Editorial：Red-hot IPO Revalidates HK's Financial Brand

Founded in 2011, Fujian-based CATL has a business focus on the research, development, production and sales of EV and energy storage batteries. Accounting for a 37.9% share of the global EV battery market last year, it has ranked first in the world for eight consecutive years. Nine out of the top ten global new-energy car makers by EV sales volume are CATL's customers. Its EV batteries were installed in approximately 17 million vehicles in total, representing one in every three EVs worldwide runs on CATL batteries.

CATL has been listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's second board ChiNext since 2018, with a current market value of around HK$1.2 trillion. Launched in Hong Kong yesterday (13 May), the company's three-day IPO aims to raise HK$31 billion, making it the largest listing globally so far in 2025. Despite the local stock market's sluggish performance in the past two years, Hong Kong can always find a strong backing in the country. CATL's listing in Hong Kong once again underlines the city's specialism as an international financial centre and a gateway to China.

CATL has 13 battery manufacturing bases, of which 11 are on the mainland; only two are located abroad (in Germany and Hungary). Given the geopolitical tensions, protectionist tariff measures are a major uncertainty. Speeding up the establishment of overseas industrial chains can help it manage and control the risks. Indeed, the company made it clear that the funds are raised this time for pushing on its project in Hungary and establishing an offshore fund pool worth tens of billions of dollars in a bid to cope with lithium price fluctuations and geopolitical risks.

The joint sponsors of CATL's offering include two leading US banks, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, while the underwriters include Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS. Early this year, Washington claimed that CATL was ''linked to the People's Liberation Army'' and added the company to its ''blacklist of Chinese military companies''. To circumvent US regulatory measures, the company decided to list in Hong Kong by selling shares in a so-called ''Regulation S'' offering, meaning the shares will not be sold to US onshore investors. However, as most US institutional investors own offshore accounts, they can still take part in the IPO of CATL.

Even though China and the US are locked in a fierce struggle, big American banks would not easily forgo the chance of earning money in Hong Kong, a city that continues to attract capital from all around the world. In an interview earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not rule out the possibility of delisting China concept stocks from the US. In response, Hong Kong Financial Secretary said he had instructed the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Securities and Futures Commission to prepare well so that when overseas-listed China concept stocks want to return, Hong Kong will definitely become their preferred listing location. The city needs to seize the opportunity by accelerating the review of its listing mechanism and improving the local financial system.

明報社評 2025.05.14：寧德來港上市受追捧 國際金融中心「省招牌」

全球最大電動車電池製造商寧德時代來港上市，有望成為今年全球最大型IPO。當下中美鬥爭激烈，機構投資者認購反應熱烈、美資大行未有因為美國政客施壓而退出寧德時代上市工作，突顯香港仍是國際金融中心，當局應加緊吸引更多內地大型企業來港上市。

來自福建的寧德時代於2011年創立，業務以動力電池和儲能電池的研發、生產及銷售為主，去年在全球動力電池市場佔有率為37.9%，連續8年位居第一，全球新能源車銷量前10名中，有9家都是寧德客戶。寧德的動力電池，累計裝車約1700萬輛，意即全球每3輛電動車就有1輛的電池產自寧德。

寧德2018年在深交所創業板上市，目前市值約1.2萬億元，昨天起一連三天在港招股，集資310億港元，屬今年以來全球最大新股集資。早兩年香港股市疲不能興，但國家始終是香港的強大後盾，今次寧德來港上市，再次突顯了香港作為國際金融中心以及國家門戶的角色與作用。

寧德13家電池生產製造基地，11個位於內地，只有兩家位於海外（德國及匈牙利）。地緣政治形勢緊張，關稅保護措施乃是一大不明朗因素，加快在海外佈置產業鏈，有助管控風險。寧德便明言，今次集資目的，包括推進匈牙利項目建設，以及建立百億元級別的離岸資金池，應對鋰價波動及地緣政治風險。

寧德上市聯席保薦人有摩通及美銀這兩間美資大行，承銷團亦包括高盛、摩根士丹利及瑞銀。今年初，美方聲稱寧德「與解放軍有關」，將之列入「中國軍事企業黑名單」。寧德這次來港上市，決定以所謂「S規例」發行股份，意即不向美國境內投資者發售，藉以避開美國規管，然而大部分美國機構投資者皆有離岸戶口，實際仍可參與寧德IPO。

中美角力雖激烈，香港依然能夠吸引四方財，美資大行也不會輕易放棄在港賺錢的機會。美國財長貝森特早前受訪，未有排除要中概股在美退市的可能。香港財政司長表示，已指示港交所及證監會做好準備，若有海外上市中概股希望回流，必須讓香港成為它們首選上市地。香港應把握眼前機遇，加緊檢討上市制度、優化金融體系。

■/ Glossary 生字 /

offshore：(of money, companies, etc) kept or located in a foreign country

underwriter：a financial organisation, or someone working for one, that agrees to buy new shares that are not bought by the public when offered for sale

circumvent：to find a way of avoiding a difficulty or a rule