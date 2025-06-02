Bloomberg recently reported that Beijing was drafting a 10-year technological self-sufficiency plan, prioritising core technologies like chip making. However, to avoid triggering antagonism from Western countries, the new plan may not carry the title of "MIC 2035".

In fact, there is nothing secret in the information cited in the report, no matter the fact that China is developing the 15th Five-Year Plan, or the current policy focus of Chinese officials like boosting the economy through stimulating domestic demand and consumption, and pursuing breakthroughs in chips, new energy materials and other core technological domains. The attention to the report, to a certain extent, underscores the tendency of many still interpreting China's economic strategies through the perspective of geopolitical competition, often oversimplifying the nation's progress as merely a facet of great-power rivalry.

The MIC 2025 blueprint was announced on 8 May 2015 by the State Council, to rid China of the "low-end factory of the world" label and find a foothold in high-end industrial chains. The Chinese Communist Party sees industrial transformation as the only path to national strength, but the US harbours deep fear about the possibility of China challenging its dominance in science and technology. Subsequently, during his first presidential term, Donald Trump started a trade war to bash China.

In response, Beijing opted for a low-profile approach, allowing MIC 2025 to fade from official parlance while continuing its progress for the initiative. According to tracking results released by Bloomberg in October last year, despite facing US tariffs, export controls and financial sanctions, China had still managed to secure a leading position globally in drones, solar panels, high-speed railways, electric vehicles and lithium batteries. Moreover, it had rapidly closed gaps in domains such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and biotechnology. All these aspects were the development targets set out in the MIC 2025 plan.

Ironically, the US's technological blockades have catalysed China's achievement in technological self-sufficiency. External pressures have bolstered the collective will in Chinese industrial chains to break through challenges as one, leading to an accelerated flow of resources towards fields that are considered a US stranglehold.

The "Made in China" strategy's second phase aims at a mid-level position among global manufacturing powerhouses by 2035. In the third phase, the country targets to achieve a world-leading status by 2049 in terms of overall strength. Notably, 2035 is the concluding year of the "China Standards 2035" blueprint, which focuses on formulating and promoting China's technical standards, so as to establish a say in planning future global technological developments. In the face of the US's containment of its rise in technology, China can only push forth with its work persistently and continue to enhance its technological self-sufficiency and industrial resilience.

明報社評2025.06.02：從2025邁向2035 中國不僅需要製造升級

5月是中國提出「中國製造2025」滿10周年，外界普遍認同中國基本達成當初訂立的「邁入製造強國行列」目標。中國如何佈局下一個10年的產業升級，會否推出「中國製造2035」，也成為外界新焦點。

近日彭博社報道北京正起草一份未來10年的科技自主規劃，聚焦於晶片製造等關鍵技術，但為了避免引起西方國家針對，新規劃或不會稱為「中國製造2035」。

報道引述的消息，不論是中國正在制訂「十五五」規劃，還是中國官員當前的決策焦點，包括透過擴大內需刺激消費來提振經濟、在晶片與新能源材料等核心技術領域取得突破，實際上都不是秘聞。報道受到關注，在一定程度上折射出，不少人觀察解讀中國經濟決策時，仍傾向於優先套用地緣政治博弈框架，將中國發展進程簡化為大國競爭。

國務院在2015年5月8日公布《中國製造2025》，目標是推動中國擺脫「低端世界工廠」標籤，在高端產業鏈佔據一席之地。中共視產業轉型升級為國家走向強盛的必由之路，但美國對中國可能挑戰其科技壟斷地位而深懷恐懼，特朗普首個任期內發動貿易戰，猛烈打壓中國。

北京選擇避其鋒芒，「中國製造2025」淡出官方論述，但推動步伐並未停歇。去年10月，彭博社發布的追蹤結果顯示，儘管面對美國關稅打擊、出口管制和金融制裁，「中國製造2025」各項發展目標中，中國仍於無人機、太陽能電池板、高速鐵路、電動汽車和鋰電池等領域取得全球領先地位，並在人工智能、半導體、生物科技等領域快速縮小差距。

頗具諷刺意味的是，美國的科技封鎖成為中國科技自主的催化劑。外部壓力強化了中國產業鏈協同攻關的集體意志，資源加速向「卡脖子」領域傾斜。

「中國製造」戰略，第二步是2035年達到世界製造強國陣營中等水平，第三步則是到2049年綜合實力進入世界製造強國前列。2035年還是「中國標準2035」的收官之年，核心是建立自主技術標準並向外推廣，爭奪未來全球科技發展的規劃制定權。美國遏制中國科技崛起，中國唯有篤行不怠，持續強化科技自主與產業韌性。

■ Glossary 生字 /

bash : to hit sb/sth very hard

parlance : a particular way of using words or expressing yourself, for example one used by a particular group

stranglehold : complete control over sth that makes it impossible for it to grow or develop well