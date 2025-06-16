Editorial : LA Turmoil Intensifies US Political Struggle

On 6 June, US federal agencies conducted raids in Latino communities of LA, arresting more than a hundred undocumented immigrants. The authorities claimed that many of those arrested had criminal records and were "the worst of the worst". The raids triggered fierce resistance, with protesters blocking roads, setting cars on fire, and even surrounding a federal government building in LA. Trump responded with a heavy hand by deploying 2,000 National Guard members to the city.

It is exceedingly rare for a president to bypass the state governor's authority to deploy the National Guard. However, Trump invoked an article of the US Code of Laws that empowers the president to do so for the sake of "suppressing the rebellion". The action has not only intensified the conflict but also constituted a challenge to local government sovereignty.

Clampdown on illegal immigrants is a core appeal of Trump's camp. From his inauguration to early June, more than 51,000 people have been detained. As the largest economy in the US, California has the largest population of immigrants among all states, of which 17% do not have a legal resident document; and 7% of the state's labour force are undocumented immigrants. Polls revealed that most Californians regard undocumented immigrants as vital to the economy. Trump's blanket stigmatisation of undocumented immigrants is unconvincing to the public. The unwarranted trespassing into private homes by law enforcers to make arrests has made residents feel that their individual rights are under threat.

The latest conflict is another burst of the bipartisan conflict of political power and ideology in the US. California is a bulwark of American liberalism. Trump views the Democrat-controlled California state and LA city governments as openly resisting his commands. California has clashed with Trump on numerous policies and was the first state to file a lawsuit to challenge the legality of his tariff policy. Newsom was also regarded as a strong candidate in the Democratic Party to run for the next presidency.

Trump has labelled the LA unrest as a "rebellion", while the liberals are accusing him of power abuse and being an authoritarian. Through such influence operations, Trump attempts to vanquish domestic political forces opposing his policies. Meanwhile, battle resumes in the judiciary— the California government sued Trump for breaching the constitution and overstepping his authority. After the federal court issued a temporary restraining order [on National Guard deployment], the Trump administration immediately filed an appeal. The law has again been reduced to a tool in partisan rivalry, leading to an ever-ongoing vicious cycle.

Last Saturday, thousands of "No Kings" protests were organised across the US, with millions of demonstrators flooding the streets. "No Kings" has become the anti-Trump slogan since he posted on social media an AI-generated image of himself wearing a crown in February.

The US's internal political and cultural wars could escalate anytime into violent confrontations. The LA riots have already sounded the alarm: the worry about a "civil war" seems distant, but there is still substance in it. It may not manifest as military combats but instead as the continued disintegration of political systems and societal values.

明報社評2025.06.16：洛城風暴加劇政爭 美國「內戰」虛中有實

美國總統特朗普在加州大舉搜捕非法移民的政策，觸發大規模騷亂，亦令美國內部的政治鬥爭與文化戰爭更趨白熱化。特朗普繞過掌管加州的民主黨新星紐森，調派國民警衛隊與海軍陸戰隊到洛城「平亂」，局勢火上加油，再演變成司法戰，高呼「不要國王」的反特朗普浪潮再度席捲全美。

6月6日，美國聯邦機構在洛杉磯拉美裔社區拘捕逾百無證移民，當局聲稱被捕者不少有案底，是「最惡劣的一群」。行動引發激烈反抗，示威者堵路、燒車，更包圍洛杉磯聯邦政府大樓。特朗普強硬回應，調派2000名國民警衛隊到洛城。

總統下令部署國民警衛隊，直接繞過州長管轄權極為罕有，特朗普引用《美國法典》中「鎮壓叛亂」的賦權條款調兵，不僅激化了衝突，也衝擊地方自治權。

打擊非法移民是特朗普陣營的核心訴求，由其就任至6月初已有約5.1萬人被拘留。作為美國最大經濟體，加州外來移民居各州之首，當中約17%缺乏合法居留證件，而加州勞力有7%為無證移民。民調顯示，多數加州人認為無證移民對經濟至關重要。特朗普對無證移民全面污名化，難以服眾。執法人員隨意闖私宅抓人，令當地居民感覺個人權利受到威脅。

這場衝突更是美國兩黨政治權力與意識形態鬥爭的又一次爆發。加州是美國自由派堡壘，特朗普認為由民主黨把持的加州州政府與洛杉磯市政府公然抗命。加州在諸多政策上與其對立，更成為首個興訟控告特朗普關稅政策違法的州份，紐森也被視為民主黨問鼎下屆總統寶座的有力人選。

特朗普將洛杉磯騷亂定性為「叛亂」，自由派則指控他濫權專制。在這場輿論戰中，特朗普圖謀遏制反對其政策的內部政治勢力。司法戰場也硝煙再起：加州政府狀告特朗普違憲越權，聯邦法院頒下臨時禁制令，特朗普政府隨即上訴。法律再度淪為黨爭工具，惡性循環持續上演。

上周六民間在全美發起數以千計「不要國王」示威遊行，數以百萬計美國人上街抗議。特朗普今年2月曾在社交網頁發布一張自己頭戴皇冠的AI生成圖，「不要國王」遂成為反特朗普口號。

美國內部政治與文化戰爭，隨時可以升級至暴力對抗。洛杉磯騷亂已敲響警鐘：「內戰」擔憂虛中有實，它也許不會體現於軍事廝殺，而是政治制度與社會價值的持續崩解。

■ Glossary 生字 /

stigmatisation : the act of describing or considering sb/sth in a way that unfairly suggests that they are bad or do not deserve respect

bulwark : a person or thing that protects or defends sth

vanquish (sb/sth) : to defeat sb/sth completely in a competition, war, etc