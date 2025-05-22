Editorial：Funding Cuts and Class Reforms Shake Hong Kong Schools

The SAR government has recorded consecutive years of fiscal deficits. Under the Budget, departments have been instructed to cut spending by a cumulative 7% between 2024/25 and 2027/28. Education, alongside social welfare and healthcare, has not been spared. The budgeted education expenditure for the current financial year stands at $112.4 billion, down 1.2 percentage points year on year. This accounts for 13.7% of total government spending, or 17.5% when counting only recurrent expenditure, marking the lowest share in two decades.

The government has already drawn criticism for scrapping the $2,500 subsidy for each student in kindergartens, primary and secondary schools. While officials say the move will save $2 billion a year, that falls well short of the $6 billion in cuts demanded by the Budget. The result is deeper funding cuts to primary and secondary schools.

The Education Bureau met with school sponsoring bodies and school representatives this week to disclose a series of funding cuts. From the new academic year in September, all constituent grants will no longer be adjusted in line with inflation, and the total operating grant for public primary and secondary schools will be cut by 10%. The threshold for the "Grant for Supporting Non-Chinese Speaking Students with Special Educational Needs" will also be raised, meaning fewer schools are likely to receive this subsidy. Furthermore, the bureau plans to revise the arrangements for subsidies such as sister school partnership and life-wide learning grants.

These grants constitute a significant portion of the schools' government funding. For a secondary school running more than 20 classes, which can receive an annual operational subsidy of $7 million to $8 million, the cut could mean a shortfall of $700,000 to $800,000 a year— a sizeable sum for most aided schools, with inevitable implications for school finances. Some in the education sector have warned that schools may now have to not only tighten their belts but actively seek new income sources to plug the gap.

The bureau has further proposed adjustments for secondary school class formation, including a uniform cap on class sizes and a higher threshold for opening new classes. Popular secondary schools with strong demand will be allowed to expand, while under-enrolled schools could struggle to meet the bar. The likely result is further stratification — the strong will grow stronger, while the weak may face dwindling intakes and possible closure.

Cutting funding while raising class formation thresholds gives the impression that school closures are being used as a tool for fiscal consolidation. Hong Kong's education system is already intensely competitive and has long drawn criticism for exerting undue pressure on students. With the threat of closure hanging over some schools, there are fears that a culture of excessive drilling, already deeply rooted, could become even more entrenched. These are not minor policy tweaks, but structural reforms with far-reaching consequences. The bureau must engage meaningfully with the education sector and reflect carefully on the broader implications of its decisions.

明報社評 2025.05.22：中小學削撥款出手重 調整開班要求影響深

教育局計劃削減公營中小學撥款，當中「擴大/營辦津貼」將削減約一成，另外局方還打算調整中學開班線，預料將有更多學校因此面臨殺校壓力。政府面對財赤，但再窮也不應窮教育。這次削減學校津貼資助力度太大，對學校運作及教學的影響令人擔憂。

特區政府連年財赤，《財政預算案》提出，由2024/25至2027/28年度，各部門均須合共減少7%開支，教育、社福和醫療開支亦不能倖免。本年度教育開支預算1124億元，按年少1.2個百分點，佔政府開支總額13.7%，就算只計經常開支，佔比也只為17.5%，屬20年來最低水平。

政府取消對每名中小學學生及幼兒的2500元津貼，惹來不少非議，局方則表示，取消學生津貼一年可省20億元教育開支，不過這跟預算案的削支要求（一年削減約60億元），還有顯著差距，到頭來仍得向中小學資源開刀。

教育局本周與辦學團體及學校代表會晤，披露多項削減資助安排。9月新學年起，所有分項津貼不會再按通脹調整，公營中小學的營辦津貼總額將減少一成，「有特殊教育需要（SEN）非華語學生支援津貼」門檻則會提升，意味獲得相關津助的學校很可能減少。此外，局方還打算調整姊妹學校津貼、全方位學習津貼等安排。

有關津貼在政府撥款所佔比重甚大，一間開20多班的中學，每年所獲營辦津貼可達700萬至800萬元，削減一成就是減少70萬至80萬元，對於一般津校來說實非小數目，無可避免影響學校財政。有學界人士便稱，學校日後不僅要設法節流，可能還要積極開源「賺錢」幫補。

教育局進一步提出調整中學開班安排，包括劃一每班派位人數上限，以及上調開班線。簡單而言，現時受家長歡迎的中學，可以開更多班，弱勢中學收生要達到開班線的難度則變相提高，此長彼消下，必然導致「強者愈強，弱者愈弱」，弱勢學校收生變得更困難，殺校壓力也將隨之增加。

當局一邊削減教育開支，一邊提高開班門檻，難免令人有「加緊殺校助滅赤」之感。本港教育制度過度重視競爭，學童壓力巨大。隨着殺校壓力增加，學校為了催谷學生成績，操練文化會否變本加厲，同樣惹人關注。今次不是一般的政策微調，而是影響甚大的改動，當局必須多聽教育界意見，慎重考慮政策影響。

/ Glossary生字 /

brunt：the worst part or chief impact of a specified thing, especially sth unwelcome

austerity：difficult economic conditions created by government policies aimed at cutting public spending

stratification：the division of sth into different layers or groups