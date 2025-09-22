Editorial : We All Owe Palestinians an Apology

At the week-long UN General Assembly that starts today (22 September), more countries are expected to condemn Israel and the US. What can the global community do now, other than apologising to the Palestinians?

An independent investigation report released by the UN last week confirms that Israel has committed acts of genocide against Palestinians that include—killing and seriously harming great numbers of Palestinians; imposing a total siege on Gaza, depriving its people of food, drinking water, medicine, fuel and electricity; blocking the entry of humanitarian aid, leading to famine; as well as systematically destroying the various facilities in Gaza, such as hospitals and schools. All these have been committed for a single purpose of bringing about the complete eradication of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Last Thursday, the UN Security Council proposed a ceasefire resolution, only to be vetoed by the US. Obviously, the regime has been rendered ineffective in dealing with serious international disputes. The Algerian Permanent Representative to the UN said angrily after the vote, "Palestinian brothers, Palestinian sisters, forgive us" because the Council was "unable to save" them.

Last month, the Arab League issued a joint statement with nine other Muslim countries to reprimand Israel for the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine, a member of the League. Still, no actions were proposed other than calling for the UN to address the issue squarely. The six wealthy neighbouring states of the Gulf Cooperation Council mind only their own business. Saudi Arabia signed a "strategic mutual defence" pact with Pakistan, the only nuclear-armed Muslim country, rather than joining hands to show force against Israel.

Britain, Canada and Australia announced yesterday that they formally recognised Palestinian statehood, but the recognition was at best belated. In fact, over a hundred countries around the world have acknowledged the state of Palestine for a long time. As for the EU, although it has "sanctioned" Israel to demand its ceasefire, it will only be a perfunctory measure merely stripping Israeli goods of privileged access. Given the stalemate of the war in Ukraine, Europe has no time to spare for the affairs of other regions.

It was exactly against this international backdrop that Israel repeatedly crossed the red line. First, it attacked its neighbour Lebanon to destroy potential resistance forces. Then it launched an offensive against Iran, placing the entire Gulf region in Israel's grip. It has even just conducted air strikes on Qatar, with the excuse of targeting overseas Hamas bases, but in fact testing the bottom line of the US.

In the face of Israel's serious violation of all international codes of conduct, the world's regulatory regime has appeared unorganised, weak and impotent. The urgency now is to make humanitarian aid reach the Palestinians as soon as possible. If not, the entire world will have to bear the blame of doing nothing to save them from demise.

明報社評2025.09.22：我們都欠巴勒斯坦人 一聲對不起

聯合國安理會提出決議案，要求在加沙立即無條件永久停火、無條件釋放所有被扣押人員，並要求以色列立即無條件解除對人道援助進入加沙的限制。美國卻第六次行使否決權，決議無法通過。

為期一周的聯合國大會今天開始，相信更多國家將會在大會上譴責以色列以及美國，全球各個國家，除了對巴勒斯坦人說一聲對不起，還能做什麼？

聯合國上周公布獨立調查結果，認定以色列在巴勒斯坦犯下種族滅絕罪行，包括：殺害和嚴重傷害眾多巴勒斯坦人；對加沙地帶實施全面封鎖，令加沙人難以獲得食品、飲用水、藥品、燃料和電力；阻止人道援助物資進入，導致饑荒；系統性摧毁加沙地帶各種設施，包括醫院和學校等。其目的只有一個，徹底毁滅加沙地帶的巴勒斯坦人。

聯合國安理會上周四提出議案要求停火，然而美國投下否決票。以這個機制處理國際嚴重紛爭，顯然已經失效。阿爾及利亞常駐聯合國代表在表決後憤怒地表示，「巴勒斯坦的兄弟姐妹，請原諒我們」，因為安理會未能拯救他們。

阿拉伯國家聯盟對於成員國巴勒斯坦遭受人道災難，上月聯同其他9個伊斯蘭國家發表聯合聲明譴責以色列，卻沒有建議行動，只是推動聯合國正視。近鄰的海灣阿拉伯國家合作委員會6個富國則各家自掃門前雪，沙特與唯一擁有核武器的伊斯蘭國家巴基斯坦，簽訂「共同戰略防禦」協議，而不是聯合力量指向以色列。

英國、加拿大及澳洲昨天宣布正式承認巴勒斯坦國，然而這只能說是遲來的承認，畢竟全球上百國家早已承認了巴勒斯坦國。歐盟雖然採取了「制裁」以色列的行動，要求以色列停火，但不痛不癢的措施只是讓一些商品貿易不再享受優惠待遇。烏克蘭戰爭仍然膠着，歐洲無暇顧及其他地區事務。

正是這樣的國際大背景，以色列三番四次跨越紅線，先是對毗鄰的黎巴嫩發動進攻，瓦解潛在的反抗力量，繼而對伊朗發動襲擊，牽制整個海灣地區局勢，剛剛還炮轟卡塔爾，藉口是對付哈馬斯在海外的基地，實際上測試美國的底線。

國際治理機制在以色列嚴重違反國際行為一切準則的情况下，顯得毫無章法，也羸弱無能。迫在眉睫的是令到人道援助物資盡快送到巴人手上，否則，整個國際社會都會背負見死不救的罵名。

■ Glossary 生字 /

veto : the right to refuse to allow something to be done, especially the right to stop a law from being passed or a decision from being taken

condemn : to say very strongly that you think something is bad, usually for moral reasons

impotent : having no power to change things or to influence a situation