Editorial：Remember War, Cherish Peace

Although 80 years have passed since the end of World War II (WWII), rather than reaching a consensus, the world is increasingly divided over the war's narratives. The West interprets the history of WWII from the ideological perspective of ''democracy's triumph over dictatorship'', attempting to construct a so-called ''moral high ground'' in their current containment on China and Russia.

WWII was the deadliest conflict in human history, with the Soviet Union and China suffering the heaviest casualties. Were it not for the unyielding sacrifices of these two nations, which significantly drained the military strength of Nazi Germany and Japan, the course of history might have been rewritten. However, WWII narratives dominated by the West mostly focus on the roles the US and Britain played, downplaying or even forgetting about the sacrifices and contributions of China and Russia.

Over the years, China has insisted on remembering the war against Japan in its own way. Since as early as the 1950s, the Chinese government has designated 3 September, rather than 15 August, as the official commemoration day. In fact, even though the Imperial Rescript on the Termination of the War was delivered by Japanese Emperor Hirohito on 15 August 1945, there was not any expression of ''surrender'', and no mention of the Japanese invasion of China. It was only on 2 September of the same year that Japanese government representatives signed its formal surrender aboard USS Missouri. Therefore, China designated 3 September as Victory Day.

On the other hand, WWII started in 1939 for Europe, but for China, the Lugou Bridge Incident on 7 July 1937 had already lifted the curtain on Japan's full-scale invasion. If one counts the beginning of Japanese aggression against China, that should even be traced back to the September 18 Incident in 1931, when Japan invaded China's northeastern region.

In 2014, China affirmed by law 3 September as the ''Victory Day of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression'', and 2015 saw the first Victory Day military parade. In 2017, mainland primary and secondary school textbooks were rewritten, changing ''Eight Years' War of Resistance'' to ''14 Years' War of Resistance'' all over. This year, the Victory Day parade is held again.

The last grand parade in Beijing to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Victory Day drew many criticisms from the West, arguing that ''only dictatorships hold military parades''. Ironically, as it happened that incumbent US President Donald Trump also staged a parade not long ago in his country, it is more difficult for the West to kick up a fuss about Beijing's parade this time.

As China was repeatedly invaded by imperialists a century ago, there is a historical reason for and nothing inappropriate in commemorating its victory in the Sino-Japanese War with a military parade — it shows that China has the military might now to defend its national security and legitimate rights.

Countries like Britain and the US have downplayed a very important fact: before WWII, much of the world was under colonial control and exploitation by so-called ''democratic'' Western powers. The victory over Japan was a significant step in Asia's liberation from the shackles of colonialism and embarking on the path of development. Amid the accelerating change in world order and geopolitical tensions, it is more necessary than ever that all sides view the history of WWII with accuracy and cherish the benefits brought by peace.

明報社評 2025.09.03：銘記抗戰歷史 珍惜和平紅利

北京今天舉行紀念抗日戰爭暨世界反法西斯戰爭勝利80周年大會，俄羅斯跟東亞多國的元首和領袖都親臨大會。

二戰結束雖已80年，但有關這場戰爭的敘事，不僅欠缺全球共識，分歧反而愈益加深。西方陣營以「民主戰勝專制」的意識形態角度去詮釋二戰歷史，企圖為當下遏制中俄，構築所謂「道德高地」。

二次大戰是歷史上死亡人數最多的戰爭，當中以蘇聯和中國的傷亡最多，若非兩國奮戰到底不惜犧牲，消耗了納粹德國及日本大量兵力，二戰歷史確有改寫的可能，然而西方主導的二戰敘事，大多集中強調美英的角色，淡化甚或遺忘中俄犧牲和貢獻。

中國多年來一直堅持以自身視角，紀念抗日戰爭。早在1950年代，中國官方就以9月3日，而不是8月15日作為紀念日。事實上，當年日本天皇裕仁雖於8月15日發表《終戰詔書》，但通篇並沒有「投降」字眼，更無提及侵華戰爭，直至同年9月2日，日本政府代表才在美國軍艦密蘇里號上正式簽字投降，所以中國將抗戰勝利日定於9月3日。

另外，對歐洲而言，二戰雖是1939年打響，但對中國來說，1937年七七盧溝橋事變已揭開日本全面侵華序幕，若論開始侵略中國，更應該追溯至1931年九一八事變入侵中國東北。

2014年中國以立法形式確定9月3日為「中國人民抗日戰爭勝利紀念日」、2015年首度舉行「9．3大閱兵」、2017年中小學教材由「八年抗戰」全面改成「十四年抗戰」，到今年再辦「9．3大閱兵」。

上次北京抗戰勝利70周年大閱兵，西方不少輿論聲稱「專制國家才搞閱兵」，偏偏美國現任總統特朗普早前才在國內搞了一次閱兵，導致今回西方較難大肆炒作。

百年前的中國一再受到帝國主義者入侵，中國選擇以閱兵紀念抗戰勝利，展示國防實力今非昔比，可以捍衛國家安全及自身正當權益，有其歷史因由，並無不妥。

英美等國淡化了一個很重要的事實，即二戰前全球很多地方實際都處於西方「民主」國家的殖民和剝削之下。抗日戰爭勝利是亞洲擺脫殖民主義枷鎖、踏上發展之路的重要一步。世界變局加速演進，地緣政治形勢緊張，各方更應正確看待二戰歷史，珍惜和平紅利。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

downplay：to try to make sth seem less important than it really is

kick up a fuss：to show great anger about sth, especially when this does not seem necessary

shackles (of sth)：a particular state, set of conditions or circumstances, etc that prevent you from saying or doing what you want