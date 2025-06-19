Editorial：Safeguarding Local Jobs Amid Labour Import Chaos

In recent years, the government has expanded channels for bringing in non-local labour, notably through the Special Scheme to Import Care Workers for Residential Care Homes, Sector-specific Labour Importation Schemes, and the ESLS. Unlike the sector-based schemes, the ESLS imposes no quota limits. In the 12 months following its revamp, the scheme facilitated the import of some 28,000 foreign workers.

According to the latest figures from the Labour Department, more than 15,000 applications involving 129,000 foreign workers had been received under the scheme by May this year. Of these, 8,935 applications were approved, covering around 61,000 workers—pointing to a marked acceleration in approvals in recent months.

Applicants under the ESLS must first undergo a four-week local recruitment, yet job postings on the Labour Department's platform are not required to disclose the employer's name or contact details—rendering the process cursory at best.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun stated this week that the government has set up a hotline for complaints. In recent weeks, 38 complaints have been received, many alleging that employers fired local workers after hiring foreign ones. Over 60% of the complaints relate to the food and beverage industry. Remarkably, one in four applications under the ESLS involve employers who reapplied multiple times within six months, with some submitting as many as six applications in that span. The risk of abuse should not be underestimated.

Hongkongers' growing preference for shopping and dining on the mainland has undeniably added pressure on local catering and retail sectors. However, many shop owners maintain that closures stem not from a lack of business, but from landlords hiking rents once footfall returns. Whether the expanded use of imported labour can restore competitiveness remains questionable.

The city's unemployment rate has been climbing steadily, from under 3% two years ago to 3.5% today. In response to concerns over the ESLS, the Labour Department recently rolled out four new measures: a new online form to report violations; a cap on employer applications to one every six months; publication of employer names in job listings and union notifications; and more frequent inspections to ensure compliance with local-to-foreign labour ratios. While these measures are, in theory, welcome steps to curb malpractice, whether they will be sufficient in practice remains to be seen.

Hong Kong's ageing population and shrinking workforce are structural realities. There is a case for importing labour in a measured way. But the government must first and foremost safeguard the livelihoods of local workers. Penalties against errant employers should be strengthened, and if abuse is found to be rampant in particular sectors, targeted restrictions on labour importation must be considered.

明報社評 2025.06.19：保障本地工人優先 打擊輸入外勞亂象

政府「補充勞工優化計劃」（優化計劃）推出近兩年，亂象似有加劇之勢。政府放寬輸入外勞，目的是紓緩部分行業人手不足。當局有責任加強巡查，嚴懲違規僱主，保障本地工人優先就業。倘未能打擊亂象，應考慮收緊輸入勞工計劃。

政府近年透過不同計劃擴大輸入外勞，包括院舍輸入護理員特別計劃、行業輸入勞工計劃，以及優化計劃。有別於行業輸入勞工計劃，優化計劃並無任何配額限制。補充勞工計劃優化後的12個月，本港合共輸入了約2.8萬名外勞。

根據勞工處的最新數字，截至今年5月，該計劃接獲逾1.5萬宗申請，涉及12.9萬外勞，已批出的申請有8935宗，涉約6.1萬名外勞，意味最近大半年循計劃輸入外勞的速度正在加快。

透過優化計劃申請輸入外勞，須先在本地招聘4星期，但在勞工處刊登的職位空缺資訊，毋須展示僱主名稱及聯絡方法，草草了事走過場，其實不難。

勞福局長孫玉菡本周表示，政府設立了專線電話，處理投訴。過去數周，當局收到38宗電話投訴，疑有僱主聘請外勞後解僱本地工人，當中飲食業界投訴佔超過六成。優化計劃的申請，有四分之一屬半年內多次申請，當中有僱主更在半年內六度申請，濫用問題不宜低估。

港人北上消費成風，餐飲零售等行業面臨不少壓力。然而，不少商戶表示，結業並非因為無生意，而是業主一見商戶生意好轉就加租。增加輸入外勞能否重拾競爭力，實屬疑問。

本港失業率持續上升，由前年不足3%，升至最新的3.5%。勞工處近日就優化計劃提出4項新措施，除了新增網上表格舉報違規僱主、限制僱主半年內只可申請一次輸入外勞，勞工處網站刊登職位空缺及向工會發放職缺資料時，會公開僱主公司名稱；另外，勞工處會加強巡查，確保企業遵守本地僱員與外勞人手比例的規定。凡此種種，理論上有助打擊亂象，然而力度是否足夠，需進一步觀察。

香港人口老化，勞動力萎縮屬長遠趨勢，適度輸入外勞有其需要，然而當局必須優先保障本地員工飯碗。當局有必要加重對違規僱主的懲罰，倘若個別行業濫用情况猖獗，應考慮採取針對性的措施，收緊相關行業輸入勞工的限制。

/ Glossary生字 /

non-compliant：failing to act in accordance with a wish or command

cursory：done quickly and without giving enough attention to details

errant：doing sth that is wrong; not behaving in an acceptable way