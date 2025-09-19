Editorial : Hong Kong-Shanghai Forge Path in Global Gold

In June, the Shanghai Gold Exchange International Board planted its first offshore delivery vault here, alongside new contracts for settlement in the city. The HKSAR Government now plans a gold clearing system, offering settlement aligned with international standards—efficient, reliable and swift. If executed well, it could draw global traders and lay the groundwork for deeper market links between Hong Kong and the mainland.

To fast-track progress, the Policy Address lists five steps: 1) build a central clearing system for gold; 2) expand vault capacity; 3) encourage refiners to set up or scale operations locally, cooperating with mainland refiners to ship processed gold to Hong Kong for trade and delivery; 4) diversify gold investment options by promoting funds and tokenised gold products; and 5) support the industry in forming a dedicated gold association.

London, New York and Shanghai form the world's golden triumvirate. London and New York alone control nearly 90% of global trade. But as great-power rivalry intensifies and geopolitical tensions mount, gold's allure as a safe haven gleams brighter, highly regarded by many investors. At the same time, states, institutions and investors alike are waking up to the political risks of parking bullion in the US or UK. For Hong Kong, this is a golden chance to stake a claim.

The first priority is vaulting. At present, the city's biggest vault—located within the restricted zone of the airport—holds 200 tonnes. The Policy Address proposes expanding this, along with other sites, to more than 2,000 tonnes within three years. That scale should in turn spur funds and ETFs. Gold settlement, meanwhile, often requires certification conversions—for instance, refining "Shanghai gold" into "London gold". But refineries require little space, so this is hardly a barrier.

Still, building the gold market ecosystem is about software, not just hardware. A government-led gold clearing system aligned with international standards would protect buyers and sellers, reduce risks and costs, meet market needs and bolster global credibility. Bringing in the Shanghai Gold Exchange would lay the ground for seamless future links.

For China's gold market to stride onto the global stage, Hong Kong and Shanghai must work hand in glove. Hong Kong's task is to refine its ecosystem, cultivate talent and use its global reach to raise Beijing's voice—not just in gold, but across other commodities markets.

明報社評2025.09.19：加速建立國際金市 港滬合作其利斷金

《施政報告》提出一系列支持金融發展措施，重點之一是加速建立香港國際黃金交易市場。中國是世上其中一個黃金儲備最多的國家，香港發展黃金交易市場，除了強化國際金融中心地位，對國家更有重要戰略意義。

今年6月，上海黃金交易所國際板在港設立了首家境外交割倉庫，並推出在港交割的全新合約。特區政府主導設立黃金結算系統，為國際標準黃金交易提供高效可信的清算服務，不僅有助吸引國際金商進駐，也可為日後與內地金市互聯互通鋪路。

加速推動香港國際金市發展，《施政報告》列出五項具體措施，包括：1）建立香港黃金中央清算系統；2）在港拓展黃金倉儲；3）推動金商在港建立或擴建精煉廠，以及跟內地合作，由內地精煉黃金後輸往香港交易及交割；4）豐富黃金投資工具，推動黃金基金及代幣化黃金等新產品；5）支持業界成立黃金行業協會。

倫敦、紐約及上海是世界三大黃金巿場，惟論市場份額，倫敦紐約合計佔全球交易量近九成。隨着大國鬥爭愈演愈烈、地緣政治持續緊張，黃金作為避險資產，得到不少投資者垂青，與此同時，不少國家、機構及個人也意識到將黃金存放在美英的政治風險。對香港而言，這正是發展國際金市的好機會。

香港要發展國際黃金交易市場，第一步是增建國際級黃金倉儲設施。目前本港最大金庫設於機場禁區，容量200噸。《施政報告》提出擴大機場金庫，連同其他機構，3年內擴張容量至超過2000噸，料將促進黃金基金及ETF之類的發展。黃金交割經常涉及不同認證標準，有時需要將黃金精煉轉化，例如將「上海金」轉為「倫敦金」，在港建立精煉廠佔地有限，相信不成問題。

當然，發展黃金市場生態圈，軟件建設比硬件更重要。由政府主導設立對接國際標準的黃金結算系統，可以保障買賣雙方，降低交易風險及成本，滿足市場需求，同時亦提高國際認受性；邀請上海黃金交易所參與，則可以為未來的互聯互通做好準備。

國家黃金市場國際化，需要滬港兩地通力合作。香港需要加緊完善黃金市場生態圈、加強相關人才培訓，發揮接軌國際的優勢，協助國家逐步提升在黃金以至其他大宗商品市場的話語權。

■ Glossary 生字 /

triumvirate : a group of three powerful people or groups who control something together

allure：the quality of being attractive and exciting

stride : walk with long, decisive steps in a specified direction