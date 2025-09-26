Editorial : Reckless Storm Chasing Calls for Stricter Rules

Ragasa's ferocity was a stark reminder that surging seas kill. Hong Kong law already bans storm chasing at Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) beaches during inclement weather, yet the rule does not extend to the wider waterfront. The authorities must sharpen public awareness, bolster education, and deploy the law as a deterrent against citizens' wilful risk-taking.

The storm injured about 100 people, most with minor wounds. The worst case was in Chai Wan, where a family of four was swept by a sudden surge while watching the waves. Three were pulled into the sea: the mother and her son were at one point in critical condition, while the father, who leapt in to save them, was also in serious condition.

Yet even after that near-tragedy, daredevils pressed ahead with storm chasing at spots across the city. Two women were filmed taking selfies with a young boy at the shore just as a giant wave crashed over, knocking all three to the ground. One of them was reportedly the boy's mother, and both were arrested by the police yesterday on suspicion of "ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of a child or young person". Officers also reported swimmers at Tuen Mun's Golden Beach while Typhoon Signal No. 10 was still hoisted—despite the site being closed. Prosecution has not been ruled out.

A decade ago, the government produced promotional videos explaining the dangers of swells caused by tropical cyclones. Yet year after year, whenever typhoons bear down, citizens risk lives and limbs at the water's edge. This is not ignorance; it is a mindset issue. The common thread of the risk-takers is underestimating the destructive power of nature. Where self-discipline fails, external discipline must take its place.

The law already penalises those who enter LCSD beaches once closed during severe weather—fines of up to $2,000 and 14 days in jail. But it does not cover the wider waterfront, and enforcement officers or Civil Aid Service members typically only advise individuals at the scene to leave.

Still, the authorities can utilise existing legal tools to strengthen law enforcement. Prosecuting parents for child neglect when they drag youngsters into danger could deliver a sharp wake-up call. Deploying remote cameras, heavier patrols and enforcement at known hotspots would all help. Officials must raise safety awareness while also seriously considering whether the law should be refined to sensibly rein in reckless storm chasing.

明報社評2025.09.26：自律不足唯有他律 「追風逐浪」加強執法

「樺加沙」雖已遠去，但有關風暴期間市民追風逐浪的問題，仍然不乏討論。警方昨天以涉嫌疏忽照顧兒童罪名，拘捕兩名帶兒童追風逐浪的女子。

超強颱風威力驚人，湧浪驟起凶險萬分。本港雖有法例懲處市民在惡劣天氣下在康文署海灘逐浪，惟法例並未涵蓋一般海濱。當局有必要提高公眾安全意識，除了加強宣傳教育，亦可善用法律手段，提醒市民不要以身犯險。

今次樺加沙來襲，風暴期間約有100人受傷送醫，當中絕大部分都是輕傷，最嚴重的個案，相信是一家四口在柴灣觀浪期間遇上湧浪，導致3人遇溺，其中墮海母子一度命危，跳進海中救人的父親亦情况嚴重。

遺憾的是，墮海事件發生後，依然有人在全港不同地點追風逐浪。其中一幕為兩名女子帶同一名男童在岸邊觀浪自拍，未料巨浪淹至將3人冲倒地上，其中一人據悉是男童母親。警方昨天拘捕兩名女子，指她們涉嫌對所看管兒童或少年人虐待或忽略。另外，警方又表示，10號風球期間，接報有人進入當時已被關閉的屯門黃金泳灘游泳，警方不排除檢控相關人等。

早於10年前，政府已推出宣傳短片，講解熱帶氣旋引起湧浪的危險。然而每逢颱風襲港，總有市民到海邊犯險，顯然不是認識不足，而是心態問題。犯險者的共通點，是低估大自然的殺傷力。當問題出於自律不足，就有必要依靠他律。

現時，本港有法例懲處市民在惡劣天氣下在康文署泳灘「追風逐浪」，康文署宣布泳灘暫時封閉後，任何人若不遵從相關安排，即屬違法，最高可罰2000元及監禁14天。然而一般海濱並不在法例涵蓋範圍，通常都是由執法人員或民安隊「勸喻」在場者離開。

不過，當局依然可以善用現有法律工具，加強執法，以疏忽照顧兒童罪名，對攜同年幼者「追風逐浪」的成年人提出檢控，相信可以對所有家長起到警惕作用；另外，當局也可以借助各式遙距攝錄工具，在「追風逐浪」熱門地點加強巡邏及執法。當局有必要提升公眾安全意識，同時認真研究，是否可以完善現行法律，合理規管「追風逐浪」危險行為。

■ Glossary 生字 /

squall : a sudden strong and violent wind, often with rain or snow during a storm

ferocity : violence; aggressive behaviour

daredevil : a person who enjoys doing dangerous things, in a way that other people may think is stupid