Editorial：Multipolar World, Strategic Hong Kong

Since the eruption of the tariff war, Beijing has redoubled its efforts to deepen engagement across regions worldwide. International investors are once again turning their gaze towards China. The recent thaw in relations between China and Europe is especially significant in an emerging multipolar world order. The SAR authorities should adopt strategic thinking to align with national efforts and showcase the city's unique role in global finance and trade.

The international order is undergoing its most profound reconfiguration in a century, driven by increasingly sharp contestation among the great powers. Western discourse continues to cast this rivalry in ideological terms: a struggle between democracy and autocracy. This binary logic has even spawned the clumsy neologism "CRINK"—an acronym conflating China, Russia, Iran and North Korea into a single perceived threat. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow's standing in the West plummeted, with the country widely cast as a rogue state. Ironically, according to the newly released 2025 Democracy Perception Index (DPI), global perceptions towards the US are just marginally more favourable than towards Russia. Most remarkably, the nation now viewed least positively is not Iran or North Korea, but Israel, a state firmly embedded in the Western democratic camp.

The DPI is compiled by the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, a Copenhagen-based non-profit organisation founded by Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former Danish Prime Minister and former NATO Secretary-General. Its latest annual survey, conducted from mid- to late April, canvassed over 110,000 respondents across 100 countries. The net perception rating of the US has plunged from +22% last year to -5%. China, by contrast, has seen its standing rise to +14%.

Many governments are increasingly aware of the perils of over-reliance on the US. The backlash against Donald Trump's "America First" doctrine has, paradoxically, created conditions more conducive to the rise of a multipolar world order. Since Trump's inauguration, international alignments remain in flux, and tensions between Washington and its allies are deepening. For China—and by extension, Hong Kong—this is an opportune moment to cultivate new global relationships, with Europe warranting particular attention.

Sino-European relations have shown marked improvement in recent months. Notably, both Beijing and the European Parliament have moved to lift mutual restrictions on engagement—an important symbolic gesture. While ideological and economic tensions persist, and Europe remains the only continent where perceptions of China remain broadly negative, according to the latest DPI, shifting global dynamics have become the strongest driver of renewed cooperation.

As an international hub of trade and finance, Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to interface with the West, more so than any mainland city. Amid the current complex geopolitical environment, Western investors need a place such as Hong Kong. The authorities should seize this moment to deepen ties with Europe, or risk missing a rare strategic opening.

明報社評 2025.05.15：中美國際形象此長彼消 多極世界構建香港有角色

跨國大型民調顯示，美中兩國的全球受歡迎程度此消彼長，中國的「淨觀感」評分，更首度超越了美國。

關稅戰爆發以來，北京積極加強與世界不同地區的合作，投資世界也再度望向中國，中歐關係回暖，對於多極世界秩序塑造尤其重要。特區當局應以戰略思維，配合國家主動出擊，彰顯香港在國際金融及貿易等方面的獨特作用。

世界百年不遇變局，大國博弈激烈。西方主流輿論往往傾向以「民主對專制」的意識形態角度，看待目前局面，甚至創造出「CRINK」這個字眼，將西方眼中的中國、俄羅斯、伊朗及朝鮮（北韓）拼湊在一起，大搞「認知作戰」。2022年俄軍侵烏後，俄羅斯聲譽一落千丈，在西方更被視為「流氓國家」，然而諷刺的是，根據最新公布的「2025民主觀感指數」，目前國際社會對美國的觀感，好不了俄羅斯多少，至於目前給人觀感最差的國家，也不是伊朗或朝鮮，而是屬於西方民主陣營的以色列。

負責「民主觀感指數」的丹麥非牟利組織民主聯盟基金會，乃是由丹麥前首相兼北約前秘書長拉斯穆森創辦，今次的年度調查於4月中至4月底進行，訪問了全球100個國家逾11萬人，其中對美國的淨觀感評分，由去年的+22%大跌至-5%，反觀中國的評分則升至+14%。

不少國家都意識到不能過度依賴美國，特朗普「美國優先」所引來的反作用力，反而為多極世界秩序的構建，創造了更有利的條件。隨着特朗普上台，國際形勢變化迭起，美國與盟友矛盾重重，對國家和香港而言，眼下正是打開對外新局面的機會，當中又以歐洲最需要加緊經營。

過去數月中歐關係顯著回暖，最近中方和歐洲議會同步全面取消相互交往之間的限制，尤其具有標誌意義。雖然中歐之間在意識形態和經貿等方面有很多矛盾，最新「民主觀感指數」亦顯示，歐洲是唯一仍對中國觀感偏向負面的大洲，然而國際形勢最新變化，正成為驅動中歐合作的最大動力。

香港是國際貿易及金融中心，比起內地任何一個城市，更能與西方接軌；西方投資者在當下複雜的地緣政治形勢下，也需要有香港如此獨特的地方。當局應打鐵趁熱，爭取與歐洲方面加強關係，以免坐失良機。

/ Glossary生字 /

thaw：a period of warmer weather following one of cold weather, causing snow and ice to melt; a situation in which the relations between two enemy countries become more friendly

neologism：a new word or expression or a new meaning of a word

conflate：to put two or more things or ideas together to make one new thing or idea