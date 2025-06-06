Editorial : Mystery of Bitumen in Drinking Water Remains Unresolved

The Director of Water Supplies announced the laboratory testing results yesterday (5 June), which show that the black sediment primarily consists of bitumen, along with resin suspected to have flaked off from the coatings of valves in the water supply system. He emphasised that bitumen is an inert material insoluble in water, and "harmless" to the human body. Despite his appeal to the public that they "need not worry", many residents of Queen's Hill Estate prefer to buy bottled water from supermarkets for consumption.

The unsettling discovery of black impurities in the estate's tap water dated back to last Friday (30 May) but it took the authorities nearly a week to identify the impurities. In fact, one day before the government announced the test results, a local press already reported that the black particles were "very likely" bitumen, citing a local university they had commissioned to conduct the tests, which produced preliminary results within half a day.

Although official investigations ought to be more rigorous, it is obviously better to let residents get a rough idea as soon as possible of what the impurities might be. The Water Supplies Department said it had immediately taken water samples after receiving the water quality report last Friday. However, the samples were sent to the laboratory only on Tuesday (3 June) for a chemical composition test. It is justifiable to question whether the delay was due to red tape or the department's failure to address the residents' pressing needs.

Bitumen was widely used as a coating for water pipes to prevent corrosion, but as it tends to flake off, the Water Supplies Department banned its use for pipe coatings over ten years ago. If so, where did the bitumen in the drinking water come from this time? The authorities have yet to provide a satisfactory answer. The water supplies director said that, based on his department's records, bitumen had not been used in the water pipes of the two estates. The sediment found now is believed to have flowed into the pipes and remained there before filters were installed outside Queen's Hill Estate in late 2022.

District council papers show that in 2022, shortly after the two housing estates began intake in phases, residents already complained about yellow sediment and "unidentified black specks" in the drinking water. The Water Supplies Department then explained that Queen's Hill Estate had been used as a quarantine facility and left idle for some time before occupancy, which may have caused residual substances. The installation of 0.1mm filters was a remedial measure implemented afterwards.

If the bitumen materials were, as the department said, flushed in from an upstream pipe before late 2022, does that mean similar risks exist in neighbouring areas? Shouldn't the authorities try all means to identify the upstream pipe under concern and replace it, rather than merely installing filters to block out the impurities?

Some lawmakers have voiced concern about how the authorities can ensure that the water pipes on Queen's Hill are entirely free from bitumen. They have demanded that the Housing Department disclose the information of pipe suppliers as well as contractors, and give an account of the materials used in the water pipes. Ensuring drinking water is free from impurities and foreign objects is an obligation resting with the government. The authorities must adopt more effective measures to restore public confidence in water safety. It was estimated that there are still 700km of old water pipes with bitumen coating. The authorities must speed up the replacement of old pipes.

明報社評2025.06.06：瀝青何來不清不楚 食水雜質疑問未消

粉嶺皇后山邨及山麗苑食水出現黑色雜質，水務署證實大部分屬瀝青物料，但雜質從何而來，仍是不清不楚。當局僅重申會加緊冲洗喉管，內裏的瀝青殘留物何時才會完全消失，仍是一個問號，等於要居民繼續飲用可能混有瀝青雜質的食水。

水務署長昨日表示，化驗結果顯示，黑色沉積物主要為瀝青，另外亦混集了疑從供水系統閘掣塗層脫落的樹脂。署長強調，瀝青是一種惰性物料，不溶於水，對人體「無害」，呼籲市民「毋須擔心」，可是在皇后山邨，仍有不少居民寧可到超市購買樽裝水飲用。

皇后山邨上周五驚傳食水出現黑色雜質，事隔差不多一周，當局才確認雜質為何物。事實上，就在政府公布化驗結果前一天，有本地傳媒已報道，他們委託本地大學所做的化驗，半日內已有初步結果，黑色物質「很大機會」是瀝青。

誠然，官方調查必須更嚴格，然而盡快告訴居民雜質「大致」是什麼，明顯是更為理想的做法。根據署方說法，上周五收到水質報告後，已即時取水樣本，惟本周二（6月3日）才交給化驗所檢測成分，外界有理由質疑，若非官僚作風誤事，就是署方未有「急居民所急」。

瀝青以往常用於水管塗層以防鏽，惟容易剝落，水務署早於10多年前已禁用瀝青作為喉管塗層。然則今次食水的瀝青又是源自哪兒？當局並未給出圓滿的答案。署長表示，根據紀錄，兩屋苑供水水管均無採用瀝青物料，現時發現的沉澱物，相信是在2022年底在皇后山邨對出安裝濾網前，已經被冲進水管並殘留。

翻查區議會文件，兩屋苑2022年分批入伙不久後，曾有住戶投訴食水夾雜黃泥沙狀物及「不明黑點」。當時水務署解釋，皇后山邨曾被用作隔離設施，閒置一段時間後才入伙，或因此有物質殘留，安裝0.1毫米濾網正是事後安排。

署方若說這些瀝青是在2022年底之前，從上游喉管冲來的，那麼鄰近地區會否也有類似風險？當局是否應該設法找出涉事上游喉管並替換，而不是僅僅加裝濾網堵截？

有議員關注當局如何確保皇后山水管完全不含瀝青，要求房署公布供應商及承建商資料，以及交代所用水管物料。確保食水不含雜質異物是政府責任，當局有必要採取更有效的措施，挽回居民對食水安全的信心。據估計仍有總長700公里的舊水管有瀝青塗層，當局有必要加快更換舊水管。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

inert : (chemistry) without active chemical or other properties

red tape : official rules that seem more complicated than necessary and prevent things from being done quickly

obligation : the state of being forced to do sth because it is your duty, or because of a law