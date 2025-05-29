Editorial：Student Visa Curbs in US Open Door for Hong Kong

According to US media reports, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an internal State Department cable at the end of March mandating social media vetting for certain categories of student and exchange scholar visa applicants. Those expressing sympathy for Palestinians or criticism of the US or Israel would face visa denials. This week, mainstream media in the US and UK widely reported that Rubio signed another cable on Tuesday, addressed to American embassies and consulates, ordering them not to add any more appointments for student or foreign exchange visas in preparation for expanding social media screening and vetting — effective immediately.

Trump has recently stepped up his pressure on Harvard University, halting research grants worth over ten billion Hong Kong dollars and revoking its right to admit international students, citing alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party and accusations of "tolerating antisemitism". Now that the Trump administration has turned its scrutiny towards all aspiring overseas students, the damage to the US may prove both deeper and longer-lasting.

The presence of world-class universities and a magnet-like pull for top global talent have long been central to America's success. Should international elite students turn away from the US, its leadership in global technology could eventually be eroded. The Trump administration's regressive policies offer a clear opportunity for many countries and regions to grab students and talent.

Last month, the French government announced a new grant scheme to help universities cover the costs of recruiting foreign scientists. Aix-Marseille University in France launched the Safe Place for Science initiative specifically for researchers based in the US and has already received nearly 300 applications. Norway's Research Council has rolled out a talent recruitment scheme of HK$76 million, while the Dutch government is pursuing similar efforts.

In Hong Kong, several universities have moved swiftly to court international students previously bound for Harvard, offering scholarships and accommodation packages. Yet, attracting elite researchers and students takes more than just financial incentives. Academic standards, state-of-the-art research facilities, and a diverse and open environment are all influential factors.

If Hong Kong aspires to establish itself as a global centre for education and research in the long term, the authorities must not allow budgetary constraints to erode university support. Instead, it should back the construction of more world-class research facilities for universities and redouble its commitment to preserving the city's pluralistic, open society.

明報社評 2025.05.29：美留學生政策倒行逆施 港搶人才更須放遠目光

美國有意進一步收緊招收海外學生限制，要求所有申請赴美的海外學生，接受社交媒體背景審查，美國國務院內部電報指示，暫停所有新學生簽證面試。對香港而言，這當然是難得的「搶人才」機會。世界百年變局下，香港要成為世界級國際教育及科研樞紐，關鍵在於加強科研設施投入，以及致力維護香港多元開放獨特性。

根據美國傳媒報道，今年3月底，美國國務卿魯比奧已在一份國務院內部電報中，要求強制審查某些學生或交流訪問學者簽證申請者的社交媒體，若持有同情巴勒斯坦的態度，又或批評美國和以色列者，簽證申請會被拒絕。及至近日，美英主流媒體更廣泛報道，魯比奧本周二簽署了另一份發給美國駐外使領館的電文，內容提到為了準備擴大社媒審查和審核範圍，領事部門不應增加額外的學生或交流訪問學者簽證預約名額，即時生效。

特朗普近期連番打壓哈佛大學，包括中斷上百億港元研究經費撥款，更以「與中共合作」、「縱容反猶」等所謂「理由」，撤銷哈佛招收國際學生資格。今次特朗普政府將「槍口」指向所有打算申請赴美的海外學生，對美國自身傷害也更大更深。

擁有世界級頂尖學府、成功吸引全球最優秀人才，是美國成功的重要基石。國際精英學生不再赴美，其全球科技領導地位長遠必然動搖。特朗普倒行逆施，對很多國家及地區而言，正是搶學生、搶人才的機遇。

法國政府早於上月就宣布一項補助計劃，協助大學承擔引進外國科學家到法國的費用；法國艾克斯馬賽大學推出針對在美研究員的「科研避風港」計劃，迄今已收到近300宗申請；挪威研究委員會近日更推出一項耗資7600萬港元的招聘人才計劃，荷蘭政府也有類似計劃。

在香港，多所大學積極向哈佛國際生招手，包括提供獎學金及住宿等安排。當然，吸引頂尖科研人才及學生，銀彈並非萬能，學術水平、科研設施，以及多元開放的氛圍，都是影響因素。

當局若有心將香港長遠建設成為世界級的國際教育及科研樞紐，就不能因為一時的財政緊絀，就縮減對大學的支援，反而應該支持大學興建更多世界級的科研設施，同時更要致力維護社會多元開放的氛圍。

/ Glossary生字 /

flux：continuous movement and change

revoke：to officially cancel sth so that it is no longer legally acceptable

regressive：becoming or making sth less advanced