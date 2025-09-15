Editorial : Promote Charity, Help Small & Medium Organisations

On the recent China Charity Day on 5 September, public fundraising campaigns by government-backed charity organisations and charity appeals on online platforms saw a decline in both the number of donors and donations. When social organisations receive fewer donations, it is more difficult for households in need to receive help. As a matter of fact, philanthropic culture on the mainland has been growing rather than dwindling in recent years. It's only that donors have their own preference for where they wish to contribute to, while small and medium social organisations face operational challenges. The government should support these grassroots social organisations and assist them with their fundraising events. That is the way to ride out the storm with the grassroots community.

In 2024, social organisations countrywide received a total of RMB 129.79 billion in donations, a decline of approximately 5% compared to 2023—a relatively modest drop. In particular, there was no substantial decrease in big donations from large corporations or family benefactors. However, these donations were mostly directed towards the education sector and could not cover all areas. In contrast, the number of small donations from ordinary citizens fell sharply. Grassroots social organisations that rely on medium and large enterprises and ordinary citizens for fundraising are facing an increasingly adverse situation for survival.

These grassroots social organisations have been supporting underprivileged groups in big cities through various programmes such as student subsidies and vocational skills training. There are also projects that address social issues, for example, sex education programmes for teenagers and basic legal knowledge programmes to strengthen rights protection. As for the rural areas, they assist families of left-behind children and provide skills training for disabled persons to enhance their productivity. All these are down-to-earth projects, and their beneficiaries are groups beyond the coverage of government-subsidised programmes.

In the past, these grassroots organisations received donations from enterprises directly or through public fundraising events organised by online platforms with matching grant campaigns. In previous years, online platforms would organise annual fundraising events with clearly designated beneficiaries, inviting corporations to take part in matching grant campaigns to encourage contributions from the general public. During the peak years, every yuan donated by the public to each social organisation would help them earn an equal amount in matching funds. However, direct corporate donations have plummeted in the face of the current ailing economy. Even the amount of matching funds from online campaigns shrunk. As people are also having a hard time making ends meet, the incentive for match funding has diminished.

To make matters worse, the civil affairs departments have increasingly tightened their supervision of grassroots organisations. While supervision is necessary to ensure donations are used for their intended beneficiaries through audits and inspections of project implementation, some local governments have instead focused on administrative procedures in recent years. Even a minor non-compliance with the procedures will result in the organisation being outlawed. The culture of philanthropy on the mainland is still in a burgeoning stage, but the current economic conditions and administrative regulatory system are not conducive to its growth. Substantial improvements are needed to address these issues in the future.

明報社評2025.09.15：經濟差慈善日丁財俱減 促捐贈需協助中小組織

經濟疲軟，全國領取低保（相當於香港的綜援）人數急升，雖然政府的保障網，包括生活補貼、醫療保險及救助機制等仍然有效運作，但發生突然危難需要救濟的就可能會遇到困難。

剛剛過去的9月5日中華慈善日，由政府支持的慈善團體以及網絡平台發起的公益捐助活動，出現「丁財俱減」現象，社會組織收到的捐款減少，困難戶也難以受惠。其實，內地近年的捐贈文化有增無減，只不過捐贈者有自主的捐贈方向，中小型社會組織則遇到發展困難，政府應該扶助基層社會組織，協助它們籌款辦活動，與草根階層共渡時艱。

2024年全國社會組織收到捐款1297.9億元人民幣，相比2023年下降約5%，降幅不算很大。其中，大型企業或者家族的大額捐款未見大幅減少，然而，捐款多是傾向於辦教育，不能面面俱到。相比之下，普通民眾的小額捐款則大幅下降，以中大型企業及普通民眾作為募捐對象的基層社會組織，生存狀態有每况愈下的趨勢。

這些基層社會組織在大城市為弱勢社群提供援助，諸如發放助學金、興辦職業技能培訓課程，也有以社會議題為導向的項目，諸如為青少年提供性教育、法律常識提高維權保障等。在農村則協助留守兒童家庭、為殘疾人提供提高生產效率技能培訓等，都是一些接地氣項目，受惠的則是政府資助項目未能覆蓋的群體。

這些基層組織，過去得到企業的直接資助，或者通過網絡平台舉辦的公益募捐活動配捐資助。網絡平台過去每年舉辦募捐活動，有明確受惠指向，發動企業捐贈作為配捐金額，鼓勵普通民眾捐款，最高峰的幾年，做到民眾捐1元給社會組織，社會組織就得到等額的配捐。而今經濟不景氣，企業直接捐贈的金額大減，連網絡平台活動的配捐金額也相形見絀，普通民眾阮囊羞澀，配捐鼓勵效應削減。

屋漏更遭連夜雨，民政部門對於基層組織的監管愈來愈嚴格，本來監督是保證捐款能夠真正用在受惠群體身上，包括審計帳目和檢查慈善項目的落實情况，然而近年有些地方政府着眼於行政程序上，稍有不符程序的都予以取締。慈善文化在內地還處於興起階段，目前經濟狀况與行政監督手段都未能起到促進作用，日後應該大力改善。

■ Glossary 生字 /

philanthropic : connected with the practice of helping the poor and those in need, especially by giving money

ailing : (of a business, government, etc) having problems and getting weaker

burgeoning : ​beginning to grow or develop rapidly