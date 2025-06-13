The two-day meeting of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism concluded on Tuesday (10 June). While Trump claimed that "our deal with China is done", the picture conveyed by Beijing was a bit different. China said the two sides "reached an agreement in principle" on implementing the important consensus made by the two heads of state during their phone call on 5 June, as well as the framework of measures to consolidate the outcomes of the economic and trade talks in Geneva last month. One cannot rule out the possibility that Trump's so-called "deal" was only a framework of general principles.

Trump has attempted to use the tariff war to pressure countries into concessions on issues such as market access and reduction of trade surpluses with America. However, China and the US have only returned to the previously reached framework of the 90-day "truce" of the tariff war. For example, Washington agreed to allow Chinese students to study at US universities and relax export restrictions on ethane, aircraft engines and relevant parts to China. As for China, it will expedite the issuance of licences for companies to export rare earth products to the US. Both sides have only agreed to de-escalate recent tensions, which must not be confused with a trade agreement.

China accounts for 60% of global rare earth mining and nearly 90% of global rare earth processing. As early as June last year, China already announced its plan to establish an information tracking system for rare earth products to enhance control over the sector and combat smuggling and illegal mining. Still, implementing stricter controls at this point of time has struck a sensitive nerve in Trump's tariff war strategy. Should China determine to play the "rare earth card", the US could face significant disruptions in rare earth supplies for cars, electronic goods, and military equipment. China's rare earth resources are the real "trump card" in the Sino-US trade wrestle.

After the China-US trade talks, Trump said that China will resume its supply of rare earths and magnets. Yet the Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that Beijing has only agreed to "resume rare earth supply to the US for half a year". Theoretically, approving a rare earth export licence renewal every half a year has the effect of restraining and "reminding" Trump not to mess around.

More than two months into the tariff war, the US retail sector and many US companies have suffered from its impact. Trump has not boasted "victory" after the Sino-US trade talks. He only said that, combined with the 25% tariff imposed during his previous term, the current US tariff rate on Chinese goods stands at 55%, compared to the only 10% rate imposed by China. However, as tariffs are in fact paid by the importing side, most of the costs will eventually be paid by US companies and consumers. It was only Trump's self-deceiving "victory".

明報社評2025.06.13：美對華關稅施壓技窮 「精神勝利法」難掩失敗

中美經貿磋商取得進展，兩國同意採取一些出口放寬措施，美方也將撤銷對中國留學生的簽證限制，惟充其量也只是回到4月初關稅大戰之前的狀態。特朗普不僅未嘗甜頭，反而突顯中方手握稀土這張王牌，特朗普最愛的關稅勒索手段，對中國已經不管用。

一連兩日的中美經貿磋商機制會議周二結束，特朗普聲稱「Our deal with China is done」，中方說法卻有點不同，指雙方就落實兩國元首6月5日通電話重要共識、鞏固上月日內瓦經貿會談成果的措施框架「達成原則一致」。不排除特朗普口中所謂的「刁」（deal），只屬一些框架性的大原則。

特朗普欲以關稅戰脅迫各國在開放市場、縮窄對美貿易順差等議題上讓步，惟中美只是回到之前所達成的關稅戰「休戰」90天框架。例如美方同意讓中國留學生到美國大學就讀，以及放寬對華出口乙烷及飛機引擎與相關零部件，而中方則會加快發出許可證，讓企業向美國出口稀土產品。兩國只是同意為近期摩擦降溫，性質不能跟貿易協議混為一談。

中國稀土開採佔全球供應六成，另外還負責了全球近九成稀土產品加工。早在去年6月，中方已公布建立稀土產品信息追蹤系統的規劃，希望強化行業管控，打擊走私、非法開採等行為。不過中方在這個時點落實加強管控，確實戳中特朗普關稅戰的軟肋。若中方真的決意打「稀土牌」，美國汽車、電子消費品以至軍事裝備所需的稀土供應都會出問題。中國手上的稀土，才是中美貿易角力的真正「王牌」。

中美經貿會談後，特朗普稱中方將恢復供應稀土及磁鐵，《華爾街日報》則引述消息稱，中方只是同意「恢復對美供應稀土半年」。稀土出口許可證以半年為期逐次批核，理論上可以起到牽制作用，「提醒」特朗普不要亂來。

關稅戰打了兩個多月，美國零售業及不少美企受影響，叫苦連天。今次中美經貿磋商後，特朗普沒有高調「稱勝」，只提到連同他上個任期25%的關稅，現在美國對中國貨關稅率為55%，中方只收10%。關稅實際是由入口方支付，很大部分最終都是要美國企業和消費者埋單，不過是「特」式精神勝利法。

■ Glossary 生字 /

truce : an agreement between enemies or opponents to stop fighting for an agreed period of time

expedite : to make a process happen more quickly

self-deceiving : allowing oneself to believe that a false or unvalidated feeling, idea, or situation is true