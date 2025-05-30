Editorial : International Mediation Body for a Fairer World

The idea of establishing the IOMed originated from disputes revolving around dam construction in the Nile River Basin in Africa. Planning to build a dam on the upstream in 2011, Ethiopia clashed frequently with Sudan and Egypt, both downstream countries. Sudan and Egypt once proposed a quadrilateral mediation mechanism involving the United Nations (UN), the European Union, the United States and the African Union, but Ethiopia opposed internationalising the dispute. Maintaining good relations with all three countries, China assumed the mediator role. Issues including mechanisms to resolve international conflicts were discussed during the course.

The first step of IOMed's founding was taken in 2022 when China and Sudan signed a joint statement. The initiative then saw more countries joining, and it was agreed that the institution would be headquartered in Hong Kong. After more than two years of preparation, the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organisation for Mediation will be held in Hong Kong today. Aside from some 20 countries that jointly initiated the IOMed, about 20 international organisations including the UN and dozens of other countries are also sending representatives to attend the event.

To prevent wars, the UN has set out mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of international disputes. They include negotiation, enquiry, mediation, arbitration, judicial settlement, and resorting to regional agencies or arrangements. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is the principal judicial organ of the UN. Also based in The Hague, the Netherlands, is the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), a non-UN intergovernmental organisation that handles the requests of member states for arbitration of their disputes. Put in simple words, both the ICJ and the PCA are venues of legal proceedings where rulings are decided by judges or arbitrators. There is always a winner and a loser.

By comparison, mediation seeks a win-win solution, and there is never an absolute loser. The chance of a solution reached through mediation by a neutral third party being honoured is usually higher. The process also helps the parties involved maintain a better relationship in the future. Aside from disputes between states, the IOMed will also be capable of handling disputes between a state and individuals from another country, and commercial disputes involving entities or corporations from different countries.

Although mediation across borders exists without the IOMed, many countries doubt whether Western powers can serve as non-partisan and unbiased mediators. The neutrality and impartiality of the PCA and the ICJ have also been questioned in the past.

In the IOMed, third-party mediators will be recommended by member states, and the different sides involved in a mediation will agree on a final choice. The process ensures the neutrality and impartiality of the mediators, and eradicates the worry of Western powers intervening in the matter for their own interests. The founding of the IOMed is an answer to the discontent of the Global South over unfairness in world governance. At the same time, it is a rectification of the predisposition of Western-interest-centred settlement of international disputes.

明報社評2025.05.30：國際調解院落戶香港 推動全球治理更公平

國際調解院在香港成立，外長王毅與多國代表今天將出席公約簽署儀式。調解是《聯合國憲章》規定的國際爭端解決方式之一，然而過去一直沒有專門調解的國際機構；西方大國的介入調停，又每每有既定立場或自身利益考慮。調解院由中國牽頭成立，獲得「全球南方」多國響應，可補全球治理之不足。

成立調解院的構思，跟非洲尼羅河流域修建水壩引發的紛爭有關。2011年，埃塞俄比亞擬在上游建水壩，跟下游國家蘇丹和埃及屢起爭執，蘇丹埃及曾提出建立由聯合國、歐盟、美國及非洲聯盟組成的四方調解機制，但埃塞俄比亞反對將大壩爭端國際化。中國與3國均有良好關係，居中斡旋，過程中討論了有關國際爭端解決機制等問題。

2022年中國蘇丹簽署聯合聲明，為成立調解院踏出第一步，之後陸續有其他國家加入，並同意將調解院總部設在香港。經過兩年多籌備，《關於建立國際調解院的公約》簽署儀式將於今天在港舉行。除了約20個共同發起國外，聯合國等20個國際組織及數十個國家，均會派代表出席儀式。

為了防止戰爭爆發，聯合國提出了多個解決國際糾紛的機制，以談判、調查、調解、仲裁、司法解決、區域機制等辦法，尋求和平解決。國際法庭（ICJ）是聯合國最主要的司法機構，至於同樣位於荷蘭海牙的常設仲裁法院（PCA），則是聯合國之外的政府間組織，負責處理成員國提出的爭端仲裁要求。簡單而言，無論ICJ還是PCA都是打官司的地方，由法官或仲裁員定斷，有贏家亦必有輸家。

相比之下，調解所尋求的是共贏，不會有絕對的輸家，在中立第三方調停下，調解結果得到遵守的機會一般都比較高，對於當事方日後保持較為良好的關係也有幫助。除了調解國與國之間的爭議，調解院還可以處理國家和另一國家人民之間的爭議，以及涉及到兩個國家不同主體或企業之間的商業糾紛。

當然，這不是說調解院成立之前，不存在任何國際性的調解工作。然而很多國家對於西方大國是否中立持平的調停人，存在懷疑。常設仲裁法院和國際刑事法庭的中立持平性，過去也受到質疑。

國際調解院的第三方調解員由成員國推舉，交由調解個案當事方協商揀選，有助確保調解員中立持平，不會有西方大國為私介入之憂。調解院的成立，回應了「全球南方」對全球治理不公的不滿，同時也是對「西方利益本位解決國際爭端」這一傾向的修正。

■ Glossary 生字 /

predisposition : a condition that makes sb/sth likely to behave in a particular way

the Global South : the poorer countries in the southern half of the world

rectification : ​the act or process of putting right sth that is wrong