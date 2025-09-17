Editorial：Milestones Needed for Northern Metropolis Project

The term "reform" has been emphasised in recent years, signalling a shift in role and positioning. However, meaningful reform requires a clear understanding of its objectives. While competitors are actively developing innovation and technology to enhance competitiveness, Hong Kong has long relied on the real estate sector to sustain its economy, allowing high property prices and rents to erode its competitive edge. The recent sluggish property market has exposed the city's inadequate industrial diversity and the slow development of its innovation and technology. Only by pushing ahead with reform vigorously and driving forth an economic upgrade and transformation can Hong Kong enhance its competitiveness in the long term, and the key lies exactly in building the Northern Metropolis to foster emerging industries.

After the idea of the Northern Metropolis first surfaced in 2021, the incumbent government has made significant efforts into its planning, including major initiatives such as the San Tin Technopole, the Lok Ma Chau Loop Innovation and Technology Park, and the University Town (UniTown). However, the UniTown project is effectively still under planning—not only is it unclear which institutions will have a presence, but even the development direction is not specific. Furthermore, the property market downturn put developers off, and tendering work for the pilot areas of large-scale land disposal in the metropolis will not begin until the fourth quarter of this year. Also, despite the completion of individual laboratory buildings in Phase One of the Hong Kong Park in the Loop region early this year, the lack of ancillary facilities like office buildings has hindered the science and technology industries from settling in earlier.

Red tape crucially impedes the pace of the Northern Metropolis development. With the aim of speeding up and enhancing the efficiency of the construction, it is expected that in the new Policy Address, an array of measures will be adopted to "remove the barriers", for example, simplifying the administrative procedures, introducing a fast-track approval system, enhancing the financing model, and loosening land use restrictions.

The most tangible and clear benchmark in assessing the progress of the metropolis' development is, of course, the entry of iconic major corporations. For a while, there was hearsay about heavyweight mainland enterprises interested in establishing a foothold in the Northern Metropolis. However, so far it has been all sizzle and no steak. Many have commented that the authorities are too passive in soliciting business and attracting investments, and there is not enough flexibility in land grant arrangements, thus failing to provide a bespoke environment for corporate heavyweights to settle in the metropolis. It is hoped that the new Policy Address will contain more breakthroughs in this respect.

Economic transformation, to some extent, is a process of enhancing competitiveness, and there are no shortcuts. Strengthening competitiveness requires steady and solid efforts. The trends of Greater Bay Area integration and technological development are irreversible, and affected industries must face reality and rise to the challenges.

明報社評 2025.09.17：北都發展要見標竿 提升競爭力沒捷徑

行政長官李家超發表任內第四份《施政報告》，主題以「深化改革」開首，反映當局認為需要採取更有力的改革措施，克服窒礙發展的障礙，推動經濟升級轉型，而發展北部都會區正是重中之重。過去數年，政府謀劃北都建設，重大突破欠奉，唯盼深化改革措施能幫香港盡快打開局面。

「改革」一詞近年獲強調，本身就意味着角色定位的轉變，談改革必須先認清目標。當其他競爭對手銳意發展創科提升競爭力的時候，香港卻依然長期靠房地產撐起經濟，任由高樓價高租金蠶食競爭力。這幾年樓市不振，暴露了香港產業不夠多元、創科發展滯後等問題；唯有厲行改革、推動經濟升級轉型，才能加強香港長遠競爭力，而建設北都發展新興產業正是鑰匙。

北都構思2021年首度提出，現屆政府在北都發展規劃方面下了不少工夫，包括新田科技城、河套科技園、北都大學教育城等大計。然而北都大學城實際仍處於規劃階段，不僅未知有哪些學府落戶，發展方向也未夠清晰具體；樓市不景下，部分發展商對參與北都開發裹足不前，片區試點招標要到今年第四季才展開；河套香港園區第一期個別實驗室大樓雖於今年初落成，但卻缺乏辦公樓等配套，妨礙業界早日進駐。

行政程序繁複冗長是影響北都發展進度的重要因素。為了令北都建設提速提效，新一份施政報告料將採取一系列「拆牆鬆綁」措施，諸如簡化行政程序、引入快速審批機制、優化融資模式、放寬土地用途限制等。

衡量北都進展最具體、最明確的標竿，當然是有代表性的重磅企業落戶。過去一段時間，不時有關於內地重磅企業有意落戶北都的消息，然而至今仍是只聞樓梯響。不少意見認為當局招商引資太被動，批地安排彈性不足，未能為重磅企業進駐北都「度身訂做」良好環境，期望新一份施政報告在這方面能夠有更多突破舉措。

經濟轉型某程度也是提升競爭力的過程，沒有捷徑可走，只能紮紮實實提升自身競爭力。大灣區融合和科技發展趨勢難逆，受影響行業需要面對現實，迎接挑戰。

/ Glossary生字 /

red tape：official rules that seem more complicated than necessary and prevent things from being done quickly

solicit：to try to get sth or persuade sb to do sth

bespoke：made specially, according to the needs of an individual customer