Editorial：Doha Bombing Rocks Gulf, Israeli Aggression Escalates

Qatar, America's chief ally in the Gulf and a tireless mediator since the Gaza war erupted, now finds itself bombed by the very force whose ceasefire it was labouring to secure. This assault not only delivers a torpedo to Middle East peace diplomacy, but also compels the Arab states of the Gulf to reconsider their ties with Washington.

Next month, on the 7th, falls the second anniversary of Hamas's surprise assault on Israel, a day of horror that left more than a thousand Israelis dead. What followed was an Israeli onslaught in Gaza, whose death toll has now surged towards 65,000. Civilians—women, children, the old and infirm—have perished in droves; even international aid workers and journalists have found themselves in the cross hairs.

Earlier this summer, an Israeli television broadcast aired a recording that stripped bare the fig leaf of "counter-terrorism". Major General Aharon Haliva, the former head of Israeli military intelligence who resigned last year over Hamas's 2023 assault, declared that for every Israeli killed, 50 Palestinians must die. Whether the victims were children, he said, "does not matter now." Palestinians, he added, "need a Nakba every now and then to feel the price."

The term Nakba refers specifically to the calamity of 1948, when Israel seized Palestinian land and 700,000 Palestinians were driven from their homes. Israel's own human rights organisation B'Tselem branded Haliva's words "part of a long line of official statements that expose a deliberate policy of genocide". And earlier this month, the International Association of Genocide Scholars—the largest body of its kind—passed a resolution that Israel's actions in Gaza meet the definition of genocide under the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Qatari authorities have revealed that Washington did not provide advance warning of the raid, informing them only 10 minutes after the bombs fell. The White House tried to distance itself, insisting that the US military was also blindsided, and that the Trump administration learnt of the assault from American forces and passed it on to Qatar through a Middle East envoy.

Donald Trump himself reportedly assured the Emir of Qatar that "such a thing will not happen again". Yet America's decades-long indulgence of Israel leaves little doubt: Washington is unable and unwilling to rein in its ally. Gulf leaders cannot but wonder whether the presence of US forces truly offers protection against Israeli aggression.

When "democracies" are reflexively cast as the angels of virtue and "autocracies" as the demons of vice, the world becomes morally lazy, and atrocities committed by some "democracies" are often excused or justified. Nations so indulged are emboldened, daring ever darker deeds.

The 20th century bore witness to unspeakable genocides and massacres. Such horrors must not be replayed in the 21st. But if, when chronicling our own century, future historians conclude that mankind learnt nothing—then that, truly, will be the most wretched tragedy of all.

明報社評 2025.09.11：空襲多哈震動海灣 以軍逞兇變本加厲

以軍空襲卡塔爾首都多哈，意圖擊殺身處當地開會的哈馬斯領導人兼談判代表，惹來聯合國秘書長及多國領袖譴責。

卡塔爾是美國區內主要盟友，加沙戰事爆發以來一直擔當調停人角色。以軍今次空襲，不僅重挫外交斡旋中東和平的努力，更將迫使海灣阿拉伯國家重新審視與美國的關係。

下月7日是哈馬斯突襲以色列兩周年，當日哈馬斯殺害了上千名以色列人，以軍之後在加沙大肆殺戮，死亡人數迄今已直逼6.5萬，不僅平民婦孺遇害，就連國際人道救援人員以至新聞工作者也被擊殺。

早前以色列電視台播出的一段錄音，顯示「反恐」不過是幌子。去年為哈馬斯突襲引咎辭職的以軍前情報總監哈利瓦稱，每一名喪生的以色列人，必須有50名巴勒斯坦人陪葬，至於是否小孩「現在已經不重要」，又說巴人「偶爾需要一場大災難（Nakba），才能明白代價」。

「Nakba」專指1948年巴勒斯坦土地遭以色列控制，70萬巴人被迫離開家園的災難。以色列人權組織B'Tselem直指該言論是「一連串暴露蓄意實行種族滅絕的官方聲明之一」。全球規模最大的種族滅絕研究學者組織「國際種族滅絕學者協會」本月初通過決議，認定以色列在加沙所為，符合《聯合國防止及懲治滅絕種族罪公約》對於種族滅絕的定義。

卡塔爾當局表示，美方事前並未知會以軍來襲，而是襲擊發生10分鐘後才發出「警告」。白宮試圖劃清界線，指以軍空襲前未予知會，特朗普政府從美軍獲知消息，之後再透過中東特使通報卡塔爾。

雖然特朗普親自向卡塔爾元首保證「不會再有類似事件」，然而美方長期袒護以色列，令人質疑美國無力也無意遏止以色列在區內的攻擊行動。海灣阿拉伯國家領袖難免會想，美軍的存在能否防止以色列攻擊。

當人們將「民主國家」等同於善、「專制國家」為惡，就算一些「民主國家」為惡，也有人為他們找藉口開脫，久而久之，獲包庇袒護的國家，自然夠膽幹出更大的惡。

上個世紀見證了多場慘無人道的種族滅絕及屠殺，21世紀不應該再發生同樣的事。如果未來史家書寫21世紀上半葉的歷史，得出的結論是人類並無汲取教訓，這將是歷史的不幸。

/ Glossary生字 /

torpedo：a sudden, devastating setback or blow to a plan or effort

fig leaf：a thing that is used to hide an embarrassing fact or situation

wretched：extremely bad or unpleasant