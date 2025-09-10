Editorial：Prioritise People Over Protocols

Relatives claimed that the Housing Department's eviction order against the mother and son had become a death blow. Confused over the Appeal Panel's decision earlier this year to uphold the eviction notice, they demanded an explanation of the rationale behind the ruling.

Housing Secretary Winnie Ho expressed deep sadness over the incident yesterday (9 September). She revealed that the tenants in question failed to report ownership of two plots of land estimated to be worth over $700,000 when applying for public housing in 2012, and on multiple occasions since. Had the assets been truthfully declared in the first place, the family would not have been eligible for public housing. The Appeal Panel, after deliberation, ruled that the omissions constituted intentional deception, thereby upholding the eviction notice. Ho also acknowledged the need for greater awareness and sensitivity when dealing with tenants with special needs and pledged additional training for Housing Department staff.

While the omission of asset declaration is an undisputed fact, whether it stemmed from misunderstanding or deceit warrants investigation. The authorities should provide a detailed explanation of the considerations behind their decision, including the evidence supporting the claim of "intentional deception" and the rationale for disregarding Castle Peak Hospital's recommendation to allow the family to remain.

According to the authorities, the appeal was heard by three panel members: two lawyers and one individual with a social work background. Given the inclusion of a social worker, the public would expect the panel to have been fully aware of the tenants' fragile mental state and to have given due weight to the hospital's recommendations. The panel's final ruling, however, appears to prioritise the repeated failure to declare assets over the unique circumstances of the case.

Winnie Ho stated that the Appeal Panel's decision was made with a balance between rules and empathy. She also mentioned that the inclusion of medical professionals in future panels could be considered. However, for cases such as this, the panel needs not just "more medical perspectives" but greater room to exercise discretion.

Ho argued that the Housing Department had already handled the case with a human touch. This included arranging for social workers from the Social Welfare Department to provide immediate assistance, explaining that the relocation came with a grace period up to when alternative housing was secured, and applying for a transitional housing unit at Po Tin Estate in Tuen Mun on behalf of the mother and son. However, it must be pointed out that the so-called "balanced and human" approach was predicated on reclaiming the unit. Compassion was only applied to the aftermath, not the eviction process itself.

While the authorities' handling of this case upheld the policy of combating public housing abuse and adhered to bureaucratic procedures for addressing asset misreporting, it failed to adequately account for the needs of the two mentally ill tenants. Such a mechanical approach can hardly be described as people-centric. A thorough review of the authorities' practices is required.

/ Glossary生字 /

deceit：dishonest behaviour that is intended to make sb believe sth that is not true

aftermath：the period that follows an unpleasant event or accident, and the effects that it causes

mechanical：(of people's behaviour and actions) done without thinking, like a machine