Editorial：Greater Bay Innovation Recognised, IP Trade Trails

On this occasion, WIPO hosted two events in Hong Kong. The first was the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the SAR government, enabling the territory's leading IP rulings from the Judiciary to be shared via WIPO's global database. The second was the publication of the 2025 rankings of the world's leading innovation clusters.

After five years in second place, the Shenzhen–Hong Kong–Guangzhou cluster this year overtook Tokyo–Yokohama to claim the crown, with San Jose–San Francisco in third. The top 100 clusters are spread across 33 economies, led by China with 24, the US with 22 and Germany with seven.

Among the top ten, China accounts for three: Shenzhen–Hong Kong–Guangzhou, Beijing (4th) and Shanghai–Suzhou (6th), while the US has four: Silicon Valley (San Jose–San Francisco), New York City, Los Angeles and Boston–Cambridge. Extending the ranking to the top 15, China adds Hangzhou and Nanjing, while the US contributes San Diego in California. The result leaves the two countries tied at five apiece, underscoring their role as the twin engines of global innovation and technology development.

WIPO's rankings have until now rested mainly on two measures: international patent filings via the organisation and scientific publication output. This year, a third metric was added — the number of venture capital deals. The change lifted the rankings of several US clusters, while London in the UK leapt from 21st to eighth. The ascent of Shenzhen–Hong Kong–Guangzhou to first place is also partly attributed to the new measure.

Patent licensing and trading generated from IP are crucial to commercialising scientific advances, protecting innovation and driving technological progress. Beijing's 14th Five-Year Plan supports Hong Kong's development as a regional IP trading centre, but the city's progress in this area lags far behind Switzerland, Japan, the US and even Singapore.

In 2022, Hong Kong's IP revenues — from licensing and exports — amounted to just 0.1% of its total trade in goods and services, placing it 56th among 133 surveyed regions worldwide. Last year, the government introduced a "patent box" tax concession, allowing eligible IP income to be taxed at a preferential rate of 5%. Still, shortages of IP professionals and limited financing channels remain pressing obstacles if Hong Kong is to accelerate its emergence as an IP trading hub.

明報社評 2025.09.02：灣區創科實力獲肯定 知識產權貿易待拓展

聯合國世界知識產權組織（WIPO）公布《2025年全球創新指數》世界百強創新集群最新排名，「深圳-香港-廣州」創新集群首度升上榜首。然而，香港知識產權貿易發展緩慢，當局須進一步推動香港成為區域知識產權貿易中心。

今次WIPO在港舉行兩場活動，一是與特區政府簽訂有關WIPO裁判文書數據庫的合作備忘錄，讓本港司法機構在知識產權領域中具指導性的判決，分享到WIPO的數據庫；二是發布《2025年全球創新指數》世界百強創新集群排行榜。

過去5年，深港穗集群排名一直位居第二，今年力壓東京-橫濱集群稱冠，排第三的是聖荷西-三藩市集群。今年全球百強創新集群分佈於33個經濟體。當中以中國最多，合計24個，美國及德國分別有22個和7個。

十強中，中國佔3席，包括深港穗集群、北京（第4）及上海蘇州集群（第6）；美國則佔4席，除了聖荷西-三藩市「矽谷」集群，還有紐約市、洛杉磯及波士頓-劍橋集群。不過如果計及前15名，中國尚有杭州及南京集群，而美國則有加州聖迭戈。換言之，創新集群前15名，中美分庭抗禮各佔5席，突顯兩國是全球創科發展兩大重要引擎。

以往WIPO的創新集群排名，主要看兩項核心指標，即通過WIPO提交的國際專利申請量，以及科學論文發表量。不過今年WIPO增加了第三個核心指標，即風險資本交易量。美國多個創新集群的排名都因此上升，英國倫敦更由第21躍升至第8。深港穗集群升上第一，也跟此有關。

由知識產權所產生的專利授權和交易，是促進科研核心技術商業化、維護創新以及推動技術進步的重要手段。「十四五」規劃提出支持香港建設「區域知識產權貿易中心」，可是本港在這方面的發展，仍遠遠落後於瑞士、日本、美國以至新加坡等地。

2022年香港的知識產權收益（諸如知識產權授權或出口產生的收入），僅相當於本港貨物及服務貿易總額0.1%，在全球133個選定調查地方中排第56。政府去年推出了「專利盒」稅務優惠，允許合資格知識產權收入利潤，以5%的特惠稅率課稅。然而，當局仍須解決本港知識產權專業人才短缺，以及缺乏知識產權融資渠道等問題，加快知識產權貿易中心的建設。

/ Glossary生字 /

cluster：a group of things of the same type that grow or appear close together

metric：a set of numbers or statistics used for measuring sth, especially results that show how well a business, school, etc is doing

preferential：giving an advantage to a particular person or group