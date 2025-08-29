Editorial : Stricter Laws for Drips, Sounder Care for Buildings

Still, the nuisance is not easily cured. It is rooted in ageing buildings, slapdash management and landlords reluctant to shoulder their responsibility for maintenance. Tougher enforcement, while welcome, cannot substitute for sounder building management.

Cases of dripping air-conditioners in public housing estates are handled by the Housing Department, which last year introduced an enhanced system allowing security staff to issue "Notices of Contravention" on the spot to offending tenants. Those served must resolve the problem within five days or face immediate penalty points. Under the Housing Department's Marking Scheme, tenants who accrue the maximum are evicted—a powerful deterrent. In contrast, the FEHD, responsible for private blocks, lacks so effective a weapon.

In response to the seasonal surge in dripping complaints, the FEHD announced yesterday (28 August) that it is adopting a fresh strategy. Around 300 black spots have been singled out for special attention, with officers carrying out proactive sweeps rather than waiting passively. After the amendments of the Public Health and Municipal Services Ordinance this year, the department's inspection hours have been extended from 7am–7pm to 7am–10pm; failing to comply with a "Notice of Intended Entry" without reasonable excuse is now a criminal offence; and penalties for failing to remedy a nuisance within the specified timeframe have been increased. The department has obviously secured stronger legal powers.

Technology is lending a hand as well. The department has introduced an "air-conditioner dripping investigation system", using infrared detection to gather evidence at night—up to 40 storeys high—resolving a long-standing investigative hurdle and allowing enforcement teams to focus their manpower after dark.

The FEHD stated that it has handled some 5,200 cases of dripping air-conditioners so far this year, a 25% rise on the same period last year. While this more muscular approach is laudable, the question remains: are there really only 300 black spots across the city? The effort must be sustained and scaled up. Setting explicit key performance indicators would help assess whether enforcement is effective.

While stronger enforcement is a useful fix, a more holistic approach is needed to resolve the root causes. The authorities must also promote better building management, raise awareness among all parties, and ensure proper building maintenance.

明報社評2025.08.29：滴水加強執法治標 改善大廈管理治本

冷氣機滴水問題普遍，舊區情况尤其嚴重。以往當局「等投訴再跟進」的做法流於被動，上門調查執法也遇上不少困難。現在食環署引入執法新模式，包括以「洗樓」形式主動打擊滴水黑點，以及借助科技加強夜間蒐證，配合修例加強罰則等安排，執法力度有望顯著提升。

滴水問題難以根治，跟樓宇老化管理不善、部分業主不肯承擔維修責任有關，當局除了加強執法，也必須從改善大廈管理方面入手。

公共屋邨冷氣機滴水個案，由房屋署跟進，房署去年底推出優化措施，所有屋邨保安監督人員可即場向違規租戶發出「違例事項通知書」，租戶收到通知後須於5天內處理滴水問題，否則即時扣分。公屋住戶扣滿分須遷出，是房署整治屋邨冷氣機滴水問題的王牌。相比之下，食環署處理私人樓宇冷氣機滴水問題，就無法使用這一招。

食環署昨天表示，為了應對夏季冷氣機滴水問題對市民造成的滋擾，署方今年採取全新行動策略，包括主動出擊，以「洗樓」形式重點跟進全港約300個冷氣機滴水黑點。以往食環署執法人員登門調查時段限於上午7時至黃昏7時，然而隨着當局今年通過修訂公眾衛生及市政條例，延長公職人員可登門入屋調查的時段至晚上10時、將沒有合理辯解下不遵從「擬進入處所通知書」列作違法行為，以及提高不遵守通知在指定期限內減除妨擾的罰則，署方的執法能力已得到明顯加強。

另外，食環署借助科技，引入「冷氣機滴水調查系統」，以紅外線技術在夜間蒐證，有效偵測高度可達40層樓高，也解決了以往夜間調查困難的問題，令署方可以集中安排人手於晚上執法。

食環署表示，今年累計已處理約5200部冷氣機的滴水問題，較去年同期增加25%。署方加強執法是好事，然而，全港黑點又豈止300個？署方的整治工作，必須持之以恆，主動執法規模未來也須進一步擴大。當局可以考慮制訂具體KPI，以便評估執管成效。

加強執法只能治標，當局若要標本兼治，還須推動大廈改善管理，提高各方責任意識，做好樓宇維修保養工作。

■Glossary 生字

bane : sth that causes trouble and makes people unhappy

slapdash : done, or doing sth, too quickly and carelessly

laudable : deserving to be praised or admired, even if not really successful