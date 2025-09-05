Editorial : Ride-hailing Curbs Abuse, Not Supply

The Executive Council held a special meeting last week to approve the legislative framework for regulating ride-hailing. The draft bill was gazetted today (5 September) and will have its first and second readings in the Legislative Council next Wednesday, with the aim of passage before the October recess. Details such as licence numbers will be dealt with through subsidiary legislation in the first half of next year, with licensing expected to begin in the second half.

The draft law is broadly consistent with the July proposals, though it relaxes the vehicle age limit: instead of being no more than seven years old at the time of licensing, cars may operate as long as they remain under 12 years within the licensed period. Yet ride‑hailing cars cannot be rented out and may only be operated by their registered owners. In other words, licensed car owners cannot lease their vehicles to others to provide ride-hailing services, nor can their family members or friends act as substitute drivers. Similarly, licensed ride-hailing drivers cannot rent a car or unauthorisedly use their employer's car for operation.

Ride-hailing platforms have been operating in Hong Kong for more than a decade. Though never formally legalised, the market is already sizable. Overly tight regulation would force many cars and drivers to withdraw, directly hitting consumers.

By the government's estimate, relaxing the age limit to 12 years will expand the pool of eligible ride-hailing private cars to 300,000. One major platform has said that roughly 90% of vehicles would qualify under the new rule. The change should prevent a sharp contraction in service capacity, while annual vehicle inspections ought to address safety concerns.

Earlier cases of mainland workers operating illegally on ride-hailing platforms stirred public concern. The bill requires that only vehicles registered in the name of an individual may obtain a "vehicle permit", and they can only be operated by their registered owners. This should help deter illegal drivers and prevent permits from being traded as speculative assets.

Demand for point-to-point transport fluctuates sharply by day and time. Ride-hailing needs sufficient flexibility to meet those swings. Given Hong Kong's chronic congestion, caps on licence numbers can guard against overstimulating demand—but if set too low, the benefits of ride-hailing are hindered. If the authorities feel stricter safeguards are needed to curb abuses, then they should at least be more generous with licence quotas. A quota of just ten thousand or so would fall far short.

明報社評2025.09.05：網約車不准代駕防亂象 車輛發牌量宜鬆不宜緊

運物局向立法會提交網約車規管主體法例草案，下周交予立法會首讀。與政府7月所公布的規管方案比較，草案放寬了網約私家車車齡限制，同時規定網約私家車只能由登記車主本人駕駛。此舉有助防止黑工等亂象，但難免影響服務供應彈性，無法「車盡其用」。市場對網約車服務有殷切需求，當局考慮網約車發牌數量，應更加寬鬆。

行政會議上周召開特別會議，通過網約車規管主體法案框架，相關條例草案今天刊憲，下周三交由立法會首讀及二讀，務求下月休會前通過。網約車發牌數量等細節，將於明年上半年以附屬法例方式處理，預料明年下半年開始發牌。

草案內容與政府早前公布的規管方案相若，但放寬了車齡限制，由申請牌照時不可超過7年，放寬至牌照期內車齡低於12年；另外，網約車不可出租，只可由登記車主本人營運。換言之，網約車不得租予他人載客，也不能找家人及朋友代駕，持牌網約車司機亦不可租車或擅取老闆車營運。

網約車平台登陸香港超過10年，雖然遲遲未正式合法化，惟市場已有相當規模，倘若規管太嚴，大量網約車輛及司機退出市場，將直接影響用家。

根據當局估算，車齡放寬至12年，合資格申請網約車許可證的私家車總數，將增至30萬。有大型網約車平台表示，車齡以12年劃界，約有九成可符合資格。新的車齡規定，可以避免對現有服務規模造成太大影響，而每年驗車的要求，亦應該足以消除安全顧慮。

早前有內地黑工殺入網約車平台，惹來不少關注。草案規定只有個人名義登記的私家車可以申請「車輛許可證」，並須由登記車主駕駛其登記車輛「搵食」，除了有助防止黑工代駕等問題，也可避免「車輛許可證」被視作具有炒賣價值的資產。

公眾對於點對點交通服務需求，不同日子不同時間波動可以很大。網約車服務供應須有足夠彈性，才能高效應對需求波動。香港容易塞車，限制網約車發牌量，可以避免過度刺激點對點交通服務需求，但發牌數量偏少，又無法有效發揮網約車的優勢。如果當局認為有需要為網約車服務設定較多限制防亂象，就應該在發牌量方面「鬆手」一些，倘若只得一萬數千，恐怕未必足夠。

■ Glossary 生字 /

curtail : to limit sth or make it last for a shorter time

speculative : (of business activity) done in the hope of making a profit but involving the risk of losing money

chronic : (of a problem) lasting a long time; difficult to solve