IMEC doesn't imply sidelining other initiatives. Both India and the Gulf nations are actively collaborating with Russia on the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). Indeed, trade connections between Russia and these nations have surged since early 2022. Nor will UAE and Saudi Arabia abstain from working with China within the BRI framework.

The IMEC project is not without challenges, however. Questions about existing trade demand, regulations, taxation, customs barriers, and the corridor's multi-modal nature make its success far from guaranteed. The existing infrastructure in Greece, the corridor's endpoint, is underdeveloped. In the Gulf, constructing railways across the desert will need huge efforts, both human and financial. The geopolitical landscape also poses risks. Opposition from China, Russia, and Iran, potential disagreements in the Saudi-Israeli rapprochement, and intermittent US-Gulf tensions could indeed serve as only some of the major disincentives for the implementation of the initiative.

Yet what is more interesting is that the proposed corridor inadvertedly rescucitates ancient trade routes which in antiquity and middle ages linked the South Asia with the Meditteranean. Surely, no major route ever traversed the Arabian peninsula from east to west (as IMEC currently suggests), but trade corridors via Mesopotamia and the Red Sea were actively used whether in Roman/Byzantine times, or in the age of the global Mongol empire when it spanned most of the Eurasian continent.

Overall, the IMEC initiative, regardless of ultimately failure or success, highlights shifting global geopolitics. Trade routes are changing, so do geopolitical allegiances. Powers nowadays, whether big or small tend to avoid fixations on any single big actor and instead pursue diversification of foreign ties. At least for the moment, this seems both more realistic and advantageous.

Emil Avdaliani is a professor at European University and a scholar of silk roads.

