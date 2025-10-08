Editorial：Light Housing, Heavy Warnings

To plug a short-term gap in public housing supply, the current administration has fast-tracked LPH on temporarily idle plots. The first batch, including the Choi Hing Road development in Ngau Tau Kok, was tenanted by mid-year. Within two years, tens of thousands more units are expected to materialise.

The secret of speed lies not just in stripped-down amenities but in Modular Integrated Construction (MiC). Prefabricated units are shipped from the mainland, then assembled on-site like building blocks. The Choi Hing Road development, with two blocks nearly 20-storey high, was completed in just about 18 months, breaking the record for fastest high-rise construction in Hong Kong. The authorities emphasise that it meets the requirements of the ArchSD and the Buildings Ordinance, ensuring structural safety equivalent to traditional construction methods.

Yet in late August, during routine inspections, the ArchSD found that at Siu Lam's LPH site, 23 screws on two floors where unit modules joined the concrete core wall had been cut short without approval. The department fired off a written warning, ordered re-installation, and tightened inspections at three LPH sites under the involved contractor—in Siu Lam, Chai Wan, and Tuen Mun. Of 4,000 screws scrutinised, about 6% had been cut without authorisation; in 2,000 drilled-plate connections, roughly 20% of bolt holes had been enlarged.

A construction union representative noted that every site is overseen by foremen. Cutting screws requires tools like angle grinders—no supervisor could have missed it. Someone may well have quietly approved, or even ordered, the work. With the ArchSD's findings of identical faults across multiple projects by the same contractor, it's hard to believe these were merely isolated acts of negligence by a few site workers. While the interim nature of LPH necessitates speedy completion, that does not justify negligence in assembly.

In the MiC scheme, modules ''snap'' to the concrete core wall, held by support plates and screws. Housing Secretary Winnie Ho emphasised that structural safety margins in Hong Kong are high. Though screws were shaved and holes enlarged, the affected LPH has withstood several typhoons intact. But neither workers nor contractors can afford complacency. To make residents feel at ease, the authorities must ensure contractors implement appropriate remedial measures.

In recent years, the Development Bureau has encouraged wider adoption of MiC to enhance productivity. Over 100 public and private projects now use MiC, and reports of assembly defects have been rare—until now. The government should work with industry and experts to improve module design: fewer joints, simpler links, less room for mistakes. The aim: smoother builds and a foolproof process.

明報社評 2025.10.07：簡約公屋落成求快 組裝工程不容馬虎

小欖樂安排的簡約公屋組裝出現剪短螺絲等問題，建築署跟進，發現同一承建商旗下3個項目均有組裝問題，顯示未必是現場個別工人在組裝貪方便「自把自為」。當局有必要深入調查原因，並了解其他承建商負責的簡約公屋項目，是否有類似情况。

為了應付短期公營房屋供應缺口，現屆政府利用短期閒置的土地，興建臨時性質的簡約公屋。首批簡約公屋項目，包括牛頭角彩興路簡約公屋，已於今年中入伙，預料兩年內將有數萬個單位落成。

簡約公屋之所以能火速落成，除了周邊配套「簡約」，最主要原因乃是採用「組裝合成」（MiC）建築法，由內地預製單位組件，運抵香港後再像砌積木般興建。以彩興路項目為例，兩幢樓高近20層的簡約公屋，僅約一年半便建成，打破本港高層建築最快興建紀錄。當局強調符合建築署及《建築物條例》的要求，結構跟傳統做法同樣安全。

然而，建築署8月底在恆常主動巡查中，發現小欖樂安排簡約公屋項目其中兩層連接混凝土核心牆的撐板，有23個螺絲遭擅自切割。署方一方面發出書面警告，要求重新安裝，另一方面對涉事承建商在小欖、柴灣及屯門的3個簡約公屋工地加強巡查。建築署初步檢視了4000粒螺絲，發現約6%在未經批准下遭剪斷，2000個鐵板鑽孔螺絲位置有約兩成被擴大。

有建造業工會代表指出，施工現場有管工監督，工人剪短螺絲，過程中需用到手磨機等工具，管工定會看到，不排除有人默許或指示工人這樣做。建築署發現同一承建商負責的多個項目，均出現相同問題，難以想像這單純是個別地盤工人的不當操作。簡約公屋屬臨時性質，盡快落成固然重要，不代表組裝可以馬虎。

簡約公屋採用MiC設計，將組件「扣」在核心石屎牆周邊，透過撐板和螺絲連結。房屋局長何永賢提到，本港建築結構安全系數相當高，涉事簡約公屋雖有螺絲被剪短、鑽孔被擴大，但經歷幾次颱風仍然穩固。然而無論前線工人還是承建商，都不能抱僥倖心理。為讓居民住得安心，當局須確保承建商採取合適的補救措施。

發展局近年積極推動業界採用MiC建築法，藉以提高效率，現時已有超過100個政府及私人項目採用MiC建築法，之前甚少聽聞有關組裝困難問題，政府可以跟業界及專家商討，如何進一步改善組件設計，例如透過減少駁口等，降低施工難度，確保建造流程更順暢。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

shoddy：made or done badly and with not enough care

complacency：self-satisfaction especially when accompanied by unawareness of actual dangers or deficiencies

foolproof：very well designed and easy to use so that it cannot fail and you cannot use it wrongly