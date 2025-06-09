Editorial : Clear Explanations for Tunnel Toll Adjustments

The government's fiscal situation has worsened in recent years, making the issues of increasing revenue and cutting expenses a focal point. The Budget early this year mentioned that the Transport and Logistics Bureau will review the tolls of government tunnels and trunk roads to embody the "user pays" principle. The review is expected to be concluded by this year and then submitted to the Legislative Council (LegCo) for consultation. Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan noted specifically at the LegCo last week that the Aberdeen and Shing Mun tunnels, of which tolls have remained unchanged for years, will be prioritised for fare adjustments. Moreover, she also made it clear that the government will "actively explore whether to charge tolls" for the soon-to-be-completed Central Kowloon Route.

After taking over the Western Harbour Crossing in the summer of 2023 and the Tai Lam Tunnel just at the end of May this year, the government finally has full control of the toll arrangements for various major tunnels. Besides affecting the sum of money going into the public purse and out of people's pockets, changes in tunnel tolls also serve to regulate usage demand. Under a new fee schedule, the Tai Lam Tunnel has now adjusted its tolls downwards for all vehicles to attract more cars to put its free capacity into use, alleviating congestion on alternative routes such as the Tuen Mun Road during busy hours.

The number of private cars in Hong Kong has always grown far faster than road capacity. Most major tunnels face congestion issues, while it is true that building new tunnels incurs significant costs. A fair and reasonable toll shall prompt residents to reconsider the necessity of driving instead of using public transport to travel.

However, the geographical location, usage patterns, and availability of alternative routes vary for each tunnel, making it essential to assess what constitutes reasonable and appropriate toll levels on a case-by-case basis. Take the example of the Aberdeen Tunnel. Like the Shing Mun Tunnels, its tolls have not been adjusted for 34 years and it has reported operating deficits. However, it is the key arterial route connecting the Southern District to conventional high streets and urban areas on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon. The government's research on increasing tunnel tolls must take into account the lack of alternative routes.

Adjusting tunnel tolls cannot follow a single standard formula, but the public may not understand that. Some will inevitably question why one tunnel remains free while another charges toll; or why one tunnel sees only a mild increase but a significant hike for another. When deciding future toll arrangements, the authorities must clearly explain the rationale behind each adjustment and, where possible, provide objective data assessments, such as traffic flow estimation models under different toll levels.

明報社評2025.06.09：隧道收費須合理 理據解說要清晰

今年底建成的中九龍幹線有可能收取隧道費，多年未加價的香港仔隧道和城門隧道，收費預料也會有調整。隧道收費政策除了平衡公共財政與市民承受能力，更須顧及交通車流影響，以及政策公平性。每條隧道情况都不一樣，難有劃一處理準則，正因如此，當局更須清楚交代不同隧道收費安排的合理性，以免公眾對收費政策目標有所誤解。

近年政府財政惡化，開源節流問題備受關注。今年初《財政預算案》提到，為體現「用者自付」原則，運物局會檢視各政府隧道及主幹道收費，預料檢討工作今年內完成並諮詢立法會。運物局長陳美寶上周在立法會上，點名香港仔隧道和城門隧道收費多年未變，將率先考慮調整。另外，她又提及即將建成的中九龍繞道，表明會「積極探索是否收隧道費」。

前年夏天，政府收回西隧，再加上今年5月底剛剛收回的大欖隧道，各條主要隧道收費安排，終於可以由政府全權決定。隧道收費調整，事關庫房收入及市民荷包，惟同時也是調節使用需求的手段。大欖隧道實施新收費，所有車種一律減價，主要目的就是希望善用大欖隧道的「剩餘容量」，吸引更多車輛使用，從而紓緩替代路線諸如屯門公路繁忙時間的車流。

本港私家車數目增長速度，一直遠高於道路容量增長。各條主要隧道，大部分都有擠塞問題，新建隧道成本開支龐大也是事實。合理合度的收費，可令市民思考，是否一定要駕車而不乘搭公共交通工具出行。

每條隧道的地理位置、使用情况及可替代性，都不盡相同，何謂合理合度的收費水平，必須逐一衡量。以香港仔隧道為例，雖然它跟城門隧道一樣，34年來未有調整收費，同時也錄得營運赤字，但它是南區出入港九傳統旺區的幹道大動脈，政府研究上調隧道費時，須顧及缺乏替代路線的問題。

隧道收費調整難有一條標準方程式，但公眾未必明白，一定會有人質問，為何某條隧道繼續免費、另一條隧道卻要收錢；為何這條隧道加幅輕微，另一條卻大幅加價。當局日後決定收費安排時，必須清晰交代不同隧道收費調整背後的理據，以及盡可能提供客觀數據評估，例如不同收費水平下車流估算模型等。

■ Glossary 生字 /

commission : bring (sth newly produced) into working condition

strike a balance : to manage to find a way of being fair to two things that are opposed to each other

arterial : connected with a large and important road, river, railway line, etc; connected with the tubes that carry blood from the heart to other parts of the body