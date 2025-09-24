Editorial：Waste Charging Scheme Shelved Indefinitely

In May 2024, the EEB announced the suspension of waste charging for "implementation difficulties shown by the demonstration scheme" and "negative voices from the community". More than a year has passed since, and waste charging will be discussed at a meeting of the Legislative Council's Panel of Environmental Affairs on 29 September. According to the latest document submitted by the Bureau, the suspension will remain in place, with waste reduction and recycling to be promoted through other initiatives, such as stepping up publicity, enhancing the recycling networks, and facilitating the shift to a green economy.

Waste charging puts emphasis on "pay as you throw". Similar schemes have been carried out with widely affirmed results in Seoul, Singapore, Taiwan, and so forth. The SAR government proposed the introduction of such a policy as early as the start of this century. Its legislation has been achieved through the successive efforts made by various administrations, unchanged whether the economy is faring well or not.

According to the government's latest paper, waste charging will "continue to be suspended" for two main reasons. First, based on feedback from the public and related industries, there is simply not enough social support to implement waste charging at this stage. Second, the current administration's various waste reduction and recycling efforts have already yielded noticeable results.

Given the current manpower shortage and business challenges, many from the property management, catering and cleaning industries did not want the government to implement waste charging hastily, the paper mentioned. It also referenced opinion polls that about 70% to 80% of respondents considered it "improper or inappropriate" to implement the scheme at this stage. The authorities even linked the decision to maintain the suspension to the "global trade war and the increasingly complex geopolitical landscape". The challenges to Hong Kong's economy and the stress brought about by economic transformation "are both reasons behind the community's reluctance to support the implementation of waste charging at this stage".

In fact, as waste charging means dipping into the pockets of merchants and households, it is bound to draw considerable opposition regardless of the condition of the economy. Whether the government goes for it or not is, ultimately, a question of determination. Furthermore, it is too far-fetched to connect waste charging to trade wars and geopolitics. If a policy concerning daily life must wait until everything goes well within and beyond Hong Kong, it is unimaginable how long it will take.

In terms of waste reduction and recycling, the current administration has indeed made a lot of commendable efforts. Still, it remains unknown whether these endeavours are enough to replace the charging scheme in curbing waste generation. The daily per capita municipal solid waste disposal rate, at 1.44kg in 2023, was a far cry from the official target of waste reduction (reduced to below 0.8kg per person). It is easier said than done to gradually cut back on the per capita disposal rate to the eventual goal of a 40% to 45% reduction.

明報社評 2025.09.24：垃圾徵費重推無期 減廢目標似近還遠

環境局以「欠缺所需社會支持」為由，維持暫緩垃圾徵費，意味這項經過多屆政府推動、連立法程序也完成了的減廢政策，至少在現屆政府任期內都不會付諸實行。有理由懷疑，垃圾徵費就算未正式胎死腹中，也將長期束諸高閣。

2024年5月，環境局以「先行先試顯示執行有困難」及「社會負面聲音」為由，宣布暫緩垃圾徵費。事隔一年多，本月29日的立法會環境事務委員會將討論垃圾徵費，根據環境局提交的最新文件，將維持暫緩實施垃圾收費，以其他方法推動減廢回收，包括加強宣傳、完善回收網絡、協助綠色經濟轉型等。

垃圾徵費強調「用者自付」，首爾、新加坡及台灣等地都有類似做法，成效廣獲肯定。早於本世紀初，特區政府已提出引入垃圾徵費，經過多屆政府努力才完成立法，不因一時經濟環境好壞而變。

根據政府最新文件，垃圾徵費「維持暫緩」，原因大致有二，一是「從市民和業界的聲音可見，要在現階段實施垃圾收費，實在欠缺所需的社會支持」，二是現屆政府推行的各項減廢回收工作已有明顯效果。

文件提到，物業管理、飲食及清潔業界不少代表稱，現時正面對人手不足和經營挑戰，不希望政府急於實施垃圾收費，民意調查亦顯示，約七至八成受訪市民認為現階段「不應該/不適合」推行垃圾收費。當局還將維持暫緩的決定，扯到「全球貿易戰和地緣政治局勢日趨複雜」，香港經濟充滿挑戰，經濟轉型帶來的壓力，「均是社會不支持現階段推動垃圾徵費的原因」。

垃圾徵費影響到商家及住戶荷包，無論經濟好壞，都一定惹來相當多反對，政府推不推行，最後還是決心問題。將垃圾徵費扯到貿易戰和地緣政治，更是扯得太遠。如果一項民生政策要等到內外環境順風順水才去推動，實在難以想像要等到何年何日。

現屆政府在減廢回收工作方面，無疑下了不少工夫，值得肯定。可是當局這些努力，是否足以代替垃圾徵費的減廢效果，還須拭目以待。2023年固體廢物人均棄置量為每日1.44公斤，跟官方減廢目標（人均垃圾量減少至0.8公斤以下）相去甚遠，要達到人均棄置量逐步減少40％至45％的目標，談何容易。

/ Glossary生字 /

abort：to end or cause sth to end before it has been completed, especially because it is likely to fail

dip into your pocket：to spend some of your own money on sth

commendable：deserving praise and approval