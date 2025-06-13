Editorial：Taxi Industry Must Face Reality

Taxi licences in Hong Kong are perpetual, and their number has held steady at around 18,000 since the mid-1990s. With the government ceasing to issue new licences for urban or New Territories taxis, these permits have long since become speculative assets. The advent of ride-hailing services a decade ago placed significant downward pressure on taxi licence values, a decline exacerbated by Hong Kong's recent economic downturn. Over the past ten years, taxi licence prices have dropped by more than 70%, with the urban ones falling from a peak of over $7 million to around $2 million today.

The government is expected to introduce a legal framework for regulating ride-hailing services later this year, prompting some taxi licence holders to threaten legal action via crowdfunding. Others have gone further. Representatives of taxi operators have recently declared that the government has a "responsibility" to compensate licence owners for their losses and should consider repurchasing all licences at a "reasonable price". Chief Executive John Lee addressed these "buyback demands" this week, underscoring the need for extreme prudence in the use of public funds.

The industry's notion of a "reasonable" buyback price is, in truth, anything but. The government's original intent in issuing taxi licences was to ensure lawful and orderly operations, not to underwrite speculative gains for licence holders. Those who treat licences as investment instruments must also accept the risks associated with changes in the market landscape and asset values.

Some in the trade argue that repurchase prices should be based on original tender values, adjusted for cumulative inflation. Over the past three decades, Hong Kong's consumer prices have more than doubled. Assuming an average annual inflation rate of 3%, an item that cost $200 in the past would now be worth about $480. By this logic, one owners' representative estimates most licences would merit a repurchase price of roughly $4 million—double their current market rate.

For the broader public, such a figure would appear wildly excessive. If the government were to buy back all licences at this price, the cost to the taxpayer would soar to some $72 billion. As the government's finances are tight— with spending reducing across healthcare, social welfare and education—there is little prospect of such a proposal being entertained.

While both ride-hailing services and taxis provide point-to-point transport, only taxis can pick up passengers on the street. The markets are not identical. John Lee has rightly noted that ride-hailing is a global trend that "cannot be reversed". The government is considering legislation to regulate ride-hailing platforms with the aim of legalising services provided by app-based taxis and "other point-to-point vehicles".

The taxi trade must adjust to this new reality. Its energy would be better spent building efficient, competitive fleets and improving service quality, instead of making inflated demands on the government, or resorting to threats to obstruct legal reform.

明報社評 2025.06.12：的士業須面對現實 無理要求徒惹反感

網約車合法化大勢所趨，政府無責任保證的士牌價，遑論幫車主高價回購的士牌。當下政府財政緊絀，花700多億元回購車牌是「濕濕碎」的說法離地。的士業界必須面對現實，用心搞好的士車隊，以合理待遇吸引司機來投。

本港的士牌屬永久制，1990年代中以來一直維持約1.8萬個。隨着政府不再增發市區及新界的士牌照，的士牌也異化為投資炒賣工具。及至10年前，網約車興起，的士牌價也顯著受壓，近年本港經濟欠佳，牌價跌勢更甚。的士牌價過去10年累跌逾七成，市區牌由高峰期700多萬跌至約200萬元。

政府擬於今年內就規管網約車制定法律框架，有小車主早前聲言要眾籌興訟。有的士車行代表近日更稱，政府「有責任」為蒙受損失的牌主「提供保障」，應該考慮以「公道價格」回購全港所有的士牌。行政長官李家超本周談及「回購要求」，強調動用公帑須極度謹慎。

的士業界所謂的「公道」回購倡議，只怕跟公道沾不上邊。政府發牌初衷，只是為了的士合法有序營運，而不是讓牌主炒賣牟利。既然車主長期將的士牌當成投資工具，就必須承擔市場環境變化、資產價格可升亦可跌的風險。

有業界人士主張，政府應以當年投標價為基礎，追加歷年通脹，釐定回購價。過去30年，本港物價累計至少翻了一倍多，假設年均通脹率為3%，原本價值200元的東西，現在大約相當於480元。有車主負責人就估算，如按歷年通脹計，大部分的士牌回購價約為400萬元，也就是現時牌價水平的一倍。

聽進公眾耳裏，這根本就是獅子開大口。倘若政府真的以此價格回購所有的士牌，涉及公帑將高達720億元。當下政府財政緊絀，醫療、社福、教育開支全要緊縮，看不到當局有可能同意花數百億元回購的士牌。

網約車與的士皆提供點對點交通服務，但只有的士可以隨時接載「街客」，兩者市場並不完全相同。李家超日前已表明，網約車是世界趨勢，「不能逆轉」，政府考慮立法規管網約平台，目的是讓網約的士及「其他點對點車輛」合法服務。

的士業界應面對現實，搞好的士車隊，致力提升行業競爭力，而不是再向政府開天索價，又或以威脅手段，阻止網約私家車服務合法化。

/ Glossary生字 /

ride-hailing：a service that allows people to order cars and drivers online, typically using an app

trifle：sth that is not valuable or important

excessive：greater than what seems reasonable or appropriate