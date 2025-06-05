Editorial : Clean Water, Clear Responsibility

When it comes to controversies surrounding drinking water safety in housing estates, many citizens probably still remember the lead-in-water crisis a decade ago. That scandal began with contaminants found in Kai Ching Estate in Kai Tak and soon spread to more than ten other public housing developments, with some residents even found to have elevated blood lead levels. A government-appointed commission of inquiry attributed the fiasco to collective failures by the Water Supplies Department, the Housing Authority, and their contractors. Yet no individual was held accountable, and the only two subcontractors charged were acquitted.

In response, the government introduced the "Action Plan for Enhancing Drinking Water Safety in Hong Kong" in 2017, pledging tighter monitoring of water quality, stricter regulation of plumbing materials, and more rigorous acceptance testing for new installations. Even so, the incidents of Queen's Hill Estate and Shan Lai Court have once again thrust the question of water safety into the public spotlight.

Responsibility in this instance likely lies with either the Water Supplies Department or the Housing Department. Both estates share the same internal water supply system. The Water Supplies Department has stated that sample tests from building tanks showed no anomalies, although sediment was found in the tanks. Following several days of cleansing tanks and pipes, the impurities in the water have decreased.

The Housing Department, for its part, has installed filters or filter screens in the main water meter room of Queen's Hill Estate and nine other locations across the estate. Meanwhile, Chan Hon-fai, Chairman of the Drinking Water Safety Advisory Committee, has speculated that the black particles may originate from anti-corrosion materials or asphalt coating underground public pipes. Some pipeline experts suspect that the black impurities might come from plastic components inside the pipes, which detached and were fragmented as they passed through the circulation system before reaching the households.

Both Queen's Hill Estate and Shan Lai Court are relatively newly occupied housing developments, so pipe material ageing or deterioration should not be a concern. If the issue stems, as experts suggest, from flaking components — or from plumbing that was not properly flushed before handover — the public has every reason to ask the Housing Department and relevant authorities whether inspection procedures were inadequate and whether construction standards have been compromised.

In the wake of the lead-in-water saga, tighter safeguards are expected in the approval process on plumbing materials and new installation practices. Are these latest failures the result of poor implementation? What assurances can officials give that other newly built estates will not face similar problems?

These issues require the government's thorough examination and explanation to the public. Even if testing ultimately confirms that the black particles pose no threat to health and the source is successfully identified and eliminated, the authorities still have a responsibility to address these questions and heed the lessons of the past.

明報社評2025.06.05：食水不容雜質 把關不容馬虎

粉嶺皇后山邨及毗鄰居屋山麗苑食水出現黑色雜質，當局必須盡快查清源頭，居民才可安心。問題若非涉及水務署外部供水系統，而是跟喉管問題有關，房屋署有責任解釋，當中會否涉及建築質量問題。

談到屋邨食水安全風波，相信不少市民仍記得10年前的鉛水事件。當時啟德啟晴邨率先被發現食水含有污染物，其後接連有10多個屋邨相繼發現食水安全問題，有居民更驗出血鉛超標。政府其後成立專責委員會，調查報告指水務署、房委會及承建商等「集體失職」，惟無人因此受懲處，事件中兩名被控的分判商人員，審訊後亦脫罪。

鉛水風波後，政府2017年推出「提升香港食水安全行動計劃」，包括加強水質監察、規管水喉物料及新建裝置驗收等。然而，皇后山邨及山麗苑的黑色雜質事件，令食水安全問題再度成為公眾關注焦點。

屋邨食水出問題，最有可能涉事的部門，一是水務署，一是房屋署。山麗苑與皇后山邨的食水供應，源自同一內部供水系統。水務署表示，各座水缸抽樣化驗結果無問題，惟水缸發現有沉積物，屋苑方面連日清洗水缸及喉管後，食水中的雜質已見減少。

房屋署則表示，已在皇后山邨總水表房入水口以及屋苑另外9處，加裝過濾格或過濾網。食水安全諮詢委員會主席陳漢輝估計，黑色雜質可能來自地下公共喉管的防鏽物料或瀝青，亦有管線專家懷疑雜質或屬喉管內部脫落的塑膠配件，經循環系統被「打碎」後流向住戶。

皇后山邨及山麗苑均屬近年才入伙的屋邨屋苑，理應不會出現喉管物料老化剝落一類情况。倘若問題真如專家估計，涉及物料脫落，又或入伙前喉管等未有冲洗乾淨，外界就有理由追問房屋署及相關部門，驗收工作有否存在缺失、建築質量有沒有問題。

鉛水風波後，政府在水喉物料及新建裝置驗收方面，把關理應更嚴格，皇后山邨及山麗苑近日出現的狀况，是否跟執行不到位有關？如何確保其他新建屋邨屋苑，日後不會出現類似問題？

凡此種種，政府有必要深入檢視並向公眾交代，就算雜質化驗結果證實不會危害人體、源頭得到根治，當局依然有責任跟進上述問題，以及銘記當年的教訓。

■ Glossary 生字 /

fiasco : sth that does not succeed, often in a way that makes people feel embarrassed

acquit : to decide and state officially in court that sb is not guilty of a crime

flake : to fall off in small thin pieces