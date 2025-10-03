Editorial : Retail on the Mend: Reinvention Required

Retail sales in August marked the fourth straight month of growth compared with last year, a clear signal that the recovery in retail is gaining traction. Latest data from the Census and Statistics Department show that, among the main retail categories, jewellery, watches and valuable gifts jumped 16.4% from a year earlier, yet remain well below pre-pandemic heights. Medicines and cosmetics crept up 5%, while motor vehicles and parts slumped 8.9%. On the whole, most categories barely budged. Consumer sentiment is steadying, but still far from a full recovery.

Meanwhile, the Department's survey results on the business environment of small and medium-sized enterprises paint a similar picture. In August, the retail index rose from 39.3 in July to 41.1, while catering inched from 37.4 to 37.9. Both, though, remain deep in contraction, far below the 50 neutral mark that implies broad-based business expansion. Reports of shop closures keep surfacing, underscoring the fragile conditions faced by many businesses. And the corrosive effect of high rents in hollowing out competitiveness looms large in public debate.

Changing consumer habits, at home and among mainland visitors, combined with punishing operating costs, exert heavy pressure on the retail and catering sectors. Traditional Chinese dining is among the most affected. Pre-made dim sum and dishes cut costs, but rob the food of flavour and distinctiveness. In retail, local and mainland shoppers alike are paying a premium for experience. Merchants must unleash creativity. Malls must pivot, adopting "family-friendly", "pet-friendly" and other niche strategies to reel in target crowds.

Experts and academics differ on how much cross-border spending by Hongkongers north of the border has dented local shops and restaurants. What is clear, however, is that local traders must innovate or wither. Retailers and caterers must create more engaging experiences, while merchants need the financial elbow room to experiment. Therefore, Agnes Chan, Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, urges the government to ease rental pressures on these industries—a move well worth considering in next year's Budget.

The recovery of the retail industry is not yet secured. If landlords grab at improving data to ratchet up rents, they may throttle the comeback at birth — the very definition of a lose-lose.

明報社評2025.10.03：零售回升勢頭未穩固 營造特色順應新變化

本港8月份零售銷售額按年上升3.8%，不僅好過市場預期的增長2%，增幅更是2023年12月後新高。不過，本地及內地旅客消費模式改變、租金成本蠶食競爭力等結構性問題，對零售餐飲業界仍是重大挑戰，業主不應殺雞取卵，一見市道稍為好轉就急急大幅加租。業界則必須順應新的消費模式及習慣，繼續努力求變、營造特色，以迎合消費者的口味。

今次已是本港零售銷售額連續第4個月錄得按年上升，可見到零售業回升勢頭正在加強。細看統計處最新數據，按零售商主要類別劃分，珠寶首飾、鐘表及名貴禮物按年上升16.4%，然而若與疫前銷售量相比，仍有一段距離；其他類別方面，藥物及化妝品升5%，汽車及汽車零件下跌8.9%。總體而言，不少類別，都是微升或微跌，反映本地消費氣氛趨穩，惟亦談不上達到復蘇水平。

統計處早前公布8月份中小企業務狀况調查結果，零售業指數由7月份的39.3升至41.1、飲食業亦由37.4略升至37.9，然而，有關數字實際仍處於收縮區，距離50以上的擴張區（意即業務情况普遍向好）相距甚遠；結業消息仍然時有所聞，突顯不少商戶經營依然困難，租金成本蠶食競爭力的問題，更在社會引起不少討論。

本地顧客及內地旅客消費模式轉變，經營成本高企，對零售餐飲業造成相當大的壓力。中式餐飲業是其中一個最受影響的行業，預製點心和菜式大行其道，能減低成本，但亦令客人覺得食物雷同缺乏特色。零售業方面，無論是本地客還是內地客，都愈來愈重視消費體驗，商戶必須發揮創意，商場亦得順應市場變化而調整，採取「家庭友善」、「寵物友善」等策略，吸引目標客群。

港人北上消費對本地零售餐飲業影響有多大，專家學者有不同看法，然而為了吸引顧客，本地業界必須努力求變、營造特色。零售餐飲業需要為顧客創造更多消費體驗，商戶手頭資金流動「鬆動一點」，才有更多空間在生意上發揮創意。香港總商會主席陳瑞娟認為政府有需要協助零售及餐飲業應付租金方面的壓力，原因亦在於此，明年財政預算案可以考慮在這方面着墨。

目前零售業回升勢頭尚未真正穩固，如果業主一見零售數據好轉，又急急提出加租，有可能扼殺業界復蘇動力，最終導致「雙輸」。

■ Glossary 生字 /

gnaw away at : to gradually reduce or spoil sth

ratchet up : to increase, or make sth increase, repeatedly and by small amounts

throttle : to attack or kill sb by pressing their throat in order to stop them from breathing

■休刊小啓：

英文社評 將於10月7日（星期二）休刊一天。編輯部