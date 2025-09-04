Editorial：Parade of Strength, Pledge of Peace

Xi stressed that China remains committed to a path of peaceful development and to working with people from all countries to build a "community of shared future for mankind". This, he declared, is China's solemn pledge to the world — as long as all parties set aside their prejudices and find common ground while respecting differences, then a broad avenue of cooperation and peace beckons.

It was ten years ago, on 3 September, that Beijing held its first military parade outside the National Day to mark the 70th anniversary of victory in the anti-Japanese war. A decade on, the context has profoundly changed. Domestically, China's comprehensive national power and technological capabilities have made major strides. In Sino-US relations, a once cooperative stance has given way to rivalry, with Washington now treating Beijing as an adversary. Geopolitically, Russia's relations with the West, battered by NATO's eastward enlargement and shattered by the war in Ukraine, lie in ruins.

Much as in the 1920s and 1930s, the world is once again at a historic crossroads. The international community must make a wise choice: a multipolar world or a unipolar hegemon; mutually beneficial co-operation or the law of the jungle? A stronger China can play a pivotal role in the sensible reshaping of the global order. Yesterday's commemoration was a statement of intent— an important occasion for China to demonstrate its determination to safeguard peace to the world.

The US and much of the West habitually position themselves as the global standard, casting China as a threat. This year's September 3 parade—with its display of cutting-edge weaponry and the conspicuous presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un—triggered renewed "China threat" rhetoric in Western media. However, for China, the parade's display of military power is a clear statement that the country has sufficient strength to defend its homeland.

During the parade, all eyes were on an unprecedented tableau of Putin and Kim Jong Un, standing on either side of Xi. In contrast, Western governments, notably the major powers, largely stayed away. Yet, this absence does not indicate China's intention to erect new political barriers. The presence of leaders from many Southeast Asian countries, including the President of Indonesia, who arrived just in time, not as an act of picking sides between China and the US, but rather a recognition of the commemorative occasion itself.

The purpose of commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory was to remember history, honour the fallen, cherish peace and work towards a better future. The international community must never revert to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey upon the weak.

Xi stated that humanity again faces three stark choices: peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, mutual gain or zero-sum rivalry. "China will always be a force for global peace, stability and progress," he proclaimed, urging the West to put away its prejudices and learn to see China as it truly is.

明報社評 2025.09.04：不畏強暴追求和平 閱兵展示國防實力

中國人民抗日戰爭暨世界反法西斯戰爭勝利80周年紀念大會，中共中央總書記、國家主席、中央軍委主席習近平與出席大會的外國元首及老兵等，在天安門城樓觀看閱兵，多款新型軍備首度亮相，展現保家衛國的雄厚實力。

習近平強調中國堅持走和平發展道路、與各國人民攜手構建人類命運共同體，這是中國對全世界的莊嚴承諾，只要各方放下成見，求同存異，定能走上合作共贏的和平大道。

10年前的9月3日，北京舉行紀念抗戰勝利70周年大會，首次在國慶節以外的日子閱兵。十載匆匆過去，內外環境出現了相當大的變化。論國內發展，中國的綜合國力和科技水平都取得了重大躍進；論中美關係，當年由合作轉向競爭，美國現在對中國充滿敵意；論地緣政治形勢，俄羅斯與西方關係，因北約尋求東擴及俄烏戰爭而全面破裂。

跟上世紀20、30年代情况相似，世界又一次站在歷史的十字路口。要多極世界還是單極霸權、要合作共贏還是叢林法則，國際社會需要明智抉擇。強大的中國，對於國際秩序的合理重塑，可以發揮重要作用。昨天抗戰勝利80周年紀念大會，正是中國向世界展示守護和平決心的重要場合。

美國西方習慣以己為尊，將中國視為威脅。今次「九三閱兵」所展示的一系列先進軍備，以及俄羅斯總統普京及朝鮮國家領導人金正恩的高調出席，惹來西方輿論炒作「中國威脅論」。對中國而言，閱兵展示軍力，是說明中國有足夠實力保家衛國。

今次閱兵，普京與金正恩分別站在習近平兩旁，三人破天荒「同框」，惹人注目。反觀西方主要大國並未參與，然而這不等於中國刻意想製造國際政治壁壘。東南亞多國領袖親臨，印尼總統亦及時趕到，這不等於在中美之間選邊站，而是大家認同抗戰紀念活動的意義。

紀念抗戰勝利80周年，目的在於銘記歷史、緬懷先烈、珍愛和平、開創未來，國際社會絕不能重回弱肉強食的叢林法則。

習近平提到，當今之世，人類又面臨和平還是戰爭、對話還是對抗、共贏還是零和的三大抉擇，又強調「中國永遠是世界的和平力量、穩定力量、進步力量」，西方國家應放下成見，多了解中國。

/ Glossary生字 /

beckon：to give sb a signal using your finger or hand, especially to tell them to move nearer or to follow you

conspicuous：easy to see or notice; likely to attract attention

tableau：a striking, dramatic scene or picture