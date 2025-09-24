Editorial：Ragasa Puts HK Defences to Test

Including Ragasa, Hong Kong has already endured 11 tropical cyclones this year, breaking a record that had stood since 1946 for the most warnings issued between January and September. With climate change, not only will the probability of super typhoons striking Hong Kong increase, but their destructive force will also intensify. Ragasa's arrival is a timely reminder that Hong Kong must be prepared for such a future.

To counter potential severe flooding, the Drainage Services Department (DSD) will deploy 200 emergency response teams across districts to tackle inundation and clear blocked drains. The Development Bureau has earmarked areas for the temporary storage of fallen trees and branches. The Airport Authority will station over 1,000 staff to assist passengers stranded by the storm. Officials will also monitor the situation closely, assessing whether to activate the "government-wide mobilisation" mechanism after the storm to restore normality.

With extreme weather events now recurring, the government has repeatedly stressed the need to strengthen infrastructure in recent years. The Climate Change Working Group on Infrastructure, under the Civil Engineering and Development Department (CEDD), completed an assessment two years ago of the extreme weather resilience of more than 300 critical public facilities. Relevant departments have since moved to strengthen weak points.

Improvement projects are also underway in low-lying or windiest residential districts to counter the risks of rising seas and storm surges. In flood prevention, the DSD has introduced high-powered drainage robots, installed warning systems at flood-prone sites, and launched major stormwater improvement works. Ragasa will be a real-time test of these efforts.

Drawing on studies completed last year by the DSD and the CEDD and based on the long-term flooding risks faced by Hong Kong under different climate change scenarios, the government has formulated the "Long-term Flood and Shoreline Management Integrated Strategies to Cope with Climate Change". This weaves flood resilience into urban planning. On the shoreline, the preferred approach is to "hold the line"—maintain or strengthen current coastal defences.

Yet critics warn that the risks brought about by rising seas may be underestimated. A storm surge inundating coastal power facilities could cause widespread power and water outages. Disaster prevention must follow science; Ragasa offers a crucial reference for Hong Kong's flood and coastal management strategies.

明報社評 2025.09.23：嚴陣以待迎超強颱風 政府防災部署臨考驗

超強颱風「樺加沙」逼近香港，全城嚴陣以待。全球暖化下，極端天氣趨頻，政府近年採取不少措施，提高應付風災洪禍的能力，並制定長遠防洪和海岸管理綜合策略，應對氣候變化。今次樺加沙吹襲，將是一場「大考」，政府防災工作是否到位、防洪策略是否穩妥，勢成各方關注焦點。

連同樺加沙在內，本港今年已先後受到11個熱帶氣旋影響，打破自1946年以來1至9月熱帶氣旋警告信號次數最多的紀錄。隨着全球暖化，未來超級颱風襲港機率不僅增加，破壞力也會更大。今次樺加沙來襲，正好提醒香港必須為此做好準備。

為應對可能出現嚴重水浸，渠務署將採取多項特別行動，包括調動200支緊急應變隊伍，到各區處理水浸及清理渠道；發展局則預留地方作臨時堆放塌樹椏枝之用。機管局將有過千名人員留守機場，為滯留旅客提供各式支援。當局還會密切監察市面情况，評估是否在颱風過後，啟動「全政府動員」機制，復原社會運作。

因應極端天氣趨頻，政府近年一再強調要強化基建設施。由土木工程拓展署統籌的「氣候變化基建工作小組」，前年已完成對全港300多個重要公共基建設施的「極端天氣抗逆力」評估，並由相關部門制定提升抗逆力的措施。

一些沿岸較低窪或當風住宅地區，也制定了改善工程，應對海平面上升及風暴潮的威脅。防洪方面，除了引入強力排水機械人、在水浸高風險地點加裝警告系統，渠務署更展開多項雨水排放系統改善工程。樺加沙來襲，將是檢視當局防風抗洪工作的一場「大考」。

政府根據渠務署及土木工程署去年完成的研究，按照不同氣候變化情境下香港長遠面臨的水浸風險，制定「應對氣候變化的長遠防洪和海岸管理策略」，將增強城市「防洪韌性」納入城市規劃；海岸管理策略方面，當局主張採取「堅守防線」，即維持現有海岸防線或提升其防禦能力。

不過亦有意見關注，當局會否低估了海水水位上升帶來的風險，尤其是當超強颱風帶來風暴潮，淹沒沿岸地面供電設施，有可能造成大範圍停電停水。防災問題須以科學態度檢驗，今次樺加沙來襲，可以成為審視本港防洪和海岸管理策略的參考。

/ Glossary生字 /

impending：(usually of an unpleasant event) that is going to happen very soon

stern：serious and difficult

inundation：the fact of large amounts of water covering an area that is usually dry