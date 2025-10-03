Editorial : Don't Misjudge Housing Demand

This week, the Housing Bureau released its LTHS Annual Progress Report. According to the government's latest estimates, the total housing demand over the next 10 years, combined with the adjusted number of vacant private flats, amounts to approximately 419,100 units, representing an annual decline of roughly 4.3%. Accordingly, the overall housing supply target has been revised downwards. The private housing supply target is set at 126,000 units, down about 4.5% year on year, marking a record low. Meanwhile, the target for public housing supply is pegged at 294,000 units, reflecting a decline of about 4.7% compared to previous estimates.

The LTHS model draws on four demand drivers: net household growth, households displaced by redevelopment, families in poor living conditions, and "miscellaneous factors" such as mobile residents and non-local students. Of these, only "miscellaneous factors" are rising, and non-local student demand has surged to a record high.

Fewer births and an ageing population are, indeed, the underlying realities. But with multiple variables, demographic shifts are never neat. Some countries, tightening immigration rules, are nudging Hongkongers homeward; others, disappointed abroad, are drifting back. Meanwhile, the city's quest to become an international education hub and a magnet for global talent inevitably prompts a commensurate rise in housing demand.

In the past, "Hong Kong drifters"—graduates from the mainland—rarely stayed, deterred by cramped homes and modest job prospects. Build the Northern Metropolis well, with better jobs and better homes, and more may choose to linger. As the "Study in Hong Kong" brand and new talent schemes take hold, demand from incoming students and professionals will lean on the rental market in the short term, before shifting towards ownership. Officials should set clear indicators and track the shift closely.

The LTHS was born out of acute shortages across public and private housing. Now that the government feels confident of hitting its supply targets over the next decade, attention should turn to housing quality. Many Hongkongers, unable to "get on the property ladder", remain stuck in cramped family flats, a reality the LTHS model scarcely captures. Nor does the strategy fully grasp the urgency of ageing of city blocks, where urban renewal is overdue.

Meanwhile, the labour shortage is deepening. The government estimates that the manpower gap could reach 180,000 by 2028. More workers, more homes. Unless housing supply is considered alongside population policy, the two agendas risk drifting dangerously out of step.

明報社評2025.10.02：未來人口變數多 房屋需求莫低估

政府公布新一份《長遠房屋策略》（下稱《長策》）報告，將未來10年總房屋供應目標訂為42萬伙，較去年目標減少2萬伙，屬2014年以來新低。然而，多項長遠發展策略，包括推動香港成為國際教育樞紐及高端人才集聚地，為住屋需求帶來新變量。當局有必要一併考慮房屋供應與人口發展政策，以防低估長遠住屋需求。

房屋局本周公布新一份《長策》周年進度報告，根據政府最新推算，未來10年總房屋需求加上私營空置單位數目，約為41.91萬伙，按年減少約4.3%，總房屋供應目標也相應下調，其中私營房屋供應目標為12.6萬伙，按年減少約4.5%，同屬歷來新低；公營房屋供應目標則為29.4萬伙，按年減少約4.7%。

《長策》的估算，主要計及4個需求因素，分別為住戶數目淨增長、受重建影響住戶、居住環境欠佳住戶，以及「其他因素」，包括流動居民住戶、非本地學生住屋需求等。四大需求中，僅「其他因素」上升，當中非本地學生住屋需求創新高。

雖然少子化及高齡化是社會長期趨勢，但多項變數影響未來人口趨勢。一方面，部分國家收緊移民政策，亦有港人不適應異地生活返港；另一方面，香港要成為國際教育樞紐及高端人才集聚地，對住屋需求的估算，自然也要相應調高。

以往「港漂」留港率偏低，主因是居住環境及發展機會未如人意。如果政府將北都建設好，創造更多理想就業機會、帶動整體居住環境改善，可提高「港漂」留港率。隨着「留學香港」品牌以及人才政策的推進，非本地生及新來港人才的住宿需求短期內或會集中在租賃市場，中長期則有機會轉化為置業需求。當局應考慮設立監測指標，持續跟進他們的住宿需求變化。

《長策》誕生的背景，是本港公私營房屋嚴重供不應求。及至近年政府終於有信心在10年內供應達標，下一步應該放眼居住質素。不少人因為「上車」困難，選擇與家人同住。《長策》的推算方式，無法充分反映這些人的需求。另外，本港市區舊樓老化嚴重，《長策》或低估舊區重建的迫切性。

本港人力短缺問題日益嚴峻，政府預計2028年勞動力缺口有可能上升至18萬人，房屋需求實有可能進一步上升。政府有必要將房屋供應問題，與人口政策一併審視，以免出現建屋目標跟人口政策目標不同步的問題。

■ Glossary 生字 /

drift : to move or go somewhere slowly

commensurate : matching sth in size, quality, importance, etc

linger : to continue to exist for longer than expected