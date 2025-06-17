Editorial : Zombie Clubs Undermine Swimming Reform

The HKGSA has over a hundred affiliate clubs, categorised as "full members", "observer members" and "competition members", with only full members entitled to voting rights at the association's general meetings. Of the 73 full members, just one has been promoted from observer member status in nearly a decade. Under current procedures, both full and observer members can only be replaced if an existing club withdraws, with any promotion requiring approval in a general meeting. Ironically, some full member clubs have long been inactive—failing to organise or co-organise competitions and lacking coaches or athletes altogether—yet still retaining voting rights at HKGSA general meetings.

In a recent attempt at reform, the HKGSA introduced a new scoring system for evaluating membership in the 2024/25 season. Excluding baseline historical scores, a total of 13 clubs—both full and observer—scored zero, meaning they failed to meet any benchmarks for registered swimmers, competition participation or performance. Yet none were downgraded. Only one club was promoted from competition to observer member status, despite ranking just fifth in the 2024/25 Competition Member scoring. Meanwhile, the updated HKGSA affiliation guidelines continue to cap the number of clubs at each level, meaning lower-tier clubs can only be upgraded when existing members withdraw.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department allocates public swimming lane time through its Central Lane Allocation Scheme, with sports associations tasked with coordinating and distributing lane access among their affiliates. In effect, lane allocation equates to resource allocation—and power. The HKGSA controls access to lanes; full members control the votes. These tangled interests have long drawn public scrutiny.

The HKGSA has yet to honour its pledge to lift the cap on affiliated club numbers of all membership tiers, citing "insufficient lane supply" to support unrestricted growth. In fact, this only underscores the case for enforcing the performance-based scoring system: underperforming zombie clubs should be replaced by more active lower-tier affiliates, enabling a more rational and fairer allocation of limited resources.

The entrenched culture of cliques and vested interests within Hong Kong's sporting bodies must be dismantled. A 2020 Audit Commission report identified widespread governance issues across the SF&OC and its member associations. Four years on, the SF&OC finally published the results of its governance review and introduced a new Code of Governance last year, requiring implementation by all affiliated associations within two years. The public is right to expect that this will not become a mere box-ticking exercise, nor be deferred under the familiar pretext that "reform takes time". Governance reform must be genuine, not performative.

明報社評2025.06.17：「殭屍屬會」問題依舊 泳總改革須見實質轉變

中國香港游泳總會（泳總）屬會管理制度去年引起爭議，一年過去，「殭屍屬會」問題依然惹人關注。香港體育發展要更上層樓，必須改善體育總會管治。港協暨奧委會有責任督促各總會切實改革，不能光說不練又或換湯不換藥。

泳總有過百屬會，按級別高低分為「正式屬會」、「觀察屬會」及「競賽屬會」，當中只有正式屬會在泳總會員大會有投票權。泳總之下有73間正式屬會，近10年，只有一間由觀察屬會晉升為正式屬會。根據泳總屬會申請程序，正式屬會及觀察屬會都要有成員退會，下一級的屬會才能申請遞補晉升，經泳總會員大會通過才能升級。諷刺的是，部分泳總「正式屬會」長期沒有運作、沒舉辦或協辦比賽，甚至沒有教練及運動員，其代表依然可以在泳總會員大會投票。

泳總早前推出了一些改革，公布2024/25年度屬會評分表實施新制度，不計基本會史得分，該年度合共有13個正式屬會及觀察屬會所得分數為零，意即註冊泳員、參賽人數及比賽成績等全部未達得分標準，但全都毋須降級，僅得一間泳會由競賽屬會升為觀察屬會，但它在2024/25年度競賽屬會評分只排第5。另外，今年更新的泳總屬會申請指引，各級屬會數目仍設上限，須有屬會退出，下級屬會才能晉升。

康文署透過「中央分配泳線計劃」編配公眾泳池泳線，交由各體育總會協調和分配屬會使用。泳線分配說白了就是利益分配。泳總握有泳線分配權，而正式屬會則握有會員大會投票權，錯綜複雜的利害關係，一直是外界關注的問題。

「各級屬會不設上限」承諾未有兌現，泳總說是「泳線供不應求，屬會數目不可以無限量」。其實，這正正反映了踐行計分制度決定屬會升降的重要性，好讓表現出色的下級屬會取代殭屍屬會，令泳線資源分配更合理更公平。

體育總會小圈子「圍威喂」文化及利益固化藩籬，必須打破。審計署2020年發表報告，批評港協暨奧委會及屬下體育總會有管治問題。事隔4年，港協終於去年公布體育總會管治檢討結果及《機構管治守則》，要求屬下各總會兩年內落實，社會上下也期望，體育總會管治改革不會做做樣子走過場，也不會以「改革需時」等藉口拖拖拉拉，忽悠公眾。

■ Glossary 生字 /

imperative : very important and needing immediate attention or action

clique : a small group of people who spend their time together and do not allow others to join them

box-ticking : the process of satisfying bureaucratic administrative requirements rather than assessing the actual merit of sth