Editorial : Housing Abuse Strike Needs a Human Touch

This year, the Legislative Council passed amendments to the Housing Ordinance to tighten the screws on serious abuses. From the end of March next year, anyone secretly subletting a public flat or running a business from one will be committing a criminal offence, punishable by a $500,000 fine and up to a year in jail. The authorities stated that since July 2022, roughly 9,000 units have been reclaimed, saving more than $9 billion in construction costs. The whistleblowing scheme launched this year has already attracted around 3,500 reports, about a fifth of which contained solid evidence for follow-up.

Public housing is a scarce and precious social asset, and the government is right to clamp down on abuse. Yet enforcement must not become so rigid as to inflict collateral damage or bureaucratic callousness. In Tin Yan Estate, Tin Shui Wai, tragedy struck earlier this year. A mother and son, both with psychiatric illnesses, were accused of failing to declare assets when applying for housing 13 years ago. The Housing Department issued an eviction notice last November after investigations; their appeal was dismissed. In April, the mother jumped to her death. In July, her grief-stricken son followed.

One of the key issues in this tragedy is why the Housing Department disregarded the recommendations of Castle Peak Hospital and persisted in its demand for the two to move out. According to relatives, the mother suffered from bipolar disorder and the son from paranoid schizophrenia. Once they learnt the flat would be repossessed, both became anxious and despondent. At the end of last year, Castle Peak Hospital issued a medical certificate recommending that they be allowed to remain. Yet within a fortnight the Housing Department dispatched two letters, demanding they vacate by 18 March and again by 9 April—pressure that proved unbearable for the woman.

Every family has its sorrows. In this case, the parents had long since separated. Relatives say the alleged false declaration more than a decade ago may have stemmed from the father's conduct at the time. The appeal panel, regardless of the family's circumstances, can only rule on objective evidence. Yet once medical professionals had certified that the tenants had a pressing need for the unit, the Housing Department ought to have shown discretion and compassion.

As the government presses ahead with its drive against public-housing abuse, appeals have surged. Last year, 154 eviction notices were overturned after the appeal panel's hearings—the highest since 2019, when there were 51. In the first half of this year alone, the tally has already reached 166. That trend warrants close attention.

While tenants may appeal, for frail and disabled residents, the process is vexing and fraught with stress. The authorities should avoid "slaying the innocent with the guilty". In exceptional cases, the circumstances of residents must carry more weight, so that enforcement remains both rational and humane.

明報社評2025.09.09：打擊濫用公屋求精準 特殊個案人性化處理

政府近年積極打擊濫用公屋，成效顯著，惟亦有爭議個案。存心濫用公屋，不應姑息，但亦須避免「殺錯良民」。對殘疾長者等弱勢人士而言，所住公屋單位突然面臨收回，精神壓力和情緒困擾之大，實不能低估。對特殊個案，該多參考社工、醫生等專業人士意見，情理兼備，以人性化方式妥善處理。

今年立法會通過修訂房屋條例，加強打擊嚴重濫用公屋個案，明年3月底起，擅自將公屋單位非法出租或經營業務，將屬刑事罪行，違法者可被罰款50萬元及監禁1年。當局表示，2022年7月以來已收回約9000個單位，等於節省90億元以上的建築費；舉報計劃方面，今年推出以來，合共收到約3500宗舉報申請，當中兩成有「好材料」可跟進。

公屋是社會寶貴資源，打擊濫用，政府有責，惟處理時亦須避免牽連無辜，過於不近人情。天水圍天恩邨今年就發生了一宗家庭悲劇，一對精神病患母子，被指13年前申請公屋時未如實申報資產，房屋署查證後去年11月發出「遷出通知書」，該戶上訴無果。今年4月，女事主輕生墮樓，其子亦在母親身故後病情惡化，並於7月墮樓死亡。

這宗悲劇的其中一個焦點，是為何房署未有採納青山醫院的建議，堅持要求兩人遷出。據家屬說，母子二人分別患有躁鬱症及妄想型精神分裂症，得悉須交回公屋後感到焦慮及情緒低落，青山醫院去年底曾發出證明書，建議容許兩人續居於單位，惟房署在短短兩周內兩度發信，先後要求該戶最遲於3月18日及4月9日遷出，對女事主構成極大壓力。

家家有本難念的經，涉事家庭父母早已離異，根據家屬說法，母子當年申請公屋被指未有如實申報資產，疑跟當時父親的作為有關。對上訴委員會而言，不管涉事家庭有何隱情，始終要按客觀證據判定事實，但既然有醫療專業人士判斷當事人需要該單位，房署應該特事特辦，恩恤處理。

政府雷厲風行打擊濫用公屋，上訴個案也顯著上升。去年經上訴委員會審理後取消「遷出通知書」的個案達到154宗，是2019年（51宗）以來最多，今年上半年更有166宗，情况值得關注。

雖然住戶可以提出上訴，但對殘疾老弱住戶而言，這其實是非常惱人兼壓力很大的事，當局應避免「殺錯良民」，遇上特殊個案，更應多從當事人的角度考慮，確保處理情理兼備。

■ Glossary 生字 /

leniency : the fact of being less strict than expected when punishing sb or when making sure that rules are obeyed

callousness : behaviour that shows no care for other people's feelings, pain or problems

vexing : making sb annoyed or worried