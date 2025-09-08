Editorial : Western Perception of Chinese Military Overturned

Taking advantage of their powerful arms and productivity, the West has dominated the world for over a century. After the Cold War, the US emerged as the sole superpower, with its military strength particularly outstanding. However, the latest parade in Beijing has overturned such Western perceptions. Many European and US commentators agreed that the weaponry displayed by China was highly advanced and even surpassed the West in some areas. The parade was indeed a significant watershed in the West's understanding of China.

The "China threat" was still the main theme in the West's perception of the parade on 3 September. US President Donald Trump described it as "beautiful" and "impressive", but at the same time accused China of conspiring with Russia and North Korea against the US. Kaja Kallas, the EU foreign affairs representative, also remarked that the appearance of the leaders of China, Russia and North Korea standing together conveyed an alliance of "anti-Western optics".

However, among the 26 countries whose heads of state and leaders attended the parade, the likes of Indonesia and Malaysia clearly do not harbour any so-called "anti-Western" intentions. Other foreign guests included the South Korean National Assembly Speaker, the Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister, and over one hundred diplomats to China, covering those from 19 European countries. As for former political dignitaries, there were former President of Switzerland Ueli Maurer, former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme, and so on. International friends who had fought with China in the war, like veterans of the American Volunteer Group (the Flying Tigers) or their families and descendants, were present as well. It is very wrong to dismiss the parade as an "anti-Western" occasion.

Many believed that China's military standards fell far behind the US and the West, and that all its advanced armaments were "copied" or even "stolen" from others. However, the Victory Day parade has obviously challenged the understanding of the Western camp. From mainstream media, military experts to retired generals, China's military strength has knocked off the socks of many. Shu Hsiao-huang, a military technology expert in Taiwan, said that even though the military development of China might have partly benefited from Western commercial and military technologies, after all these years of integration, China has already achieved the capability of independent development.

The US's CNN remarked that Beijing has attained the formidable strength to back up the new world order it advocates, with some of its advanced weapons even surpassing its rivals. Kaja Kallas also admitted that a new world order is taking shape. Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, who is regarded as a "heretic" in the EU, expressed regret that he was the only leader from EU countries to attend the Beijing parade. He criticised that many people in the EU are like frogs in a well who are narrow-minded and unable to see the world beyond themselves.

To construct a multipolar world order, the traditional Western logic of hegemonic rivalry must be done away with, so that the devastating cycles of the two World Wars in the last century will not repeat themselves. A multipolar world order does not mean replacing the West with China as the centre of the world, but the West must accept that the world does not revolve around them alone.

明報社評2025.09.08：北京閱兵顛覆西方認知 多極秩序需要平等尊重

北京抗戰勝利80周年閱兵，壯觀場面在西方掀起相當大迴響，歐美政界領袖質疑中俄朝伊「結盟」抗衡西方，北京反駁有關言論錯誤兼充滿偏見。

過去百多年，西方恃着船堅炮利和龐大生產力主導世界，冷戰後美國一極獨大，軍事優勢尤其突出。北京今次閱兵卻顛覆了西方此一認知，歐美不少評論均認同，中方所展示的軍備非常先進，某些方面甚至超越西方，從認知角度而言，今次閱兵確是一個重要分水嶺。

西方看待九三閱兵，「中國威脅論」依然是主旋律。美國總統特朗普形容閱兵場面壯觀，惟同時又質疑「中俄朝密謀抗美」。歐盟外交代表卡拉斯則稱，中俄朝等領導人站在一起，「呈現出結盟反西方的姿態」。

但出席閱兵的26國元首及領袖中，印尼、大馬等國顯然沒有所謂「反西方」意圖。其他外賓其實還有韓國國會議長、保加利亞副總理等，以及包括19個歐洲國家在內的百多位駐華使節，前政要則有瑞士前總統毛雷爾、比利時前首相萊特等，還有當年美軍飛虎隊老兵或家屬後人等助華抗戰國際友人。將今次閱兵說成是「反西方」場合，本身就大有問題。

以往不少人認為中國軍事水平遠遠落後於美國西方，先進軍備都是「抄襲」甚或所謂「剽竊」得來，但今次九三閱兵，顯然衝擊了西方陣營的認知，由主流媒體到軍事專家、退休將領都對中國軍事實力刮目相看。台灣軍事科技專家舒孝煌便稱，以往中國軍事發展，部分或受惠於來自西方的商用及軍用技術，但經過多年吸收消化，中國已擁有自力發展的能力。

美國有線新聞網絡（CNN）形容北京倡導的世界新秩序，有強大實力作後盾，部分高科技軍備甚至領先對手。歐盟外交代表卡拉斯亦承認新的全球秩序正在成形。在歐盟中被視為「異端」的斯洛伐克總理菲佐，則對歐盟成員國領袖只有他一人出席九三閱兵表示遺憾，批評歐盟許多人就像井底之蛙，看不到外面的世界。

多極世界秩序的構建，必須擺脫西方傳統的霸權爭逐邏輯，以免重蹈上世紀兩次大戰覆轍。多極世界秩序不等於由中國取代西方成為世界中心，但西方需要接受自己並非世界唯一中心。

■Glossary 生字 /

optics : the way in which an action or event is seen and understood by the public

knock sb's socks off : to surprise or impress sb very much

heretic : sb who has an opinion that is opposite to or against the official or popular opinion