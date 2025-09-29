Editorial : Trump Bashed the Whole World at UN Assembly

As the UN marks the 80th anniversary of its founding this year, the global community is facing the overlapping challenges of climate change, the war in Gaza and the Ukraine crisis, which urgently need all countries to join hands for a way out. Still, Trump has chosen unilateralism as his response. His contempt for the UN runs counter to the tides of history of over half a century.

Trump boasted about his domestic and foreign "policy achievements", claiming that under his leadership, the US had "regained its control" in dealing with the immigrants with an iron fist and reshaping the energy policy. Without any proof, he accused the UN of contributing to the wave of "uncontrolled migration" and further criticised that European countries were passive on the immigration issue.

Trump bragged that he has ended seven wars in a period of just seven months, and boldly claimed that many believe he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, while mocking the UN for being only capable of issuing "strongly worded" letters without following up. "Empty words don't solve war. The only thing that solves war and wars is action." Even escalator and teleprompter malfunctions at the building were cited to poke fun at the "failure" of the UN.

Many media agencies have fact-checked whether Trump has really resolved seven wars and found that the claims were mostly exaggerated. He further dismissed climate change as the world's "greatest hoax", in which experts from the UN and other organisations overstated the problem out of "evil intentions", and said that renewable energy is costly. He also accused China of having "very few wind farms" despite the large number of windmills it exported to other countries. However, according to the data of the World Wind Energy Association, as of June 2024, China had an installed wind capacity close to 500 gigawatts, or nearly half of the total capacity worldwide. The claim of "very few wind farms" in China was obviously spurious.

The idea of founding the UN was proposed by former US President Franklin Roosevelt and other Allied leaders during World War II to prevent another devastating global conflict. Since its formation in 1945, the UN has faced both successes and failures in resolving conflicts and peacekeeping. Its challenges in mediating geopolitical disputes often stem from the power struggles among major nations.

For instance, the US has always shielded Israel in its conflicts with Palestine. Resolutions drafted by the Security Council to condemn Israel are often stillborn because of the use of veto power by the US. Nevertheless, the UN has still played an irreplaceable role on cross-national issues like public health, climate change and refugee protection.

The UN, a multilateral institution created under the leadership of the US after World War II, is now being publicly denigrated by a sitting US president at its own assembly, garnering worldwide attention. Trump's disdain for the UN will not make America "great again", but rather provoke greater resentment towards unilateral hegemony.

明報社評2025.09.29：特朗普聯大罵遍天下 單邊主義逆歷史潮流

美國總統特朗普上周出席聯合國大會致辭，除了一貫自吹自擂及謊話連篇，還把聯合國、歐洲、巴西、印度、中國、俄羅斯怒罵一通。他批評聯合國無力解決衝突，又揚言歐洲若不就移民及氣候政策改弦易轍便要「下地獄」。

今年是聯合國成立80周年，當下國際社會正同時面對氣候變化、加沙戰火與烏克蘭危機，亟需各國協作，特朗普卻選擇以單邊主義應對，他對聯合國的藐視，更與過去大半個世紀的歷史潮流背道而馳。

特朗普大談其內政外交「政績」，聲稱在他主政下，美國「重獲主導權」，包括嚴厲對付移民，又重塑能源政策。他在沒提證據下指控聯合國助長「失控的移民潮」，並進一步抨擊歐洲國家，指摘它們消極應對移民問題。

他誇口自己在7個月內解決7場衝突，揚言很多人認為他應獲諾貝爾和平獎，譏諷聯合國只會發表「強硬措辭」而無實際作為，「空洞言語無法解決戰爭，唯一能解決戰爭與衝突的是行動」。就連會場內的電梯與提詞器故障，也被他用來嘲笑聯合國的「衰敗」。

特朗普有沒有解決了7場衝突，不少傳媒已作過事實核查，大都是言過其實。他聲稱氣候變化是全球「最大騙局」，聯合國等專家出於「不良動機」渲染氣候變化，又指再生能源昂貴。他指控中國雖然出口大量渦輪機，卻「幾乎不使用」風能。根據世界風能協會（WWEA）的資料，截至2024年6月，中國的風電裝置容量直逼500吉瓦，接近全球總量的一半。中國「幾乎不使用」風能的說法，明顯與事實不符。

聯合國是美國總統小羅斯福等二戰同盟國領袖所提出的構想，防止世界再爆發另一場毁滅性的大戰。自1945年成立以來，聯合國在解決衝突與維和行動方面有成功也有失敗。聯合國調解地緣政治衝突舉步維艱，問題根源在於大國角力。

舉例說，以巴問題中，美國長期包庇以色列，安理會任何譴責決議，往往都因為美國行使否決權而胎死腹中。儘管如此，聯合國在公共衛生、氣候變遷與難民保護等跨國議題上，仍發揮着不可替代的作用。

聯合國是二戰後在美國主導下誕生的多邊機制，如今卻被一名美國總統在聯大公開羞辱，舉世為之側目。特朗普對聯合國的藐視，不會令美國更加偉大，只會激起更多人對單邊主義霸權的反感。

■ Glossary 生字 /

braggadocio : ​behaviour that seems too proud or confident

spurious : ​​based on false ideas or ways of thinking

stillborn : not successful; not developing

■休刊小啓：英文社評 將於10月1日（星期三）休刊一天。

編輯部