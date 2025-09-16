Editorial : Growth Flows from Tuning to Traveller Taste

The industry has yet to regain its pre-pandemic shine. In the first seven months of this year, about 28.02 million arrivals were logged—up 12% year-on-year, yet barely 70% of the 40 million who came in the same period of 2019. Visitor spending lags even further behind, directly reducing tourism's share of GDP.

Census and Statistics Department data show that, at prevailing prices, exports of tourism services accounted for 15.2% of GDP in the second quarter of 2013. This year's second quarter: just 5.4%. Some argue that tourism's direct contribution to GDP lags finance, trade and logistics, so revival should start there. Yet, as one of the pillar industries of the economy, tourism's worth runs deeper: it props up retail, it fuels restaurants, it keeps jobs alive.

Crowds, yes; cash, less. Mainland tourists are spending less per head — a crucial change. Tourism Board figures reveal that total spending by mainland overnight visitors in the first half of this year reached only 55% of 2018 levels. Shopping once accounted for over 70% of total spend in 2009; now just about 40%. By contrast, sightseeing and entertainment rose above 12% since 2023, nearly double the past 6% to 7%. Clearly, mainland tourists now buy memories more than merchandise.

This tilt from shopping to experience is no mainland quirk. Globally, tourists increasingly crave the personal: nostalgia-driven journeys, secluded retreats, "art-ventures" blending culture with outdoor pursuits such as cycling tours, and "gig-tripping" after global stars. If Hong Kong wants its share, it must answer the zeitgeist: sell the experience, and the spend will follow.

Kai Tak Sports Park is the fresh landmark for mega-events, with AsiaWorld-Expo still a magnet for global stars on tour. Officials should seize the moment and push for more world-class games and concerts. Cultural jewels like the Palace Museum and M+ shine bright, though transport and visitor infrastructure could improve. For nature and retreats, outlying islands and country parks beckon. For nostalgia, heritage buildings and IP-driven creative products now strike more chords with mainlanders than luxury goods.

Shopping tourism is passé; cerebral travel can also loosen wallets. Hong Kong has abundant tourism resources. Used wisely, they can be tuned to visitors' tastes.

明報社評2025.09.16：旅業復蘇未夠旺財 投客所好開拓財路

旅遊業佔本地生產總值（GDP）貢獻未如從前，若與10多年前旅遊業高峰期相比，差距就更明顯。當局應善用手上的旅遊資源及賣點，針對旅客的期望，吸引他們來港消費。期待明天發表的《施政報告》，可提出更多有效到位的政策及措施。

跟疫前相比，本港旅遊業仍未復舊觀。今年首7個月，本港錄得約2802萬人次訪港，按年增加12%，惟只及2019年同期（逾4000萬人次）約七成。訪港旅客消費遠未恢復至疫前，亦直接令旅遊業佔本地GDP貢獻減少。

統計處數據顯示，以當時市值計，「旅遊服務輸出」於2013年次季曾相當於同期GDP的15.2%，但今年第二季只有5.4%。有意見認為，旅遊業對本地GDP的直接貢獻，比不上金融、貿易及物流，搞活香港經濟不如多從後者入手，可是旅遊業作為本港經濟支柱之一，其重要性在於支持零售及餐飲業提供大量就業職位。

旅遊業旺丁不旺財，內地客人均消費減少，無疑是重要因素。旅發局數據顯示，今年上半年內地過夜旅客消費總額只及2018年同期55%；購物佔總消費比例由2009年超過七成，逐步下滑至今年上半年約四成，反而觀光及娛樂等其他支出的比例，自2023年起升至逾12%，較過往6%至7%水平顯著增加，反映內地旅客將更多預算分配至觀光體驗。

重體驗、輕購物並不獨見於內地客。近年國際旅遊趨勢，旅客們愈益追求個人化體驗。有人熱中懷舊式旅遊或避世靜修遊，有人喜歡「art-venture」，將文化藝術體驗與戶外活動（例如踩單車串遊景點等）結合，當然還有粉絲追星遊等。香港要開拓旅遊相關收入，須針對國際旅遊新趨勢，吸引旅客來港並花錢。

啟德體育園成為本港舉行大型盛事的新地標，亞博也是很多外國歌星來港表演的場地，當局應把握眼前勢頭，促成更多國際級賽事和演唱會。文化藝術方面，故宮文化博物館和M+這兩顆明珠的交通及旅遊軟件配套方面仍可改良。遊客來港要體驗自然風光或避世靜修，可選擇離島遊或郊外遊；本港懷舊建築及IP文創產品現在對內地客的吸引力，可能較奢侈品更能引起共鳴。

購物旅遊已過時，知性旅遊一樣可以吸引旅客消費。香港旅遊資源其實相當豐厚，只要運用得好，完全可以迎合旅客所好。

■ Glossary 生字 /

quirk : an aspect of sb's personality or behaviour that is a little strange; a strange chance occurrence

zeitgeist : the general mood or quality of a particular period of history, as shown by the ideas, beliefs, etc common at the time

passé : no longer fashionable; out of date