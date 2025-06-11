Editorial：Kai Tak, the Blessed Home Stadium of HK

With the Kai Tak Sports Park opening in March this year, the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium has become the largest sports and entertainment venue in Hong Kong. In the past three months, British band Coldplay, Hong Kong singer Nicholas Tse, Taiwanese band Mayday, Singaporean artist JJ Lin and more have held concerts successively at the Stadium, while for sports, there was the World Rugby Sevens.

The Stadium hosted its first-ever Tier-A international football match last night. Hong Kong clinched victory against India with a penalty in the dying minutes, opening the door to triumph for the team in the group stage. It also marked a good start for the Kai Tak Stadium as the new home ground of Hong Kong.

In the last 30 years, the Hong Kong Stadium had been the city's top venue for world-class football matches. Despite its maximum capacity of 38,000 spectators, seldom was it filled to the brim. The 2009 AFC Cup semi-final between South China and Kuwait SC, with an audience of 37,459, was the most attended non-exhibition match in Hong Kong. That local soccer match attendance record was broken by the turnout of 42,570 at the Kai Tak Stadium last night. Showing up in a sea of red (the colour of Hong Kong's home jersey), tens of thousands of fans cheered ceaselessly for the Hong Kong squad in a feisty atmosphere.

The completion and inauguration of the Kai Tak Sports Park signify that Hong Kong eventually has a world-class hardware facility, enabling it to compete with regional rivals to host more major events. Four legendary European powerhouses, Liverpool, AC Milan, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, are set to play pre-season friendlies in Hong Kong next month. Tickets for the two matches were quickly sold out. The MAMA Awards, hailed as the South Korean Grammys, will take place at the Kai Tak Stadium late this year. All eyes are also on world-renowned South Korean girl group BLACKPINK's performance at the stadium early next year.

However, the capital of major events should not rely solely on foreign A-listers. Believably, it is a common wish across society that more locals will represent Hong Kong and shine at the Kai Tak Stadium. No matter with football, entertainment or pop culture, Hong Kong once thrived but the heyday is long gone. For example, with soccer, former head coach Kim Pan-gon publicly criticised the Football Association (FA) for its lack of support for the Hong Kong team. In 2020, an Audit Commission report lambasted the FA's poor governance. The FA has grand plans, such as having the Hong Kong team enter the World Cup finals in 2034 or 2038. Still, if those responsible do not tackle the issues with thorough reforms, these will simply remain a fantasy.

明報社評 2025.06.11：啟德不止盛事地標 更是香港主場福地

亞洲盃外圍賽分組賽中國香港迎戰印度，昨晚於啟德體育園主場館舉行，港隊在逾4.2萬名球迷支持下，以1比0擊敗印度。港足首次在這個主場出師，入場人數刷新本港足球史紀錄，具有里程碑意義。啟德體育園已舉辦過多場大型盛事，然而發揮文體活動所能帶來的社會凝聚力和歸屬感，始終要靠香港自身的軟實力。過去10多年，本港足運發展未算理想，現在有了如此出色的主場，更應加把勁改革求進。

啟德體育園今年3月啟用，可以容納5萬人的主場館，成為本港最大型的球賽及表演場地。過去3個多月，先後有英國樂隊Coldplay、香港歌手謝霆鋒、台灣組合五月天、新加坡歌手林俊傑等在主場館開演唱會，球賽方面則有國際七人欖球賽。

昨晚是主場館首度舉行國際A級足球賽事，港隊憑臨完場前一記12碼入球，力挫印度，既為港隊在分組賽打開勝利之門，也為啟德主場館這個香港新主場，帶來一個好開始。

香港大球場是過去30年本港舉行國際級足球賽事的首選場地，最多可容納3.8萬名觀眾，只是爆棚盛况屈指可數。2009年南華在亞協盃四強對科威特競技的賽事有37,459人入場，是本港歷來最多人入場的非表演性質球賽。昨晚主場館入場人數多達42,570，刷新本港足球賽事入場人數紀錄，現場一片「紅海」（港隊主場球衣為紅色），數萬球迷不斷為港隊打氣，氣氛熾熱。

啟德體育園落成啟用，標誌香港終於有一個世界級硬件場地，可以跟區內對手競爭，爭取主辦更多大型盛事。歐洲4支傳統勁旅利物浦、AC米蘭、阿仙奴及熱刺，下月來港踢季前熱身賽，兩場賽事門票火速售罄；被譽為「韓國格林美獎」的MAMA頒獎禮，年底於啟德主場館舉行，還有韓國國際級女團BLACKPINK明年初在主場館開騷，同樣備受矚目。

可是一個盛事之都，不應該一味靠外國「頂流」撐起，相信社會上下都希望有更多香港代表，可以在啟德主場館展露光芒。無論足球還是娛樂流行文化，香港都曾盛極一時，只是風光歲月早已不再。以足球為例，港隊前主教練金判坤便曾公開批評，足總對香港足球代表隊欠缺支援；審計處2020年更發表報告，批評足總管理不善。足總定下不少「宏願」，諸如港隊2034或2038年晉身世界盃決賽周等，然而有關方面若不對症下藥，厲行改革，這些都不過是空想。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

in the dying minutes/moments (of sth)：during the last minutes or seconds before the end of sth

filled to the brim：completely full

lambast：to attack or criticise sb/sth very severely, especially in public