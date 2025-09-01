Editorial：World-Class Sports City Demands Professional Integrity

In the past, some sports associations and parts of the sporting community have faced repeated criticisms for mismanagement and unclear procedures, with some instances even involving allegations of corruption or fraud. The creation of the SGIA represents a significant step towards enhancing governance in Hong Kong sport, and associations should seize the opportunity to utilise the available resources effectively to raise their standards.

Hong Kong already enjoys high-quality sporting facilities. It is the ''software'' that has long needed upgrading. The establishment of the SGIA, with the ICAC working alongside the sector, is therefore a timely move. Its purpose is to help transform Hong Kong into a clean, fair and professionally governed city of major sporting events. Over the next three years, the initiative will train 1,200 governance specialists across the 85 associations under the SF&OC, reinforcing the city's role as a regional leader in sports administration.

The SGIA brings together the SF&OC, the ICAC, the Hong Kong Jockey Club and the Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute, pooling expertise in corporate governance, compliance support and professional training. The ICAC's participation is particularly crucial in fostering a culture of integrity within the sector. The public expects the SGIA to actively steer and supervise sports organisations, righting the wrongs of poor management and patchy systems, and raising the standard of governance throughout the industry.

As ICAC Commissioner Woo Ying-ming has astutely remarked, a culture of integrity cannot be conjured up by a single agency. The SGIA can provide guidance, encouragement, and support — but whether governance standards truly improve depends squarely on whether the sporting sector implements reforms practically. Each association must step up, shed its inertia, and fully engage in the training offered, collectively building a healthier, more professional operating environment.

In recent months, some community groups and political parties have advocated that Hong Kong, together with other cities in the Greater Bay Area, bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Putting aside the practicalities and feasibility of such a proposal, if Hong Kong genuinely aspires to be a city of major sporting events, it must actively pursue the hosting of large-scale international competitions. This requires sustained investment by the authorities to promote the industry's professional development, nurture capable and honest managers, and consolidate a sporting culture founded on integrity and fairness.

For governance, as in sport itself, there is no final whistle. There is only the ceaseless chase for improvement. Should the SGIA prove its mettle, Hong Kong's sporting establishment would do well to make it a permanent fixture — a standing sentinel of integrity, professionalism, and clean administration in the city's sporting life.

明報社評 2025.09.01：建設國際體育盛事之都 專業誠信管治不可或缺

廉政公署與港協暨奧委會等機構組成「體育管治誠信聯盟」（下稱誠信聯盟），開展為期3年的持續提升體育總會管治計劃。

本地部分體育總會及運動界別，過往一再傳出管理無章、制度不清的亂象，甚至發生涉嫌貪污造假個案。誠信聯盟的成立，對本港提升體育治理有積極意義，各運動組織應該把握契機，善用聯盟提供的資源，積極改進業界治理水平。

香港現已具備優質的體育設施硬件，但「軟件」方面仍須致力提升。現在廉署伙拍體育界設立「體育管治誠信聯盟」，正是合宜的舉措。誠信聯盟的成立，旨在為香港「打造廉潔、公平和專業管治的體育盛事之都」。聯盟將開展為期3年的提升體育總會管治計劃，為港協轄下85個體育總會培訓共1200名體育管治專才，助力香港於運動管理上擔當領導地位。

誠信聯盟由港協暨奧委會、廉署、賽馬會、香港公司治理公會組成，匯聚了多方在機構管治方面的專業知識、支援服務和培訓資源；廉署的參與，對於體育界建設廉潔誠信管治文化，更是尤其重要。公眾期望誠信聯盟能夠有效推動和督導各體育組織，匡正種種管理不善、制度缺失的弊端，提高運動業界治理水平。

誠如廉政專員胡英明所言，建立誠信文化不可能單靠一個機構。聯盟可以發揮輔助支援、鼓勵引導作用，惟能否真正改善管理質素，終歸在於運動界有沒有切實踐行改革。各體育總會應當承擔主體責任，改變因循態度，積極參與聯盟的相關培訓活動，合力構建優良的業界營運環境。

近月本地有民間團體和政黨，倡議香港聯同大灣區內地城市申辦2036年奧運。暫且不細究舉辦奧運的各種實務操作安排和可行性，倘希望香港發展成為「體育盛事之都」，未來必須朝着舉辦更多大型國際運動比賽的目標邁進，為此當局必須持續推動體育界的專業發展、培育優秀廉潔的管理人才、鞏固誠實公平的體育文化。

提升業界治理水平，沒有最好，只有更好。視乎聯盟相關計劃的運作成效，主事組織和運動界不妨考慮將「體育管治誠信聯盟」旗下活動變成常設項目，持之以恒地推廣專業廉潔的體育管理。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

patchy：not complete; good in some parts, but not in others

inertia：lack of energy; lack of desire or ability to move or change

sentinel：a soldier whose job is to guard sth