Editorial：HK's Competitiveness Back to Global Top Three

Covering more than 60 economies worldwide, the IMD's Yearbook assesses each of them on four main dimensions of competitiveness, namely economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure. Each dimension consists of five sub-factors. For example, the five sub-factors under government efficiency are public finance, tax policy, business legislation, institutional framework and societal framework. Societal framework is further broken down into more than 10 criteria, including the risk of political instability, Gini coefficient, equal opportunity, freedom of the press, social cohesion and so forth.

Since 2020, Hong Kong's overall ranking had hovered between the fifth and seventh spots. This year, it has returned to third place, climbing two positions compared to last year, trailing only Switzerland and Singapore. Chief Executive John Lee commented yesterday (17 June) that the Yearbook's results showed that the SAR government's ''policy directions are on the right course'', and he was encouraged by the fact that the city's government efficiency had been rated as the second best in the world.

This year, Hong Kong has made gains across all four main dimensions. It advances five positions in both economic performance and business efficiency, to sixth and second respectively. Regarding government efficiency, the city returns to second place, while its rating in infrastructure also rises from ninth to seventh. That is a heartening development, but there is no room for complacency.

First, as the Yearbook mainly assessed Hong Kong's economic performance from the macroscopic perspective without any microscopic analysis of the situations of individual industries like the retail or catering sectors, it does not reflect the market conditions. The data collected in its surveys of enterprise executives also reflects mostly the opinions of large businesses rather than small- and medium-sized enterprises. The Yearbook noted that the main reasons for Hong Kong's rise in the ''business efficiency'' ranking are the commendable performance of the financial sector, and that business executives are satisfied with the efficiency of the local stock market.

Furthermore, the IMD's definition of ''government efficiency'' focuses on whether policies are conducive to business, rather than the efficiency of governance or public servants as commonly understood. A closer look at the rankings of the five sub-factors shows that Hong Kong tops the world in terms of both tax policy and business legislation. It has also made gains in institutional framework and public finance, securing a place among the top ten. However, there is no improvement in societal framework, which embodies social equality, cohesion and openness. Hong Kong ranks 30th in this aspect, only a middle position.

Before 2020, Hong Kong's ranking in societal framework had been around 20th; but in recent years, it has only stayed close to 30th. The authorities need to put more effort to safeguard society's openness and promote equality. At the same time, they must also squarely face external concerns and criticisms about bureaucratic efficiency and the transparency of public administration.

明報社評 2025.06.18：競爭力重返三甲可喜 提升管治水平多努力

瑞士洛桑國際管理學院（IMD）公布新一份《世界競爭力年報》，香港排名第三，是自2019年後重返三甲，反映香港未有因為降低了對西方的依附就一沉不起，只要發揮好「背靠國家、聯通世界」這優勢，依然可以有所作為。香港多個細項排名均見上升，惟亦有明顯不足之處；特區政府必須繼續努力提升管治水平，不能自滿。

IMD的年報涵蓋全球60多個經濟體，評估分為四大競爭力範疇，包括經濟表現、政府效率、營商效率及基建軟硬件。每個大範疇各有5支項，以「政府效率」為例，其下5個支項分別為公共財政、稅務政策、營商立法、制度框架和社會框架，而社會框架下又有逾10個細項，包括政治不穩定風險、堅尼系數、機會平等、新聞自由、社會凝聚力等。

香港自2020年起，一直在第五至第七位之間徘徊，今年重返三甲，比去年升了兩級，屈居瑞士及新加坡之後。行政長官李家超昨天表示，年報結果顯示特區政府「施政方向整體正確」，對政府效率獲評世界第二感到鼓舞。

今年香港在四大範疇皆見長進，當中經濟表現及營商效率排名均升了5級，進佔第六及第二，政府效率重返第二，基建也由第九升至第七，這是可喜的發展，但不能沾沾自喜。

首先，年報主要從宏觀角度評估香港經濟表現，並無微觀分析零售餐飲等行業的情况，未能反映市道，至於企業高管調查，反映的主要也是大企業而非中小企意見；年報提到今年本港「營商效率」排名上升，主要是因為金融業表現理想，企業高管滿意本港股市效率。

其次，IMD所謂的「政府效率」，也不是一般人理解的施政效率又或公務員效率，而是側重於政策是否有利營商。細看5個支項排名，香港在稅務政策、營商立法方面皆排第一，制度框架及公共財政排名也見上升，位居前十，可是反映社會公平、團結及開放度的「社會框架」卻未見改善，位列30，只屬中游。

本港「社會框架」排名在2020年之前大約排名20位，但近年卻只能在30位上下徘徊。當局有必要在維護社會開放及促進公平方面多下工夫，同時也要直面外界對官僚效率以及公共行政透明度的關注與批評。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

sink without (a) trace：to be forgotten about completely, or to not attract any attention or interest

heartening：​making you feel hope

complacency：a feeling of being satisfied with yourself or with a situation, so that you do not think any change is necessary