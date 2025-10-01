Editorial：Care Teams Should Aid Elderly Singletons and Carers

The formation of District Services and Community Care Teams (Care Teams) was announced in the 2022 Policy Address. The city's 18 districts were divided into hundreds of sub-districts, in each of which a Care Team of 8 to 12 members was set up. District Offices prepared service outlines based on the specific needs of each district, specifying mandatory service requirements and KPIs. The bidding organisations had to submit proposals including service details and the list of team members. In the two-year service term, each Care Team received an $800,000 to $1.2 million government subsidy. The teams were required to submit regular work and financial reports, with their annual and final accounts audited by independent accountants.

Yesterday (30 September), the government released the results of the second-term Care Team selection. Because of population growth in some sub-districts, the number of teams has increased to 455, with most teams continuing to be managed by the current operating organisations.

Care Teams are a part of the authorities' initiative to "improve district governance". The stated purpose of establishing Care Teams is to consolidate community resources and efforts to support district-level government work, including organising caring activities (such as visiting the needy) and assisting in handling incidents and emergencies. However, suspicions or even distrust of Care Teams' roles and effectiveness persist among some members of the public.

The authorities stressed that Care Teams have accomplished a lot of solid work since their inception. Whether there were typhoons, power outages, or unexpected incidents like the recent bomb discovery in the Eastern District, Care Teams and their volunteers have actively assisted residents. By the end of this August, Care Teams had visited around 580,000 elderly and needy households, provided about 89,000 instances of basic home or other support services, and organised about 45,000 district activities.

However, the evaluation of their work should not only focus on quantity but also on quality. Currently, common Care Team tasks include distributing goody bags during home visits, organising seminars and holding district carnivals. These activities certainly have their value, but they may not be of any help to the neediest ones, like hidden elders and underprivileged families. In recent years, there have been multiple elderly singleton deaths undiscovered for a long time, as well as familicides related to the elderly caring for another old-aged or disabled close kin. Care Teams can play a bigger and stronger role.

As Care Teams are publicly funded—and with Policy Address last year announcing a 50% increase in funding for the second phase—the public will certainly have higher expectations and requirements. Some criticise Care Teams' work as redundant and superficial, merely for the sake of taking photos or "checking the box". The authorities should be open to the comments, considering them as a reminder to improve further if not correct mistakes. To avoid misunderstandings about the work of Care Teams, their operations should be made as transparent as possible.

明報社評 2025.10.01：支援獨居長者照顧者 關愛隊工作可更聚焦

第一期關愛隊服務期陸續屆滿，政府強調已完成甚或超越關鍵績效指標（KPI）的要求，有意見則認為，衡量關愛隊的成效，不能單看辦了多少地區活動、完成多少次探訪等量化指標，還須多看服務質素。關愛隊未來應投放更多時間和精力，支援獨居長者及照顧者。

2022年《施政報告》宣布成立「地區服務及關愛隊伍」（關愛隊）。全港18區劃分為數百小區，每小區各設一支「關愛隊」小隊，每隊8至12人，民政處按區情擬備項目綱要，列明必須的服務要求和KPI，申辦團體須提交計劃書，包括服務詳情及成員名單。每支關愛隊小隊在兩年資助期內，可得到政府提供80萬至120萬元資助。關愛隊須定期提交工作及財務報告，並由獨立會計師審計年度/總結帳目。

政府昨天公布第二期關愛隊遴選結果，因應個別小區人口增長，小隊數目增至455隊，絕大部分小隊均由原來的承辦團體繼續負責。

關愛隊是「完善地區治理」的一環。政府強調設立關愛隊的目的，是凝聚社區資源和力量，支援政府地區工作，包括推展關愛活動（例如探訪有需要人士）、協助處理突發和緊急事故等，然而部分人對關愛隊角色作用有懷疑甚至不信任，也是客觀存在的現實。

當局強調關愛隊成立以來，做了很多實事，無論是打風、停電，以至類似早前港島東區發現炸彈等突發事件，關愛隊與一眾義工都有積極協助居民。截至今年8月底，關愛隊合共探訪約58萬個長者戶和其他有需要住戶，提供約8.9萬次簡單家居或其他支援服務，以及舉辦約4.5萬項地區活動。

不過，衡量關愛隊服務，除了看量，亦要看質。現時關愛隊常見的工作，包括上門探訪派福袋、舉辦講座及地區嘉年華等，這些活動當然也有其價值，然而是否可以幫到最有需要的一群，諸如隱蔽長者和弱勢家庭，卻不一定。近年本港一再發生獨居長者倒斃家中多時無人知，以及跟「以老護老」、「以老護殘」有關的家庭悲劇，關愛隊理應可以發揮更大角色及作用。

關愛隊獲公帑資助，去年《施政報告》還宣布會將第二期的資助金額增加五成，社會對關愛隊有更高期望和要求，亦屬自然。外界提出的一些質疑，例如關愛隊部分工作流於為做而做，甚或但求可以「打卡」交差，當局應以「有則改之，無則加勉」的態度，看待這類意見。為免外界對關愛隊工作有誤解，關愛隊運作的透明度應盡量提高。

/ Glossary生字 /

efficacy：the ability of sth to produce the results that are wanted

familicide：the murder of one or several members of one's own family

superficial：appearing to be true, real or important until you look at it more carefully