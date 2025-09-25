Editorial : Typhoon Resilience Hinges on Sponge City Drive

The government's integrated shoreline management strategy assumes coastal flooding will remain "manageable" through mid-century. Yet with the threat of super typhoons mounting, officials must now weigh stronger defences, guarding vital infrastructure against ruin and devastation.

Tseung Kwan O's waterfront was among the hardest hit. At the newly opened Tseung Nam Park, which incorporates the sponge city design concept, systems have been built to capture and store floodwater, soaking up the surge. While some new parks across the territory employ lakes and sunken lawns as buffers against rising water, certain districts cannot copy the model, hemmed in by terrain and concrete. But in new development zones such as the Northern Metropolis, the approach could be rolled out at scale.

To address the risks of flooding caused by sea-level rise and storm surges, the government completed a coastal hazards study in 2021, identifying 26 low-lying or exposed residential areas. Since 2022, improvement works tailored to local conditions have been underway: 16 projects already finished, the rest due by 2027.

This summer, drawing on studies by the Drainage Services Department and the Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD), the government unveiled its long-term flood and shoreline management strategies to confront different climate change scenarios that may unfold by mid- and late century. Given the unpredictability of extreme weather, international consensus is clear: pouring concrete in the hope of eliminating floods outright is rarely cost-effective. Hong Kong's focus will be on adaptation and resilience—stronger drains, better shoreline works, faster recovery, sharper readiness and deeper public awareness.

The entire shoreline strategy rests on the premise that flood risk caused by climate change is "largely controllable". The CEDD has proposed "advance deployment" at 11 coastal sites — from Kowloon Bay to Chai Wan — with flood walls, mobile barriers and other low-cost bulwarks. Officials are bullish on withstanding the challenges posed by super typhoons and "once-in-a-century black rainstorms". Whether these defences can truly resist the wildest weather remains to be seen.

For now, the government's stance is mitigation, not prevention—tacitly accepting that some districts will inevitably flood. What cannot be left to chance is the security of critical coastal infrastructure, especially the power and water supply systems that keep the city running. If necessary, such facilities should be relocated further inland and higher up, safely beyond the surge.

明報社評2025.09.25：抵禦超強颱風顯韌性 「海綿城市」建設要加強

超強颱風「樺加沙」為香港帶來狂風暴雨，沿岸多區皆受風暴潮影響嚴重水浸。雖然未及當年「山竹」的情况，但已再度突顯香港有必要加緊推動「海綿城市」建設。

現時政府的綜合海岸管理策略，建基於沿岸地區淹浸風險在本世紀中仍屬「可管控」程度。鑑於超強颱風來襲風險增加，當局應考慮更進取的保護措施，提防風暴潮對沿岸關鍵基建設施造成重大破壞。

將軍澳沿岸是最受今次風暴潮影響的地區之一，早前啟用的將南公園，採用了「海綿城市」設計概念，設有蓄水功能的系統，以發揮「吸水」作用。目前本港部分新建公園，設計上均有利用湖泊與草坪低窪地帶緩衝洪水。雖然一些地區受地形及原有建築限制，未必可以仿效，但在北部都會區等新發展地區，可大力推廣。

為應對海平面上升及風暴潮引致海水淹浸沿岸地區的風險，政府2021年完成沿岸災害研究，識別了26個沿岸低窪或當風住宅地區，並於翌年起陸續推展「因地制宜」的改善工程，迄今已有16個地區完成，餘下的將在2027年或以前相繼竣工。

今年中，政府根據渠務署和土木署所做的研究，提出長遠防洪和海岸管理策略，應對本世紀中及世紀末氣候變化可能引致的不同情况。鑑於極端天氣有很多不可預測的情况，國際社會認為投入龐大資源建設基建去完全避免水浸，並非最具成本效益做法，政府將以提升香港的適應能力及韌性為重點，透過雨水排放系統和沿岸改善工程，減輕水浸影響，讓社會快速復元，強化應急準備，提高各界對水浸的安全意識。

當局整個海岸管理策略，以氣候變化對沿岸淹浸風險「基本可控」為前提。土木署提出在九龍灣、柴灣等11個沿海地區作「超前部署」，諸如設置沿岸防洪牆、活動式擋水設施等，都是一些低成本的抵禦設施。當局強調有信心應對超強颱風或「世紀黑雨」的挑戰，然而這些「防禦工事」是否足以應付極端天氣，仍然得走着瞧。

政府現時的策略，重點在於減輕而非防止災害發生，意味部分地區一定會面對水浸的風險。當局必須確保沿岸重要基建，特別是涉及供電供水系統設備的安全。如有需要，應考慮將之搬到離岸較遠和較高的地方。

■ Glossary 生字 /

deluge : a severe flood; a sudden very heavy fall of rain

mount : to increase gradually

tacitly : in a way that is suggested indirectly or understood, rather than said in words