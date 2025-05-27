Editorial : Southbound Access for Guangdong Vehicles Deserves a Bolder Start

Over a decade ago, the Guangdong and Hong Kong governments reached a consensus on promoting cross-boundary vehicle flow initiatives. The northbound scheme began in July 2023, with over 144,000 permits issued by the Transport Department as of March 2025. The departments from both regions have been working on the southbound scheme, with phased implementation scheduled before year-end. However, the first phase will only permit Guangdong vehicles to park on the Hong Kong Port Island.

In support of the southbound scheme, the Airport Authority is building an automated car park on the Hong Kong Port Island in stages, reportedly with space for over a thousand vehicles. While this suggests the authorities' primary objective is to attract mainlanders driving to Hong Kong to take flights, it limits the scheme's utility to a narrow transit function.

Theoretically, the number of Hong Kong cars travelling north is equal to the number of Guangdong cars that Hong Kong can accommodate. Quotas could be set for the southbound traffic, mirroring those of the northbound scheme. Concerns over differing driving rules and road customs are overstated; any motorist prepared to cross the boundary is likely to have studied the requirements in advance. After nearly two years of northbound travel, there is little evidence of serious teething problems. There is no rationale to presume southbound vehicles would lead to a proliferation of accidents.

In view of the narrow streets and alleys in the congested parts of Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, it makes sense to avoid opening areas like Yau Tsim Mong, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay in the initial phase. Yet restricting Guangdong vehicles solely to the Hong Kong Port Island is unnecessarily cautious. A more practical solution would be to allow them access to Sunny Bay, where they could connect with the MTR to reach the urban core. With the first phase of the scheme already behind schedule, the second phase should proceed with far greater urgency. The SAR government must start planning now, preparing for consultations with relevant mainland entities, and initiating the next steps once phase one is in place.

According to the latest remarks from the Transport and Logistics Bureau, the second phase may allow Guangdong vehicles to enter "urban areas", though what that entails remains undefined. Full southbound self-driving access remains, in official language, an "ultimate vision". Both the northbound and southbound arrangements need firmer and more specific timetables. Vague commitments are no substitute for delivery.

Regarding the further implementation of the southbound scheme, concerns have been raised about parking shortages in the city, the lack of QR code payment options in car parks that only accept Octopus cards, and incompatible EV charging systems. These are the areas where the SAR government must take proactive steps to improve. Time is slipping away — and with it, the opportunity to make integration meaningful.

明報社評2025.05.27：粵車南下可更進取 限制過嚴窒礙融合

港珠澳大橋人工島香港口岸自動化停車場預計年底落成啟用，「粵車南下」料將同步推行。粵港車輛南來北往，事關大灣區融合，港車北上實施快滿兩年，首階段粵車南下若僅限於停泊人工島，對內地駕車人士而言既不方便，也難有吸引力，當局應該進取一些，並盡快跟內地商定第二階段安排，及早展開相關配套準備。

早於10年前，粵港兩地政府已就推進港車北上及粵車南下有共識。港車北上2023年7月起率先推行，截至今年3月底，運輸署累計簽發逾14.4萬張港車北上許可證。至於粵車南下方面，兩地部門正研究今年底前分階段推行，惟首階段只限粵車停泊於港珠澳大橋人工島。

機管局正分階段完成在港珠澳大橋香港口岸人工島上的自動化停車場，配合粵車南下啟用，可停泊上千車輛，反映當局希望可以重點吸引一些內地人駕車來港搭飛機，然而有關安排也為首階段粵車南下，設下了功能性的框框。

理論上，有多少港車離港，本港就有能力容納多少粵車，粵車南下大可參考港車北上情况，制訂配額限制。至於兩地交通規則有別、駕駛習慣不同的問題，兩地民眾若有心駕車北上或南下，自然會先做「功課」。既然港車北上實施兩年，看不到有嚴重不適應問題，沒理由認定粵車南下就會導致意外頻生。

鑑於港島九龍鬧市橫街窄巷特別多，粵車南下首階段不考慮開放油尖旺或灣仔銅鑼灣等地區，做法較為穩妥，但沒必要只准停泊人工島，當局至少應考慮讓南下粵車在欣澳停泊，以便來港者轉乘港鐵往來市區。首階段粵車南下姍姍來遲，次階段應該加快推進。特區政府現在就要開始籌謀，做好跟內地相關單位磋商的準備，待首階段拍板後就馬上展開。

觀乎運物局最新說法，次階段粵車南下可入「市區」，惟具體範圍待定，至於容許粵車在港自駕遊，更只是「終極願景」。無論粵車南下與港車北上，都應該有更明確、更具體的推進時間表，不能光說不練。

對於進一步開放粵車南下，有意見關注本港市區車位不足、停車場只收八達通不設「掃碼」付費，又或充電制式不同等技術問題。正因如此，特區政府更應把握時間改善相關配套，莫再蹉跎歲月。

■ Glossary 生字 /

confine : to keep sb/sth inside the limits of a particular activity, subject, area, etc

proliferation : the sudden increase in the number or amount of sth; a large number of a particular thing

entail : to involve sth that cannot be avoided